Town Survey Fans on Tannoy
Monday, 9th Aug 2021 15:07
Town have asked for fans’ feedback on the Tannoy system at Portman Road with chairman Mike O’Leary having admitted that the club is going to have to almost start again with the PA system.
A number of TWTD posters have received an email canvassing their opinion on the Tannoy system, which has long been the subject of complaints.
“Thank you for attending the match against Morecambe at Portman Road on Saturday,” the email reads.
“We are aware of issues with the stadium sound system in certain areas and would appreciate your feedback on your matchday experience from the area that you were seated in.”
CEO Mark Ashton has previously said that bringing Portman Road up to scratch will take around 18 months with the list of tasks to be addressed numbering more than 500.
At last Monday’s PLC EGM, it was asked whether improving the Tannoy was on that list.
“Yes, yes and yes,” Ashton responded before the shareholder had finished asking his question.
Chairman Mike O’Leary added: “One point about the Tannoy system, we actually went round and tested it a couple of days ago and we discovered there were some areas where you get absolutely deafened and there were other areas where you can hear absolutely nothing at all.
“We thought the obvious thing was to turn off the bit that’s deafening everyone. It was impossible to turn off. We simply couldn’t. We’re going to have to almost start again with the Tannoy.”
Photo: Matchday Images
