Town Sign Ex-West Brom Forward Edwards

Monday, 9th Aug 2021 13:18 Town have signed free agent forward Kyle Edwards following his release by West Brom. The 23-year-old, who plays primarily down the left but can operate centrally or on the right, has signed a three-year deal with the club having an option for a further season. “I'm really excited to be here," Edwards told the club website. “I'm at a point in my career where I need to be playing consistently. I want to show people what I can do and I think this is a great place for that. “I can feel the buzz around the club and the aims for the season. The project here really drew me in and I want to be a part of it.” Town boss Paul Cook added: “We've wanted to sign Kyle for a long time. He's the exact type of player that we want at Portman Road. He's very exciting and our fans will love watching him play.” Blues CEO Mark Ashton said: “Kyle is a player that we have pursued all summer and we have beaten a number of Championship clubs to his signature. “I'm delighted to have finally got our man. I'm sure he will be a great addition to the squad.” Edwards, who signed for the Blues before midday in time to face Newport County in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, joined West Brom aged six and made his senior debut at the start of 2018/19 having spent the previous campaign on loan at Exeter. In total, Dudley-born Edwards made 21 senior starts for the Baggies and 28 sub appearances, scoring four times. Capped by England at U16, U17 and U20 levels, 5ft 8in tall Edwards was released this summer and was recently on trial at AFC Bournemouth.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



marinermyhero added 13:20 - Aug 9

Can he play in defence 2

Dissboyitfc added 13:21 - Aug 9

Didn’t see that coming, what with jacobs still to arrive I think we are ok for strikers! 2

MidlandsBlue92 added 13:21 - Aug 9

Can we get a CB, LB and CM now please... 2

Blue_badge added 13:22 - Aug 9

Welcome Kyle, look forward to seeing you do well for us this season !

0

ArnieM added 13:22 - Aug 9

Lol , have no fear , we will sign the required defenders. The squad is coming together nicely now… just needs some time t9 bed in 👍 1

martin587 added 13:23 - Aug 9

Great signing under the radar but please where are the CB’s. 0

CraigEdwards added 13:24 - Aug 9

Another great signing. Welcome to the club Kyle 0

GTRKing added 13:24 - Aug 9

Kyle Edwards can play ST/LW/LM/RW/RM/CAM/CM



What a smashing Singing



Now we need another CB & LB (Hayden Coulson then we all set)



This gonna be a great season 1

Saxonblue74 added 13:25 - Aug 9

Brilliant! Where did that come from??!! 0

cooper4england added 13:25 - Aug 9

Just gonna leave this here:



3

dangerous30 added 13:26 - Aug 9

Welcome and good luck 😀 0

Fartman added 13:26 - Aug 9

We are stacking up a lot of front players.... No lets focus on the squads Achilles' heel, defence and a central midfielder to add competition for Evans and Harper. 0

Tufty added 13:26 - Aug 9

Perhaps we can play 2-2-6 0

planetblue_2011 added 13:27 - Aug 9

Wow another forward player, welcome Kyle👍 0

Knightsy added 13:28 - Aug 9

Surely Kayden Jackson will be going in the next few days.



Oh the Day's when we use to sign Midfielders, now we are doing the Forwards now 😂



Welcome to the Club thought fella, it's great to see fresh and hungry players coming to Town.



Now for the Defence, Central Defender, LB and RB? 1

bluelodgeblue added 13:29 - Aug 9

According to the Star itfc will no longer pursue Jacobs? 0

Nobbysnuts added 13:30 - Aug 9

Can we play one at the back and nine up front??? 0

Towny_in_Taipei added 13:33 - Aug 9

Looks like a player who loves to skin defenders, great. Now for some defenders and were sorted. 0

Suffolkboy added 13:33 - Aug 9

Cannot see either JN lasting long with the people coming in ; though it may be Norwood can button his lip and try harder to prove worthy of a place ?

COYB 0

vanmunt added 13:33 - Aug 9

Blimey, what a coup. 0

Dab added 13:34 - Aug 9





https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/sport/football/portsmouth-fc/breaking-ipswich-look- Think Pompey are getting fed up of us :-) 0

legoman added 13:35 - Aug 9

Should be able to have a good go in cups now! 0

Gforce added 13:36 - Aug 9

Don't know much about young Kyle,but I'm sure Cookie knows his abilities and hopefully he'll do well for us.

Now for a experienced captain material centre back,otherwise we going to have to win 3-2 every week ! 0

adeblueboy added 13:37 - Aug 9

i guess it will be like old times when we had Bent and Kuqi up front, we will score more than we concede!!.

0

runaround added 13:37 - Aug 9

Welcome to Portman Road Kyle 0

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments