Downes Set For Swans Medical

Monday, 9th Aug 2021 09:30 Blues midfielder Flynn Downes is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Swansea City. On Saturday it was reported that the clubs had agreed a fee for the 22-year-old and now, according to Football Insider, Downes is set for a medical at the Liberty Stadium. Downes has been training with the U23s since the start of pre-season having made it known he wants to move on. However, he wasn’t involved in their 6-1 friendly defeat of Bury Town on Saturday morning. The Welshmen appointed former MK Dons boss Russell Martin as their new manager last week with Matt Gill as his assistant and it seems likely the ex-Town first-team coach has played a role in the decision to recruit Downes from the Blues. As reported last week, AFC Bournemouth recently ended their significantly advanced interest in the 22-year-old, while Town turned down an offer from Peterborough earlier in the summer. Last summer, Town rebuffed bids of £1.2 million and £1.6 million from Crystal Palace, however, they’re likely to have had to accept a lower offer with reports in Wales over the weekend suggesting the Swans’ had bid £550,000. Downes was effectively contracted to the Blues for two more years with his deal up next summer but with the club having an option for a further season. Meanwhile, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has confirmed he expects Hayden Coulson to leave his club. Speaking after his side’s 1-1 draw with Fulham yesterday, he said: “We’ve got to have another left-sided lad because I think Coulson will be leaving. We’ve got to get a left-sided lad in.” As reported on Friday, we understand Coulson’s long-awaited loan move to the Blues could be confirmed as soon as today with Michael Jacobs’s permanent switch from Portsmouth also due to be completed.

Photo: Matchday Images



RomeoZonderfan77 added 09:38 - Aug 9

Downes had his head turned when the Palace bid came in and perhaps we should have let him go then on reflection, however he has always given 100% so wish him all the best in his career! Now lets get two more Centre backs as we certainly need cover in that position and arguably an experienced voice at the back is what is required! 10

Karlosfandangal added 09:43 - Aug 9

We all wanted him to stay last year, but we’re let down by him, now we want him to leave

Such a shame

He could have been a hero and legend here if he wanted to all he had to do was show the commitment of Dobra and passion of Bonne.



Not much to ask for a pro footballer who is earning a fortune helped paid for by Ipswich Town fans who work all year for what he would get paid in 6 weeks. 15

cat added 09:49 - Aug 9

Best move for all parties. We have quality in the midfield now so no big loss. Wish him well though. 6

Cakeman added 09:55 - Aug 9

Good for all parties. A few more yet to leave the building and then we can look ahead with our new squad.

Midfield and attack look fine to me with plenty of options. I am sure Paul Cook and Mark Ashton are working on bringing in new defenders which are needed quickly. I think we need at least three. A central defender. a left back and a right back. I say right back because as good as Kane Vincent-Young (KVY) is at going forward and being comfortable on the ball I’m uncertain about his defensive qualities. If we could get a David Wright type defender in and push KVR further up the park I think that would serve us well. 5

Pencilpete added 10:03 - Aug 9

If Downes always gave 100% then Swansea are being robbed of 550k !!! 0

Bazza8564 added 10:08 - Aug 9

Fresh start for the lad and assuming a half decent fee for the club. Win-win, move on now and get the other targets signed, FD is part of the failings of our past. 1

atty added 10:13 - Aug 9

Jackson really needs to find a ckub. We have so many options in that front four now plus Jacobs coming in. Experienced CBs required as a priority, plus CM and LB. 1

jas0999 added 10:22 - Aug 9

Good news for all concerned. This one has been rumbling on for some time. Not great for Downes. Not good for the club. This will suit all parties. Good luck to the lad. 0

sjk39 added 10:23 - Aug 9

So Bishop, Dozzell and Downes will have all gone. All 3 I thought decent players on their own right, but all are the sort of players that needed to be played alongside the right robust counterparts to succeed. In Evans and Harper we have far more rounded midfielders who don’t rely on this; we should have a less disjointed midfield this year and create more chances. Hopefully a decent sell-on percentage for Downes. 2

Bert added 10:25 - Aug 9

Totally agree with Cakeman’s post. Downes could be a very good player but his move is now in the best interests of both parties. I too think KVY is great on the eye with his attacking style but as a defender he does give the ball away too often which on Saturday resulted in Morecombe’s first goal. I’m sure with good coaching he will be a great player for us but right now we need to shore up our defence with more experienced left and right backs plus of course another proper ‘centre half’. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 10:30 - Aug 9

I get he wants to go and I'm all for it if that's the case but £550k if correct would be a steal..... hopefully a nice juicy sell on included in that as he has the ability if the application can be there. 0

Scuzzer added 10:37 - Aug 9

From what Ashton has said I would believe there are add ons to this fee. 0

