Downes Fee More Than Â£1m

Monday, 9th Aug 2021 18:52 Town will receive a fee of more than Â£1 million for midfielder Flynn Downes, according to Welsh reports. Downes is understood to have been at the Liberty Stadium today to undergo a medical and talks terms with BBC Sport Wales reporting that the fee will be more than Â£1 million with the deal close to completion. That would take Town's incoming fees to around the Â£3 million mark this summer with Andre Dozzell having moved to QPR for Â£1 million, Norwich having paid Â£600,000 in compensation for Liam Gibbs and Lincoln having paid what we understand was Â£220,000 for Teddy Bishop. Downes, 22, has been training with the U23s since the start of pre-season having made it known he wants to move on. However, he wasnâ€™t involved in their 6-1 friendly defeat of Bury Town on Saturday morning. The Welshmen appointed former MK Dons boss Russell Martin as their new manager last week with Matt Gill as his assistant and it seems likely the ex-Town first-team coach has played a role in the decision to recruit Downes from the Blues. As reported last week, AFC Bournemouth recently ended their significantly advanced interest in the former England U19 and U20 international, while Town turned down an offer from Peterborough earlier in the summer. Last summer, Town rebuffed bids of Â£1.2 million and Â£1.6 million from Crystal Palace for Downes, who was effectively contracted to the Blues for two more years with his deal up next summer but with the club having an option for a further season.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Edmundo added 18:55 - Aug 9

If correct, this is excellent business. We seem to be calling the shots on both sides of the transfer market currently: refreshing to say the least! 13

jas0999 added 19:01 - Aug 9

Top work by Ashton! Lovely to see the club reinvesting the money received from fees â€¦ something Evans rarely did. Top work. 9

Europablue added 19:06 - Aug 9

Great bit of business! Well done Ashton et al. 2

dirtydingusmagee added 19:12 - Aug 9

had to be really, we had turned down 1.5 last year, anyway job done and everyone can move on ,certainly when it comes to transfers we now have someone who can pull things off .This club has now got serious . 2

WhoisJimmyJuan added 19:21 - Aug 9

Great deal. Hope there's some add ons too. Lincoln got a good deal for Bish at Â£220k but still useful funds for us. COYB! 2

arc added 19:32 - Aug 9

Swansea have got themselves a bargain, but this had to happen. 0

ringwoodblue added 19:35 - Aug 9

Iâ€™m surprised, thought it was much lower than that. Ashton has done well.



I watched Swansea against Blackburn on EFL on Quest and they looked shambolic at the back so if Downes manages to force his way into the first team he will have to lift his game. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 19:37 - Aug 9

Good luck to him great business for both parties. As much as I liked his tenacity as a player his head was turned after the palace interest and Cook and Ashton understandably wants players who want to be here which he didnâ€™t. 1

Dog added 19:41 - Aug 9

You forgot the Hawkins fee.



I wonder what the Portsmouth fans are saying about Jacobs. Think that transfer was a lot further down the line than the downes one last year.



Over a million is more like it. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments