Town Set to Hijack Pompey Move For Luton Midfielder Morrell
Monday, 9th Aug 2021 13:39
Town are reportedly looking hijack Portsmouth’s move for Luton midfielder Joe Morrell.
According to the Portsmouth News, Pompey were closing in on a move for Wales international Morrell, said to be manager Danny Cowley’s top target, and hoped to make an announcement regarding his addition today.
However, that move is now in doubt due to the Blues showing interest in Morrell, who was born in Ipswich.
Town boss Paul Cook said at the weekend that he was looking to add to his central midfield options with that area of the squad one where the Blues are currently short on numbers.
Morrell, 24, will be well-known to Blues CEO Mark Ashton having started his career with Bristol City.
While with the Robins Morrell spent spells on loan at Sutton United, Margate, Cheltenham and Lincoln, where he previously worked with Cowley, before joining Luton on a permanent basis last summer having made four starts and two sub appearances for the Ashton Gate club.
Last season Morrell made only six starts and five sub appearances for the Hatters and manager Nathan Jones recently admitted that he would listen to offers for the 5ft 6in tall schemer, who has won 19 full caps for Wales.
Town have been on the lookout for another central midfielder having run the rule over a number of potential candidates in recent weeks with Derby County’s Graeme Shinnie among them, we understand.
Photo: Action Images
