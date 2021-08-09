Town Set to Hijack Pompey Move For Luton Midfielder Morrell

Monday, 9th Aug 2021 13:39 Town are reportedly looking hijack Portsmouth’s move for Luton midfielder Joe Morrell. According to the Portsmouth News, Pompey were closing in on a move for Wales international Morrell, said to be manager Danny Cowley’s top target, and hoped to make an announcement regarding his addition today. However, that move is now in doubt due to the Blues showing interest in Morrell, who was born in Ipswich. Town boss Paul Cook said at the weekend that he was looking to add to his central midfield options with that area of the squad one where the Blues are currently short on numbers. Morrell, 24, will be well-known to Blues CEO Mark Ashton having started his career with Bristol City. While with the Robins Morrell spent spells on loan at Sutton United, Margate, Cheltenham and Lincoln, where he previously worked with Cowley, before joining Luton on a permanent basis last summer having made four starts and two sub appearances for the Ashton Gate club. Last season Morrell made only six starts and five sub appearances for the Hatters and manager Nathan Jones recently admitted that he would listen to offers for the 5ft 6in tall schemer, who has won 19 full caps for Wales. Town have been on the lookout for another central midfielder having run the rule over a number of potential candidates in recent weeks with Derby County’s Graeme Shinnie among them, we understand.

Photo: Action Images



ITFC_Esquire added 13:41 - Aug 9

Get him, just to wind up the jealous pompey fans hahaha 7

TractorFrog added 13:43 - Aug 9

In the absence of a Norwich match, Portsmouth are definitely our rivals for this season! 6

fergalsharkey added 13:43 - Aug 9

amazing .



fair play to the new owners. 4

Suffolkboy added 13:45 - Aug 9

Not too sure about the ‘ short- asses ‘ we’re importing ,but guess PC and MA must be certain of their physical strengths and stamina : looks like imposing CM and CH now on the ‘wanted ‘ list !

COYB -2

SaigonTractor added 13:46 - Aug 9

Big fan of doing our transfer business based on how much it'll annoy Portsmouth. Long may it continue. 4

BlueandTruesince82 added 13:46 - Aug 9

Just signing players to troll the rest of L1 now 7

blues1 added 13:47 - Aug 9

Knightsy we dont need a rb. Already have kvy and donacien and burns can play there. 4

ITFC_Esquire added 13:47 - Aug 9

Pulling the plug on buying Jacobs so they don’t have the money for this deal, then pinching Morrell off them…. Top level sh1thousery and I’m absolutely here for it. 23

RamRob added 13:47 - Aug 9

@ITFC_Esquire yes sign him and immediately loan him to Southampton 3

cooper4england added 13:52 - Aug 9

When did we become the Man City of League 1? COYBs 3

Dog added 13:53 - Aug 9

ITFC Esquire - completely agree. That would be very funny indeed.



Anyone heard if we have been linked with a Preston centre back?? 1

Reuserscurtains added 13:53 - Aug 9

Hahah picturing Cowleys PE teacher face has made my Monday. We are a bunch of shaggers at town now and I love it 5

dirtydingusmagee added 13:56 - Aug 9

this is getting hillarious ! 2

PackwoodBlue added 14:07 - Aug 9

Because there have never been any good short footballers @Suffolkboy. What a silly comment.. 2

legoman added 14:11 - Aug 9

SPAIN internationals is a team of short asses Suffolk Blue! 0

OwainG1992 added 14:21 - Aug 9

Did well for Wales in the euros. Looked decent 0

spanishblue added 14:21 - Aug 9

Suffolkblue 2 of the best midfielders of my generation were absolutely the shortest dirtiest hardest in the lst division Johnny Giles and Billy Bremner nightmare duo 2

spanishblue added 14:21 - Aug 9

BildestonBlue added 14:27 - Aug 9

Very happy if ture, this lad is great at dropping balls over defenders heads and he gets up and down the pitch really well! 0

itfcserbia added 14:34 - Aug 9

Yes please. No need for Jacobs, get this guy in! 0

brendenward35 added 14:42 - Aug 9

Bet Cowley wished he hadn't called us chequebook Town now coming round to bite him on the backside, first we don't buy Jacobs so that money they won't have now we are set to hijack their deal for this guy. Just love it happy days are here again 0

starofanglia added 15:07 - Aug 9

Would be a good signing. Another homecoming for a Ipswich born lad. 0

jas0999 added 15:09 - Aug 9

Would be another good addition! 0

