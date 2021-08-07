Downes Fee Agreed With Swans - Report
Saturday, 7th Aug 2021 14:41
Swansea City and Town are reported to have agreed a fee for midfielder Flynn Downes.
News of the Swans’ interest in Downes emerged last night and now, according to Football Insider, the Blues have accepted a bid.
The Welshmen appointed former MK Dons boss Russell Martin as their new manager earlier in the week with ex-Town first-team coach Matt Gill as his assistant.
Downes has been training with the U23s since the start of pre-season having made it known he wants to move on. However, he wasn’t involved in their 6-1 friendly defeat of Bury Town this morning.
As reported on Wednesday, AFC Bournemouth recently ended their significantly advanced interest in the 22-year-old, while Town turned down an offer from Peterborough earlier in the summer.
Last summer, Town rebuffed bids of £1.2 million and £1.6 million from Crystal Palace, however, they’re likely to have had to accept a lower offer.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]