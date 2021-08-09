Coulson Joins On Loan From Boro
Monday, 9th Aug 2021 19:35
Town have confirmed the long-awaited signing of Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson on a season-long loan.
TWTD revealed earlier that the 23-year-old was at the club to complete the formalities relating to his switch.
“It’s a pleasure to be here and I’m really looking forward to this experience,” Coulson told iFollow Ipswich.
“It’s been pending for a couple of weeks and I’m really happy it’s over the line. I spoke to the gaffer and the conversation went really well.
“I feel like this is the perfect move for me because I want to gain a bit more experience and also help the club achieve what it wants to achieve.
“I watched the Morecambe game the other day and the fans were amazing. I’m looking forward to stepping out on the Portman Road pitch for the first time.”
Town boss Paul Cook added: “It’s been well documented that we’ve been tracking Hayden “Him and Matt Penney were our two main targets for that position, so we’re delighted to have him with us.
“He’s a really good lad and has valuable Championship experience. He’s a strong addition to the group and he wants to be here.”
Town’s interest in Coulson first emerged just over a month ago and TWTD reported that a deal had been all but done three weeks ago. However, the lack of left-back options at Boro delayed the move.
Gateshead-born Coulson came through the ranks at Boro before spending time out on loan at St Mirren and Cambridge United, both in 2018/19.
Coulson, who also plays wide on the left, broke into the Teessiders’ first team at the start of 2019/20 and has now gone on to make 28 starts and 21 sub appearances, scoring once.
He is contracted to Boro until 2023, however, with his involvement having been limited last season his departure has come as little surprise.
Coulson, Town’s second signing of the day and 14th of the summer, will compete with Matt Penney, who joined the Blues after leaving Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the summer, for the left-back role.
Photos: ITFC
