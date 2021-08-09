Blues Pull Out of Jacobs Deal

Monday, 9th Aug 2021 14:10 Town have pulled the plug on their move for Portsmouth winger Michael Jacobs following the signing of former West Brom man Kyle Edwards. As reported on Friday, Jacobs was at the club to undergo a medical and complete the other formalities relating to his switch. Following Portsmouth’s 1-0 win at Fleetwood on Saturday, Pompey boss Danny Cowley confirmed that his club had accepted a bid for Jacobs, who had been left out of his squad for the trip to Highbury. It’s understood Jacobs passed his medical and the move looked all set to be confirmed until a Town weekend U-turn. Manager Paul Cook has said that Edwards had been a long-term target but appeared one which looked unlikely to come to fruition with the former West Brom man having been on trial with Championship sides AFC Bournemouth and Reading. However, after it emerged a deal to bring the former Exeter loanee to Portman Road could be done, the Blues switched their attention to Edwards, who became the club’s 13th signing of the summer earlier this afternoon. Middlesbrough’s Hayden Coulson looks set to become the club’s 14th addition on a season-long loan.

Photo: Matchday Images



suffolkpunchdrunk added 14:12 - Aug 9

Portsmouth fans will have no toys left to throw out of their pram after this! 7

TractorCam added 14:16 - Aug 9

Is our new transfer policy just to do whatever winds up Portsmouth? That is very unfortunate for Jacobs and Pompey, especially if we snatch Morrell from their grasp too. Viva Town. 6

RSblue added 14:20 - Aug 9

Excellent business by the club. No disrespect to Jacobs, but the exciting 23 year old who was playing premiership football last year and will have a lot of resell value was a clear pick over the 29 year old with a lot of recent injury history.



I have Genuine trust in how this football club is being run especially with the transfer dealings. A squad full of (at least) championship standard players. This year is the year we have been waiting for.. 9

Blue_Heath added 14:23 - Aug 9

Although I feel sorry for Jacobs this is a great move. His injury record suggests he wouldn't play many games and resale value probably zero. This is a much better move, now for some centre backs! 3

Kentish_Tractor added 14:28 - Aug 9

£10 on Jacobs to score against us in the Pompey fixture as a big middle finger (if he isn't injured by that point).



Happy with the new younger signing though. 0

ArnieM added 14:29 - Aug 9

You’ve gotta feel sorry for Jacobs, poor Sid thought he’d secured the move .



We’re going after Morrell aren’t we ….. and I think we’ll get him ! 0

Orraman added 14:32 - Aug 9

Oh dear! ITFC not the flavour of the month with the Crowley brothers 0

cooper4england added 14:39 - Aug 9

PMSL. Known plenty of players to do this to clubs (A certain Crook springs to mind!!) but never known a club to do this to a player.



I wonder if Jacobs is now desperately trying to retrieve the email he sent to his "former" team mates and manager saying "I never liked you lot, your club is sh1te and I can't wait to score against you"! 3

itfcserbia added 14:39 - Aug 9

Yes, get Morrell in!

Then we can take Jacobs as well just to piss off Portsmouth further lol 0

Saxonblue74 added 14:47 - Aug 9

Nice to see its Town pulling the strings. Feels good to carry some weight again! 0

Bazza8564 added 15:03 - Aug 9

Loving the Pompey vibe, maybe we need a Harry Rednapp / Milan Mandaric song to go with the chequebook jibes and remind them this is exactly what they did to get into the premier league 20 years ago. Merson, Sheringham etc etc etc.



Now its our turn

0

jas0999 added 15:04 - Aug 9

Well Pompey wanted to keep Jacobs. They have got their wish! 0

Bergholtblue added 15:10 - Aug 9

If we weren't already, we are now, the one team everyone wants to beat this season!



No more Mr Nice Guy - Town are back! 0

dyersdream added 15:12 - Aug 9

Poor cowley brothers there parents must be laughing at them as there town fans ! 0

