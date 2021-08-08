Comedian Djalili Gets Aquainted With Town

Sunday, 8th Aug 2021 09:26 Comedian and actor Omid Djalili was at Portman Road yesterday for the Blues’ 2-2 home draw with Morecambe getting acquainted with his new local team. Djalili, 55, recently moved to Ipswich and said on Twitter how much he enjoyed his first experience of watching Town and also paid tribute to Blues legend Paul Mariner. West London-born Djalili is a lifelong Chelsea supporter but appears likely to become a regular visitor to Portman Road. Moving applause in memory of Paul Mariner too. True football lovers remember that 1977-82 Bobby Robson team. He was sat front row when I did my 1st Royal Variety performance. I stopped to acknowledge him. He smiled and pointed back up - gave me little wings on my shoes 😊 — Omid Djalili (@omid9) August 7, 2021

Photo: Action Images



