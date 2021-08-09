Downes Set For Swans Medical
Monday, 9th Aug 2021 09:30
Blues midfielder Flynn Downes is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Swansea City.
On Saturday it was reported that the clubs had agreed a fee for the 22-year-old and now, according to Football Insider, Downes is set for a medical at the Liberty Stadium.
Downes has been training with the U23s since the start of pre-season having made it known he wants to move on. However, he wasn’t involved in their 6-1 friendly defeat of Bury Town on Saturday morning.
The Welshmen appointed former MK Dons boss Russell Martin as their new manager last week with Matt Gill as his assistant and it seems likely the ex-Town first-team coach has played a role in the decision to recruit Downes from the Blues.
As reported last week, AFC Bournemouth recently ended their significantly advanced interest in the 22-year-old, while Town turned down an offer from Peterborough earlier in the summer.
Last summer, Town rebuffed bids of £1.2 million and £1.6 million from Crystal Palace, however, they’re likely to have had to accept a lower offer with reports in Wales over the weekend suggesting the Swans’ had bid £550,000.
Downes was effectively contracted to the Blues for two more years with his deal up next summer but with the club having an option for a further season.
Meanwhile, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has confirmed he expects Hayden Coulson to leave his club.
Speaking after his side’s 1-1 draw with Fulham yesterday, he said: “We’ve got to have another left-sided lad because I think Coulson will be leaving. We’ve got to get a left-sided lad in.”
As reported on Friday, we understand Coulson’s long-awaited loan move to the Blues could be confirmed as soon as today with Michael Jacobs’s permanent switch from Portsmouth also due to be completed.
Photo: Matchday Images
