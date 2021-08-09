Coulson at Town to Complete Loan Move
Monday, 9th Aug 2021 13:52
TWTD understands Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson is at the club this afternoon to complete the formalities on his season-long loan move to the Blues.
As reported three weeks ago, the terms of a loan deal had been agreed between the clubs but the move was put on hold due to a lack of left-sided options at Boro with first-choice left-back Marc Bolan out injured.
On Friday it emerged that Coulson, who wasn’t among those handed a squad number by the Teessiders, had been self-isolating with TWTD subsequently reporting that the move would be confirmed today.
Gateshead-born Coulson came through the ranks at Boro before spending time out on loan at St Mirren and Cambridge United, both in 2018/19.
Coulson, who also plays wide on the left, broke into the Teessiders’ first team at the start of 2019/20 and has now gone on to make 28 starts and 21 sub appearances, scoring once.
He is contracted to Boro until 2023, however, with his involvement having been limited last season his departure doesn’t come as a shock.
Coulson will compete with Matt Penney, who joined earlier in the summer after leaving Sheffield Wednesday, for the left-back spot.
