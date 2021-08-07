Siziba Nets Hat-Trick as U23s Hit Six

Saturday, 7th Aug 2021 20:07 Zanda Siziba hit a hat-trick as the U23s beat Bury Town 6-1 in a friendly at Playford Road this morning. The 18-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a goals-a-plenty pre-season having previously grabbed five for an U18s side which beat Cambridge United 5-4 last month. Corrie Ndaba, Cameron Humphreys and Harley Curtis netted the other three goals for Kieron Dyer’s side, who get their Professional Development League Two South campaign under way when they face Coventry City at Playford Road on Monday 16th August (KO 1pm). They continue their campaign the following Monday with a trip to Crewe to face the Alex at Gresty Road (KO 1pm). Their full fixtures can be found on the club site. Meanwhile, Town’s U18s beat AFC Sudbury 2-0 in a friendly, also at Playford Road, with Ola Bello and Jesse Nwabueze the goalscorers. Elsewhere, former Blues academy forward Ben Knight made his senior Manchester City debut as a 74th-minute sub in this afternoon's Community Shield at Wembley as the Premier League champions were beaten 1-0 by FA Cup winners Leicester. Knight, 19, left Playford Road for City for an initial £1 million in June 2018.

Photo: Matchday Images



Siziba and his goal scoring deserve a little look at soon maybe even in a certain cup match on Tuesday. 0

