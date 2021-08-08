Quantcast
Tractor Girls Host Wolves in Final Friendly
Sunday, 8th Aug 2021 09:38

Ipswich Town Women are in action in their final pre-season friendly against Wolves at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe this afternoon (KO 2pm).

Entry is free to True Blue members, while non-members can pay what they want.

The Tractor Girls start their first ever season in FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division (tier three) at Hounslow next Sunday.


Photo: ITFC



johnwarksshorts added 09:57 - Aug 8
Good luck girls.
0


