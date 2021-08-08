Comedian Djalili Gets Aquainted With Town
Sunday, 8th Aug 2021 09:26
Comedian and actor Omid Djalili was at Portman Road yesterday for the Blues’ 2-2 home draw with Morecambe getting acquainted with his new local team.
Djalili, 55, recently moved to Ipswich and said on Twitter how much he enjoyed his first experience of watching Town and also paid tribute to Blues legend Paul Mariner.
West London-born Djalili is a lifelong Chelsea supporter but appears likely to become a regular visitor to Portman Road.
Photo: Action Images
