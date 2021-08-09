One Club, One County - Notes for Newport County

Monday, 9th Aug 2021 15:00 Ahead of Town’s first cup game of the season against Newport County, TomTheWriter assesses the mood in the opposition camp. With the League One season under way and Ipswich Town settling for a 2-2 draw against newly-promoted Morecambe, the attention turns to the first cup game of the calendar. Town’s Carabao Cup journey begins with a home tie against Newport County, who were on the wrong side of the League Two play-off final result last May, falling to a 1-0 defeat to winners Morecambe. The Exiles ended the league campaign with 20 wins, 13 draws and 13 defeats, finishing five points behind Morecambe in fifth place. They defeated Forest Green Rovers 5-4 on aggregate in the League Two semi-finals, before their unfortunate defeat at Wembley. Josh Sheehan pulled the strings in midfield, Scott Twine wowed the County faithful at home with his tricky play and outstanding long-range efforts. Unfortunately for them, his loan spell was cut short in January. Matt Dolan was imperious in defence, whilst Kevin Ellison once again defied the critics with his key strikes at the age of 42. Michael Flynn “Flynn has been a saviour for Newport, I don't have a bad word to say about him. He has had his teams punching above their weight ever since he took charge. He's got time for everyone and is very down to earth”, “I'd be happy for Mike to stay because I think he can still motivate us to promotion with lessons learned - but I suspect he'll want a fresh challenge now.” Michael Flynn has been Newport’s manager since March of 2017, taking up the caretaker position whilst still registered as a player for the club. He navigated the club to two play-off finals, but was unable to make them count. “Last season he changed the whole philosophy on the pitch and introduced a possession-based game”, “It is to his credit that Flynn can and frequently has got County's players performing to greater effect than the sum of its constituent parts. Yet tactically we all too often fall short. Is that due to limitations on the coaching side or limitations on the recruitment side?” Flynn turned the fortunes of the club around after his arrival four years ago, but it took him until last season to truly get the best out of his technical players. Newport’s new possession approach allowed star player Sheehan to take centre stage, leading to his expected departure this summer. The Heartbreak “We are not quite there, but oh so close”, “Unlucky Newport proud of the way you played”, “Absolutely gutted to lose in such a manner to the second best team on the day”, “Might sound like sour grapes, but can't see Morecambe surviving in League One”, “Fact is, we have strikers that have finished the season in single figures. Not good enough sadly.” Newport experienced heartbreak at Wembley Stadium last May, falling to defeat against last week’s opponents Morecambe. However, it wasn’t without contention. “That was a disgrace. The ref has bottled it.” Referee Bobby Madley “gave them a dubious [penalty] and didn't give us a cert.” From the outside looking in, it looked as if Madley had “bottled it completely. I hope he is embarrassed when he sees the replay. No sympathy for any criticism he gets at all”, “Awful decision”, “Clear out time - although we were robbed by an incompetent ref.” Newport have reached the play-off final twice in the last three seasons, losing on both occasions at Wembley. On each occasion they faltered in extra-time, leading to the opposition scoring the decisive goal. Due to their inability to grab a coveted League One spot, Newport saw some key players depart in the summer. Sheehan’s excellent displays in the midfield saw him snapped up by Bolton Wanderers after their successful promotion. Liam Shephard and Tom King, the goalscoring goalkeeper last term, both left to join fellow League Two side Salford City.

“Don't get me wrong, I like [Tom] King and [Liam] Shephard but not sure either shout champions to me.” Joss Labadie’s five-year stint with the Exiles, which included a year as the club captain, ended with his departure to fellow League Two side Walsall. Trisian Abrahams enjoyed a fruitful start to last season with Newport, before a surprise loan move to Leyton Orient saw his time at the club end this summer with a move to Carlisle United. Compared to the squad that ended the 2020/21 season, Newport have retained a large chunk of their talent for another assault on the league. Seven of the starting XI from the final are still with the club, but unlike Morecambe, their depth has stuck with the Exiles. Newport fans have been a collective when it comes to identifying the club’s main strength. “Team spirit and a very good defence”, “Defence is our main strength, it has been for several seasons, we don't concede high-quality chances often and don't concede many goals as a result - it's also our most consistent area in terms of personnel.” However, they have been quick to identify the areas in the squad they need to improve to have any chance of another return to Wembley. “Not scoring enough goals. We have lost several key players that gave us a great start last season”, “the one thing we must improve is how our forwards play and are coached. We had a plethora of experienced strikers at the club but none could find the net regularly or were subbed after 60 minutes.” “Anyone else looking at this squad and wondering where the creativity is going to come from?”, “Clearly we are short of numbers in centre midfield. Obviously some have stated that Sheehan and Labadie will not be big losses, but it seems to me that is based on the assumption that we are able to attract/afford their equal or better.” Oldham 0-1 Newport “The Radio Wales commentary said it was our first win on the opening day of a league season since 2013, our first match back in the league”, “It appears that an avalanche of County goals is not on the horizon then”, “[Joe] Day put in a steady performance”, “Nice away win. Better than I expected. Glad to be proved wrong”, “Great win for Newport County. Bit rusty in first half but improved in second half to win with an ageless Ellison header. Room for improvement but encouraging.” “Super Kev 1-0!”, “Ellison!”, “Great goal from this season's top scorer”, “Listening on Radio Wales, it had 0-0 written all over it. Up pops the old fella and we pinch it. Result better than performance, call it an ugly win, but we will take it.” Like a fine wine, Kevin Ellison gets better with age. He started on the bench for the Exiles before joining the fray on 73. Ryan Haynes’s delightful ball from the left found the head of Ellison with two minutes to spare, and he flicked it into the top corner. Newport’s starting XI on Saturday featured five of the players that started the play-off final defeat to Morecambe, with Priestley Farquharson on the bench at Wembley. Michael Flynn handed Joe Day, Ed Upson, Cameron Norman and Jermaine Hylton their competitive debuts, with Timmy Abraham and James Clarke featuring from the bench for their first games in a Newport shirt. Goalkeepers “Play Townsend not Day.” Nick Townsend is the “better all-round keeper for control of area, coming for crosses, sweeper-keeper and distribution”, “A tough call on Townsend, who has been excellent, but Day is too good for this division”, “It's likely Nick Townsend will start in goal on Tuesday, he's not the tallest but he's exceptionally strong and a fantastic shot-stopper.” Townsend found himself behind Day for the league opener, but is likely to be the number one at Portman Road on Tuesday if Flynn is to rotate his team for the cup game. “While Day made some good stops, I feel [Nick] Townsend is the better fit”, “Day is a much better keeper than Townsend IMO. The only edge Townsend has is distribution and for me that’s not even in the top three of traits of a goalkeeper I want.”

Joe Day is “a great shot stopper but his goal-kicks and kicks out of hand we’re woeful when he last played for us, left-footed shots ending up in the stands.” Day’s return to Newport from Cardiff City saw him handed the number one jersey and picking up a clean sheet in his first game back. The competition between him and Townsend should be strong for Newport this season. Defenders “James Clarke is another excellent acquisition at this level, did well coming out of non-league and became captain at Bristol Rovers, also scores a few from corners”, “Looks a decent signing”, “James Clarke, ex-Bristol Rovers and Walsall centre-back, have been very impressed whenever I’ve watched him play.” Clarke joined Newport this summer from fellow League Two side Walsall and made his debut earlier than he would have expected replacing club captain Matty Dolan after only 35 minutes. He will likely be playing on Tuesday night. “Farquharson’s header an absolute perfectly-timed effort” against Chippenham Town in pre-season. “I'd expect him to play a lot this season. Flynn is obviously confident in his ability”, “Farquharson, others will disagree, but for me, other than his debut, has looked out of his depth”, “he's well-known for playing beach football for England. A big, strong defender, he can play centre-back or right-back.” Farquharson arrived at Newport at the beginning of year, joining from Connah’s Quay Nomads in Wales. He looks to be on the cusp of the first-team this season for Newport, with Flynn seemingly taking a shine to the ex-beach soccer player. “Well done [Lewys] Twamley, [Ryan] Hillier and [Joe] Woodiwiss on their first professional contracts”, “Pleased for Woodiwiss, I’ve been banging on about Joe for a year or more, I’ve sponsored his kit this season hoping he would make his breakthrough”, “Woodiwiss has looked good but only played in Papa John’s Cup, which is definitely not League Two football.” The academy graduate found game-time limited last season, and looks to be far down in the pecking order this season as well. A regular in the Papa John’s Trophy, Woodiwiss might be utilised on Tuesday. Louis Hall “struggled a bit at Chippenham I thought, so a year of development seems like the right option”, “Louis Hall joins us and heads into our development squad, he’s obviously impressed enough during friendlies to warrant a contract, and this contract is a fairly safe one for all parties given his age, and that he hasn’t pulled up many trees during spells at his previous lower league clubs.” Another youngster picked up from non-league, Hall looks set for a year with the development side rather than the first team. Like Woodiwiss, might be called upon for tomorrow night. “He is a promising, young, local player. Among his other talents, his long throw allows Mickey D [Demetriou] to go into the goalmouth where he can be very effective”, “Great signing better than Shephard in my opinion, his first touch and distribution was quality”, “Aaron Lewis came through the Swansea development squad, spending time with Lincoln since. He's good going forward, competent from dead-ball situations and also has a long-thrown-in the locker.” Aaron Lewis was another early 2021 signing like Farquharson, but had an immediate impact on the County faithful. With [Cameron] Norman starting the Oldham game at the weekend, it is very likely that Lewis will be playing on the right side against Ipswich. Cameron Norman “He can play in a few positions but, right-back or right wing-back are the usual”, “Cameron Norman, who I watched play for Oxford for half a season, is a steady full-back and a step up from who we’ve had this season, without setting the world alight.” The ex-Walsall full-back joined Newport this summer to replace the outgoing Liam Shephard, and was tasked with providing the width from the right-hand side against Oldham Athletic. “Norman looked very good to me”, “Forwards need chances to score goals, a lot of pressure on Haynes and Norman to get down the flanks and play good crosses into box.” Against Oldham, Norman got up and down the right side well, without having too much of an effect on the game itself. Will likely be rested on Tuesday, with Aaron Lewis snapping at his heels. Mickey Demetriou “I don’t think we’ll beat this bit of business all summer”, “I think Priestley [Farquharson] and [David] Longe-King have been relatively successful signings given where they’ve come from and could form a back three but need that experience of Demetriou alongside them” Mickey Demetriou was one of a number of Newport players out of contract last summer, but decided to renew his deal that would see him enter his fifth year as an Exiles player and the fans couldn’t be happier about his return. “An absolutely superb player and one of the all-time County greats in my book”, “(Joint)-best centre-half in the league and was voted that too. County legend already”, “Demetriou was absolutely outstanding”, “He can get beaten for pace but rarely loses out on the air. Scores the odd goal and has a dangerous left foot.” Demetriou was a key man for Newport last season in their strong defence, winning a large number of tackles and having an average rating that would have seen him sat in the top five for centre-backs in League One this season if Newport had won promotion. Midfielders “[Marty] Dolan is a midfielder turned centre-back who has been operating like a quarter-back, receiving the ball short and then distributing it across the pitch - a very successful transition last season”, “Personally, I would opt for Marty Dolan [as captain], a level-headed individual”, Newport’s new captain, Matt Dolan transitioned from being a clever midfielder to a solid centre-back last season, scoring an impressive six goals from the back. However, he did pick up a knock against Oldham so his fitness will be touch-and-go. Northampton fans felt that Christopher Missilou “was adequate for a defensive midfielder, can probably do a job if he has creative players around him but don’t expect too much”, “Missilou was ok without doing anything spectacular”, “described as a small, tenacious player”, “Can’t say I know much about him but Northampton paid him off and Swindon didn’t keep him so, not a brilliant season for him last year.” Missilou’s hit-and-miss season last year saw him end the year with Swindon Town, before turning up at Rodney Parade this summer. His all-action work in the midfield should see him pick up his first start on Tuesday. “Excellent signing, well pleased”, “Attacking midfielder with so much energy who tracks back to defend a real asset for us must start Saturday and every game after that”, “I expect Azaz to be let off the leash and play a bit further up.” One of the more exciting signings from Newport this season, young Finn Azaz joins Newport on loan from Aston Villa. Azaz spent last season with League Two title winners Cheltenham Town, and will add some much-needed creativity and drive into their midfield. “[Robbie] Willmott always encourages mixed opinions among the fans, adored as a winger, dismissed in midfield”, “Pleased Robbie has re-signed and provides a little more continuity in the squad”, “For the first ten minutes or so I thought [Willmott] looked poor as we struggled to get out from the back but after that he found space and was a good link picking up the ball off the back three and getting us moving forward.” A veteran of the Newport County side, Willmott joined the Exiles around the same time as Demetriou. Sometimes described as ‘Flynny’s mate’, Willmott has been drafted into the middle of the pitch this season to try and replicate Sheehan’s excellent campaign last year. Ellison was “once Newport's biggest nemesis (pantomime villain really) he's now a fan favourite, defying all the odds at a spritely age”, “I really think Mr Ellison can do a good positive job on and off the pitch as well”, “Ellison has “feel-good factor about him”, “If Flynn goes give the manager’s job to Kevin Ellison just the man to take us to League One.” The man wonderfully dubbed ‘Voldemort’ by supporters and the club itself, Ellison has been playing football since 1996, since his early days at Southport. After coming off the bench to score at the weekend he might be used by Flynn on Tuesday alongside some of the younger talent at Newport’s disposal. Courtney Senior arrived with much fanfare from County fans, but unfortunately, he will not be stepping on the pitch for a while. “Just confirmed out for at least six months.” Newport fans will be hoping for big things from Senior when he returns from injury in the new year, saying that “he’s got the talent, he just needs to start producing it week in, week out”, “If we can get him to be consistent then we’ve got a very good player.” “Underwhelmed”, “Barely noticed him when he came on [against Chippenham]”, “Looks like we are doing what we normally do sign about four-to-five strikers with a poor record in front of goal and hope one comes good”, “he's quick and a bit tricky but it's too early to pass a fair assessment”, “Just someone to take a punt on. Our season's success won't depend upon this signing. Let's just wait and see. He won't break the bank.” Jermaine Hylton’s arrival from Ross County was met with a mixture of disappointment but also willingness to give him a chance. Without a prolific spell under his belt for the past few years, hopes will not be hanged on Hylton to deliver this season, but he did get the nod this weekend by Flynn. Youth Cup Hero “[Ed] Upson was busy and always forward-looking”, “With the exception of Upson, who has stood out for County, our players have shown poor passing ability and an incredible tendency to give it to a blue shirted player rather than one wearing amber”, “Upson looks comfortable with ball always passed to an amber shirt and no treating the football like a hot potato.” Ed Upson Ipswich Town’s FA Youth Cup victory in 2005 was special, especially considering the opposition Southampton had some very notable names in their side. The extra-time goalscorer in that remarkable 1-0 second leg victory to secure a 3-2 win on aggregate, now at Newport County, was a then-15-year old Ed Upson. He left having made just two senior cup sub appearances, but will always be remembered for that winning goal in the final. Ryan Haynes Ryan Haynes has been one of Newport’s key providers for the past few seasons. “On form, I bloody love this guy”, “Very understated player who does exactly what it says on the tin”, “Great [re]signing, an amber in the blood player who totally gets the club ethos.” Getting Haynes tied down for another season was an excellent piece of business by Newport, holding onto a player surely heading in only one direction. “Haynes gave us some attacking threat so good to have him back”, “I’m glad to see Ryan Haynes back in the team as I think he does have a goal in him as cuts inside on to his right foot and let’s one go from distance”, “Good at getting the ball into the box from wide but also cuts inside regularly and doesn't mind shooting with his right foot.” With a left foot that has been described as a “magic wand”, Haynes will be hoping for more wizardry on the left flank this season. Scot Bennett Scot Bennett “lacks a bit of pace but nobody reads the game better in my honest opinion”, “Guys like Bennett (no offence) play simple passes so are less likely to make a mistake. We need more risk-takers in our team in my opinion”, “Scot Bennett is our utility man, can play central defence or in midfield. He's massively underestimated, loves a Cruyff turn and can carry the ball well.” Like Dolan, Bennett is comfortable playing across multiple positions. Naturally a midfielder, he spent a lot of last year in a three-man defence, before returning to the midfield for Newport’s victory over Oldham last weekend. “Bennett did well in defence at the end of the season so Priestley, Bennett and Mickey could be the back three with Norman right wing-back”, “Scot Bennett a centre-back not a midfielder”, “Bennett - solid and versatile.” However, despite his return to the middle of the park, numerous fans still believe his is at his best when playing in the defence, having the ability to drive out of the backline and into the opposition half. Attack “I hope it will be a season to remember for Lewis Collins, a young forward with great pace who plays on the shoulder”, “After seeing Lewis Collins skipping past the Morecambe full-back at Wembley, it might be an option to play him out wide and supply the crosses for the strikers.” One of the bright sparks in Newport’s team last season, Collins will be hoping for an even stronger season this year. He started alongside Hylton on Saturday, but will need to find the net soon. “If Telford is frozen out, why did we bother making him the centre of the home shirt marketing materials?”, “One suspects we are hoping to freeze him out to such an extent he walks away. Of course, he may just sit it out and collect a year’s wage.” A surprise winter signing, Dom Telford took the drop from League One Plymouth to join Newport County, but couldn’t make as much of an impact as he would have liked. Seems to be on outgoing list. Timmy Abraham “shows a bit of promise but not overwhelmed by this deal”, “Bristol Rovers fans said he was awful, Plymouth sent him back from a loan deal a few months early, then signed on loan for Raith Rovers and couldn't make the match day squad towards the end of his loan.” The younger brother of Chelsea’s Tammy, Timmy came off the bench at the weekend and looked sharp according to Twitter. Will take time to settle, expect him to feature on Tuesday. “Great signing”, “Hasn’t proved himself at any time in his career”, “Courtney Baker-Richardson might be a Championship player but for injuries”, “His goal return hasn't been remarkable in recent years but he has lacked game time.” The jury is out on Baker Richardson, a player who showed such early promise at Swansea before a succession of poor loan spells after that. Needs to rejuvenate his career, and Newport could be the ideal place. Jordan Greenidge has been “signed for the development squad”, “Big guy and took his goal well at Chippenham”, “He’s big, strong, appears to be a bit of a handful for defenders”, “I would prefer two proven goalscorers who have played higher or are proven in this League.” If the early predictions of fans are anything to go by, Greenidge could make an impact this season. His strength should mould him into the target man role, bringing Newport’s more technical players into the game. Padraig Amond “Heard Podge [Amond] and Telford have been told to find new clubs as the club can't afford their wages”, “Podge is arguably the best finisher at the club”, “After one of Morecambe’s counter-attacks, he was the furthest player back, sweeping up in our area. He is never gonna score from there. He needs to stay where he is most effective, because the way Flynny is setting up the team, chances are at premium.” Padraig Amond has been around the world and seen it all, and despite being Newport’s top goalscorer for the past two seasons, he doesn’t look to be in the plans for Michael Flynn this season. “Doesn’t Podge have a deserved reputation as one of the best headers of the ball in the division?”, “I know Podge has slowed down a bit, and he was never the quickest, but I don’t think we’ve played to his strengths for a couple of seasons”, “He's found game-time hard over the last two seasons, but given the chance he can be clinical.” Amond’s eight goals last season put him at the top of the goalscoring charts for County, but seven of those came before the turn of the year. If he is to leave this summer, Newport will need to find someone to replace his aerial ability up front. Newport fans’ on ITFC “Great in the 70s. Do you still have a crisis if the white wine runs out in the boardroom?”, “John Elsworthy, one of you past illustrious skippers when you won the equivalent of the Premier League title, was from Newport! He kindly got me all the team’s autographs when I was a kid.” “I'm not fully aware of the all the business Ipswich have done this summer, but it seems you have had a good clear-out and are building an exciting squad. I have had my eye on Zanda Siziba. I felt although young, he could have been a great loan addition for Newport and help fill the void left by Sheehan, who was able to get on the ball and distribute or carry it through the thirds with ease.” Expectation “I’m looking forward to the football season and life in general”, “I reckon we’ll be bottom third by Christmas before putting together a run of form. If that’s true, MF [Flynn] probably won’t stay, if I’m proved wrong and we’re up in the mix again I’d expect him to get a new two-year contract.” “For whatever reason, probably being out of the habit, I don’t seem to have any great enthusiasm for the upcoming season”, “I’ve got the feeling that I am about to watch the same movie for the fourth time”, “We've lost Sheehan, Labadie, Twine and Cooper from what we had at the same point last season. Granted, we only had the latter two for half of last season anyway, but that's four extremely good players there who all helped to propel our wonderful start last year.” Websites There is only one forum for a diehard Newport County fan and that is WeAreExiles. Run by the superb @1912Exiles, thank you to the forum for providing me with quotes for this preview. @MartynPhillips1 is an avid Newport County fan, who also runs the insightful @ExilesAnalysis twitter page, analysing all things Newport County.

