Cowley on Jacobs and Morrell

Monday, 9th Aug 2021 18:23 Pompey manager Danny Cowley says he feels sorry for winger Michael Jacobs regarding the collapse of his move to the Blues and admits that it could be difficult for his club to compete financially for Luton midfielder Joe Morrell’s signature. TWTD revealed that Jacobs was at Portman Road to undergo a medical and complete the formalities on his move on Friday, however, despite everything being agreed and the deal looking set to be confirmed, Town instead opted to sign free agent Kyle Edwards. “If that is the case, then I feel really sorry for Michael because, like I said, Michael is a someone I've got to know well, is a really good human being,” he told the Portsmouth News after being asked his thoughts on the situation at his pre-match press conference ahead of Pompey’s Carabao Cup tie at Millwall. “Football is just a great game, the greatest game in the world, but it can let itself down in terms of the way it treats people and, ultimately, for us as a football club we conduct ourselves in the right way. That's what we will always do. “If that is the case and it has broken down then we know Michael can be a really good footballer for us and we will look after him in the way we look after all our players.” Cowley confirmed on Saturday that the clubs had agreed a fee with Jacobs left out of the squad for Pompey’s opening day win at Fleetwood. He added: “It's been documented that we agreed a price with another club for Michael. Michael, I think agreed personal terms, which was subject to a medical which I believe he passed with flying colours, but we're waiting on the other club. “So we're not quite sure where we are with that at the moment. We're in the hands of another club. “What I would say is Michael has conducted himself impeccably throughout, I think he's been an outstanding professional, been an excellent character, and we'll wait and see how it all unfolds. But nothing surprises me in football.” Earlier this afternoon, it was reported that the Blues are seeking to hijack Pompey’s move for Hatters midfielder Morrell. TWTD has confirmed that the report is correct and that Town are in talks regarding the Wales international moving to Portman Road. Cowley was very keen to sign Morrell having had him on loan from Bristol City during his time as manager at Lincoln City. Asked about the situation with 24-year-old Ipswich-born Morrell, Cowley told Hampshire Live: “We know Joe and we had Joe [at Lincoln] and we think a lot of Joe, but he is a Luton player,” he said. “I think he’s a great kid and I understand why people had put two and two together. There’s no hiding place, we would love Joe Morrell, who would be a brilliant signing for this football club, no doubt. “We have to respect that there is other interest in Joe and there are some clubs in this division that make it hard for us to compete financially, that is the truth. That is just where it is really, my relationship with Joe is really, really strong but we will see.” We understand Town are keen to add two central midfielders to their squad with Derby County’s Graeme Shinnie among the other potential new recruits.

Photos: Matchday Images/Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Julesblueblood added 18:27 - Aug 9

Would be a great signing , Coulson aswel hopefully and we definitely need a couple of centr backs ..... 1

CrockerITFC added 18:27 - Aug 9

Danny Cowley, manager of Cheapskate FC, looks rightfully frustrated by his club's lack of investment this window.



Pay up Pompey! 2

Kropotkin123 added 18:29 - Aug 9

Two CMs...? Guess Nolan is on the way out then. 1

chepstowblue added 18:29 - Aug 9

I'm only 5ft 8 but I'm happy to fill in at centre half at Burton on saturday ! 0

markchips added 18:34 - Aug 9

Nolan hasn’t played and is injury prone so at best is fourth choice. The way things are going I can see a complete clear out of old players if not this window. It the next. Provided Coulson signs Kenlock is next. 1

deano85 added 18:36 - Aug 9

All of this is actually getting very embarrassing now tbh...

But in a good way, like when you wearing speedos and you have a huge 'set of keys' 12

Pencilpete added 18:37 - Aug 9

Honestly the amount of b1tching coming from Portsmouth and their fans is utterly pathetic..... calling us Chequebook FC and accusing us of buying the league



Its not even true !! 6

BlueRuin69 added 18:40 - Aug 9

We just need to focus on our business in getting back to where we belong. Coyb 1

JewellintheTown added 18:43 - Aug 9

We've been called worse, pencil Pete. About time we had some money & smart money managers running the club. I'm enjoying this and don't feel one ounce of shame! 4

bluelodgeblue added 18:47 - Aug 9

Business is business?? 2

bluelodgeblue added 18:51 - Aug 9

Whether people like it or not footballers are a commodity so as soon as you introduce emotion into the process you run the risk of becoming toast?? Coybs ⚽️ 1

ArnieM added 18:54 - Aug 9

Do you know what , whilst a feel an element of sorrow for Pompey , a larger part of me says ,

“ tough”. Town have had nearly two decades of other Clubs doing this to us. Well it’s OUR turn now. And even if managers in League One are getting vocal about “what’s going on at Ipswich” , our business is being conducted diligently, with planning and specific targeting, AND is well within the financial rules governing ALL Clubs in this division. We are not breaking any rules. We just cleared the decks before starting our play for the best young players out there. Ashton had done a phenomenal job of “ selling the ITFC vision”. If they can’t sell their own clubs the same , that’s their look out .



I am bloody LOVING being Town fan now , but I’m not presumptuous or arrogant enough to translate into “ HMS Piss The League”…. That’s for the kids . Let’s have a bit of decorum, and humility and dignity here. Celebrate WHEN and IF we get promoted , not before . 14

Bluedocker added 18:55 - Aug 9

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 unlucky 0

htb added 18:57 - Aug 9

Agree with comments above and we should not feel ashamed that we can compete financially like a club of our size and stature should. I do feel sorry for Jacobs as I am sure he thought he would be joining us. I hope he has been let down in a respectful fashion. 4

blueinscotland added 19:07 - Aug 9

Really well articulated, ArnieM. Couldn’t agree more.



Think we’ve been very shrewd with our business, and despite the jealousies from fans from other clubs we’ve spent very little indeed. We’ve suffered for so long but are finally getting the backing that we deserve.



2

RegencyBlue added 19:09 - Aug 9

Go back ten or twelve years and look how much money Portsmouth were shelling out under Redknapp and the like.



The hypocrisy is mind blowing and the irony is we are not spending huge amounts. We are just being very clever with our recruitment. 3

BlueBlood90 added 19:10 - Aug 9

I feel sorry for Jacobs and wish him all the best but Edwards is allegedly a better player with more future promise and ultimately that’s the most important factor.



I’m enjoying the rebuild and new signings this summer as much as anyone but one thing I’m not enjoying is how some of our fans are acting on social media. A lot are just having a laugh with the ‘Chequebook FC’ stuff but there are some who are being really arrogant and making us look like idiots. If we don’t go up this season they are going to look even more stupid. 1

Michael101 added 19:15 - Aug 9

Maybe our new number 17 will be a secret weapon. 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 19:19 - Aug 9

Yes, whilst we can feel sorry for Pompey and Jacobs, and a certain remorse, we can also feel very pleased at how this has worked out for us. 0

Smithy added 19:23 - Aug 9

Shinnie is on £10k per week at Derby, seems unlikely 0

dirtydingusmagee added 19:24 - Aug 9

feel sorry for Jacobs having got that far he must have felt he was joining us, but business is business, we have to be tough to get what / where we want, we have been pushovers in all respects for far too long. 1

BlueNomad added 19:26 - Aug 9

We have received £3m (apparently) in sales. Have we spent much more? 0

andygizmo added 19:30 - Aug 9

ArnieM



Excellently put.



Remember Col Tim Collins



“ But if you are ferocious in battle remember to be magnanimous in victory.” 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments