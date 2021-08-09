Blues Pull Out of Jacobs Deal
Monday, 9th Aug 2021 14:10
Town have pulled the plug on their move for Portsmouth winger Michael Jacobs following the signing of former West Brom man Kyle Edwards.
As reported on Friday, Jacobs was at the club to undergo a medical and complete the other formalities relating to his switch.
Following Portsmouth’s 1-0 win at Fleetwood on Saturday, Pompey boss Danny Cowley confirmed that his club had accepted a bid for Jacobs, who had been left out of his squad for the trip to Highbury.
It’s understood Jacobs passed his medical and the move looked all set to be confirmed until a Town weekend U-turn.
Manager Paul Cook has said that Edwards had been a long-term target but appeared one which looked unlikely to come to fruition with the former West Brom man having been on trial with Championship sides AFC Bournemouth and Reading.
However, after it emerged a deal to bring the former Exeter loanee to Portman Road could be done, the Blues switched their attention to Edwards, who became the club’s 13th signing of the summer earlier this afternoon.
Middlesbrough’s Hayden Coulson looks set to become the club’s 14th addition on a season-long loan.
