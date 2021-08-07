Quantcast
Downes Fee Agreed With Swans - Report
Saturday, 7th Aug 2021 14:41

Swansea City and Town are reported to have agreed a fee for midfielder Flynn Downes.

News of the Swans’ interest in Downes emerged last night and now, according to Football Insider, the Blues have accepted a bid.

The Welshmen appointed former MK Dons boss Russell Martin as their new manager earlier in the week with ex-Town first-team coach Matt Gill as his assistant.

Downes has been training with the U23s since the start of pre-season having made it known he wants to move on. However, he wasn’t involved in their 6-1 friendly defeat of Bury Town this morning.

As reported on Wednesday, AFC Bournemouth recently ended their significantly advanced interest in the 22-year-old, while Town turned down an offer from Peterborough earlier in the summer.

Last summer, Town rebuffed bids of £1.2 million and £1.6 million from Crystal Palace, however, they’re likely to have had to accept a lower offer.


1psw1ch added 14:53 - Aug 7
thank god this deal is done
0

fergalsharkey added 14:55 - Aug 7
needs this move badly, will do ok.
0

BlueBlood90 added 14:58 - Aug 7
I’m sure he’ll go and get the money he wants but the grass isn’t always greener and I still think a convincing year in League One with us would’ve seen his stock rise higher than probably being a sub at Swansea.
0

90z added 14:59 - Aug 7
£550,000 according to the Swansea independent last night. If true then that's rather low..
1

Rootshall91 added 15:06 - Aug 7
Good luck to him - I’m just glad this saga might finally be over.
0

tractorboybig added 15:09 - Aug 7
from his point of view upwards and onwards
0

Eddie1985 added 15:44 - Aug 7
Treated poorly by us... We should have let him join Palace anyway... 1 6million was reasonable especially as his alternative was playing under lambert... Cook never dealt with him properly, how can Nolan be an automatic first team choice despite being a worse player than downes and having previously banished for poit attitude. If downes has a great career it will be a scourge on cooks record. The same way Rhodes is on Keanes
1


