Downes Fee More Than Â£1m
Monday, 9th Aug 2021 18:52
Town will receive a fee of more than Â£1 million for midfielder Flynn Downes, according to Welsh reports.
Downes is understood to have been at the Liberty Stadium today to undergo a medical and talks terms with BBC Sport Wales reporting that the fee will be more than Â£1 million with the deal close to completion.
That would take Town's incoming fees to around the Â£3 million mark this summer with Andre Dozzell having moved to QPR for Â£1 million, Norwich having paid Â£600,000 in compensation for Liam Gibbs and Lincoln having paid what we understand was Â£220,000 for Teddy Bishop.
Downes, 22, has been training with the U23s since the start of pre-season having made it known he wants to move on. However, he wasnâ€™t involved in their 6-1 friendly defeat of Bury Town on Saturday morning.
The Welshmen appointed former MK Dons boss Russell Martin as their new manager last week with Matt Gill as his assistant and it seems likely the ex-Town first-team coach has played a role in the decision to recruit Downes from the Blues.
As reported last week, AFC Bournemouth recently ended their significantly advanced interest in the former England U19 and U20 international, while Town turned down an offer from Peterborough earlier in the summer.
Last summer, Town rebuffed bids of Â£1.2 million and Â£1.6 million from Crystal Palace for Downes, who was effectively contracted to the Blues for two more years with his deal up next summer but with the club having an option for a further season.
Photo: Matchday Images
