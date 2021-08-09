Coulson at Town to Complete Loan Move

Monday, 9th Aug 2021 13:52 TWTD understands Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson is at the club this afternoon to complete the formalities on his season-long loan move to the Blues. As reported three weeks ago, the terms of a loan deal had been agreed between the clubs but the move was put on hold due to a lack of left-sided options at Boro with first-choice left-back Marc Bolan out injured. On Friday it emerged that Coulson, who wasn’t among those handed a squad number by the Teessiders, had been self-isolating with TWTD subsequently reporting that the move would be confirmed today. Gateshead-born Coulson came through the ranks at Boro before spending time out on loan at St Mirren and Cambridge United, both in 2018/19. Coulson, who also plays wide on the left, broke into the Teessiders’ first team at the start of 2019/20 and has now gone on to make 28 starts and 21 sub appearances, scoring once. He is contracted to Boro until 2023, however, with his involvement having been limited last season his departure doesn’t come as a shock. Coulson will compete with Matt Penney, who joined earlier in the summer after leaving Sheffield Wednesday, for the left-back spot.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



chanteledatractorgal added 13:56 - Aug 9

And it’s ipppppppppswich town dum dum dum 0

fergalsharkey added 13:56 - Aug 9

Another solid signing.

Hats of to Ashton and co. 2

hoppy added 13:59 - Aug 9

Is this just going to be a season long loan, or is it with the intention of becoming permanent? 1

Blue_75 added 14:07 - Aug 9

Excellent. After today’s business I think we just need an experienced CB in the mould of Mowbray / De Vos 2

FBI added 14:07 - Aug 9

Marc Bolan? No wonder he's out injured :-D It's Bola... 0

dirtydingusmagee added 14:07 - Aug 9

jubbly ! 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 14:07 - Aug 9

Phil heading for a sever case of RSI today 0

dirtydingusmagee added 14:08 - Aug 9

can we make a mural out of that photo and put that on a wall ? 0

chorltonskylineblue added 14:09 - Aug 9

I hope they're not relying on Marc Bolan, Phil. He's been dead 40 odd years! 1

Pilgrimblue added 14:25 - Aug 9

I'm just wondering if he can play as CB. Not sure how tall he is but we've needed more lefties. I don't think Woolfy finds it easy but that doesn't explain his recent form.

Ndaba is leftie but can he step up? 0

parhamblue added 14:28 - Aug 9

Coulson set to become one of the children of the revolution while Downes is off riding a white swan. Life's a gas. 5

Orraman added 14:28 - Aug 9

On another note - good to see club e-mailing fans for feedback on sound quality at Saturday’s game. Yet another signing!! All these quality additions are certainly going to ensure everyone stays fully focussed. IMO just one more experienced CB would see the picture complete for now. Don’t want to overload the squad and start to find players getting disgruntled due to lack of game time although injuries and cup runs will no doubt see everyone getting a share 1

Kentish_Tractor added 14:44 - Aug 9

I thought he died in the Avengers? 0

jas0999 added 15:07 - Aug 9

Good signing, but hopefully the last of the loams - three is enough. That said, all three will supplement the squad and are better quality loan signings than we’ve been used to. 0

algarvefan added 15:16 - Aug 9

All these signings taking place and good quality too.



I wouldn’t miss this show for anything. I am as excited as a very excited person who’s got a special reason to be excited and I am off to Norwich to buy some exploding trousers!!! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments