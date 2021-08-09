Town Sign Ex-West Brom Forward Edwards
Monday, 9th Aug 2021 13:18
Town have signed free agent forward Kyle Edwards following his release by West Brom.
The 23-year-old, who plays primarily down the left but can operate centrally or on the right, has signed a three-year deal with the club having an option for a further season.
“I'm really excited to be here," Edwards told the club website. “I'm at a point in my career where I need to be playing consistently. I want to show people what I can do and I think this is a great place for that.
“I can feel the buzz around the club and the aims for the season. The project here really drew me in and I want to be a part of it.”
Town boss Paul Cook added: “We've wanted to sign Kyle for a long time. He's the exact type of player that we want at Portman Road. He's very exciting and our fans will love watching him play.”
Blues CEO Mark Ashton said: “Kyle is a player that we have pursued all summer and we have beaten a number of Championship clubs to his signature.
“I'm delighted to have finally got our man. I'm sure he will be a great addition to the squad.”
Edwards, who signed for the Blues before midday in time to face Newport County in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, joined West Brom aged six and made his senior debut at the start of 2018/19 having spent the previous campaign on loan at Exeter.
In total, Dudley-born Edwards made 21 senior starts for the Baggies and 28 sub appearances, scoring four times.
Capped by England at U16, U17 and U20 levels, 5ft 8in tall Edwards was released this summer and was recently on trial at AFC Bournemouth.
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]