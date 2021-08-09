Cowley on Jacobs and Morrell
Monday, 9th Aug 2021 18:23
Pompey manager Danny Cowley says he feels sorry for winger Michael Jacobs regarding the collapse of his move to the Blues and admits that it could be difficult for his club to compete financially for Luton midfielder Joe Morrell’s signature.
TWTD revealed that Jacobs was at Portman Road to undergo a medical and complete the formalities on his move on Friday, however, despite everything being agreed and the deal looking set to be confirmed, Town instead opted to sign free agent Kyle Edwards.
“If that is the case, then I feel really sorry for Michael because, like I said, Michael is a someone I've got to know well, is a really good human being,” he told the Portsmouth News after being asked his thoughts on the situation at his pre-match press conference ahead of Pompey’s Carabao Cup tie at Millwall.
“Football is just a great game, the greatest game in the world, but it can let itself down in terms of the way it treats people and, ultimately, for us as a football club we conduct ourselves in the right way. That's what we will always do.
“If that is the case and it has broken down then we know Michael can be a really good footballer for us and we will look after him in the way we look after all our players.”
Cowley confirmed on Saturday that the clubs had agreed a fee with Jacobs left out of the squad for Pompey’s opening day win at Fleetwood.
He added: “It's been documented that we agreed a price with another club for Michael. Michael, I think agreed personal terms, which was subject to a medical which I believe he passed with flying colours, but we're waiting on the other club.
“So we're not quite sure where we are with that at the moment. We're in the hands of another club.
“What I would say is Michael has conducted himself impeccably throughout, I think he's been an outstanding professional, been an excellent character, and we'll wait and see how it all unfolds. But nothing surprises me in football.”
Earlier this afternoon, it was reported that the Blues are seeking to hijack Pompey’s move for Hatters midfielder Morrell. TWTD has confirmed that the report is correct and that Town are in talks regarding the Wales international moving to Portman Road.
Cowley was very keen to sign Morrell having had him on loan from Bristol City during his time as manager at Lincoln City.
Asked about the situation with 24-year-old Ipswich-born Morrell, Cowley told Hampshire Live: “We know Joe and we had Joe [at Lincoln] and we think a lot of Joe, but he is a Luton player,” he said.
“I think he’s a great kid and I understand why people had put two and two together. There’s no hiding place, we would love Joe Morrell, who would be a brilliant signing for this football club, no doubt.
“We have to respect that there is other interest in Joe and there are some clubs in this division that make it hard for us to compete financially, that is the truth. That is just where it is really, my relationship with Joe is really, really strong but we will see.”
We understand Town are keen to add two central midfielders to their squad with Derby County’s Graeme Shinnie among the other potential new recruits.
