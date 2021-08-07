Downes Fee Agreed With Swans - Report

Saturday, 7th Aug 2021 14:41 Swansea City and Town are reported to have agreed a fee for midfielder Flynn Downes. News of the Swans’ interest in Downes emerged last night and now, according to Football Insider, the Blues have accepted a bid. The Welshmen appointed former MK Dons boss Russell Martin as their new manager earlier in the week with ex-Town first-team coach Matt Gill as his assistant. Downes has been training with the U23s since the start of pre-season having made it known he wants to move on. However, he wasn’t involved in their 6-1 friendly defeat of Bury Town this morning. As reported on Wednesday, AFC Bournemouth recently ended their significantly advanced interest in the 22-year-old, while Town turned down an offer from Peterborough earlier in the summer. Last summer, Town rebuffed bids of £1.2 million and £1.6 million from Crystal Palace, however, they’re likely to have had to accept a lower offer.

Photo: Matchday Images



1psw1ch added 14:53 - Aug 7

thank god this deal is done 0

fergalsharkey added 14:55 - Aug 7

needs this move badly, will do ok. 0

BlueBlood90 added 14:58 - Aug 7

I’m sure he’ll go and get the money he wants but the grass isn’t always greener and I still think a convincing year in League One with us would’ve seen his stock rise higher than probably being a sub at Swansea. 0

90z added 14:59 - Aug 7

£550,000 according to the Swansea independent last night. If true then that's rather low.. 1

Rootshall91 added 15:06 - Aug 7

Good luck to him - I’m just glad this saga might finally be over. 0

tractorboybig added 15:09 - Aug 7

from his point of view upwards and onwards

0

Eddie1985 added 15:44 - Aug 7

Treated poorly by us... We should have let him join Palace anyway... 1 6million was reasonable especially as his alternative was playing under lambert... Cook never dealt with him properly, how can Nolan be an automatic first team choice despite being a worse player than downes and having previously banished for poit attitude. If downes has a great career it will be a scourge on cooks record. The same way Rhodes is on Keanes 1

