Cowley Confirms Jacobs Bid Accepted

Saturday, 7th Aug 2021 18:42 Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has confirmed that his club has accepted a bid for winger Michael Jacobs, who TWTD revealed yesterday was at Town to complete the formalities on a move to the Blues. The 29-year-old was left out of the Pompey squad for their opening-day game 1-0 win at Fleetwood and afterwards Cowley confirmed an offer had been accepted, although without specifying the other club. “I believe there has been a bid accepted from another club,” Cowley told HampshireLive. “That happened yesterday. Michael is a really good kid, a great professional and is technically really gifted. Probably had a frustrating time because of injuries. We would’ve loved to have kept him. “Realistically, he is a high earner playing in the same position as someone like Ronan Curtis and it just allows us to use that money to hopefully add to the balance of the squad and that is what we have decided to do. “You are looking to use the money as intelligently as you can and we have had brilliant support from our owners and I want to shout it from the rooftops. “They have spent so much money on this football club, the stadium and the training ground. “We are clear on what the budget is and what we have got to do and we’re trying to navigate around it intelligently. Sometimes you have got to wait for other clubs to want your players and when they do, then we can’t always manage the timing. “It was a shame to lose Michael yesterday, but under the circumstances, you have a decision to make.” We understand Jacobs’s signing is set to be confirmed in the next few days, while Hayden Coulson’s loan from Middlesbrough is set to finally go through on Monday.

Photo: Matchday Images



