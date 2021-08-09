Morrell Signs For Portsmouth

Monday, 9th Aug 2021 23:14 Portsmouth have confirmed the signing of Blues target Joe Morrell from Luton Town. The 24-year-old had been in discussions with Pompey at the end of last week and was close to agreeing the move, but the Blues tried to hijack the deal over the weekend, news which emerged earlier this afternoon. However, the Wales international has now joined the Hampshire side, where he is reunited with Danny Cowley, his boss during a loan spell at Lincoln City. Morrell is likely to be a first-choice at Fratton Park, while he would almost certainly have found himself behind Lee Evans and Rekeem Harper at Portman Road. The Ipswich-born schemer has signed a three-year deal with Pompey with the club having an option for a further year, the clubs having agreed an undisclosed fee. Portsmouth director Eric Eisner tweeted his thanks to the Hatters for honouring the deal which the two clubs presumably agreed at the end of last week prior to Town making their interest known. Special thanks to @LutonTown for honouring a deal- well played and respect. #bricks #pup @Pompey https://t.co/CeWrPXx4u3 — Eric Eisner (@eric_eisner) August 9, 2021 Town will now have to look elsewhere to add to their central midfield options where itâ€™s understood theyâ€™re looking for more two players. Among those who we understand has been under consideration in recent weeks is Derbyâ€™s Scotland international Graeme Shinnie.

Photo: Action Images



Wallingford_Boy added 23:17 - Aug 9

Great player, played Pompey. 0

CavendishBlue added 23:17 - Aug 9

Splitter!!!! 0

OwainG1992 added 23:23 - Aug 9

I would have liked him as I'm biased with the Welsh connection.

I think he's a good signing for them at this level.

But Harper and Evans are certainly the two I'd rather see starting. 1

FramlinghamBlue added 23:32 - Aug 9

I only knew about this player four hours ago and now Iâ€™m gutted! ðŸ˜‚ 5

90z added 23:33 - Aug 9

Not fussed at all by this, we have signed some great players already and im sure Mark & Paul will pull something special out the bag if they still want some cover in this position. 0

Mediocre_Quick added 23:44 - Aug 9

I smell a bit of salt in the announcement ðŸ˜… good deal for them, good little player 1

ldnj added 00:03 - Aug 10

Sensible move, probably didn't want to be one of the 20 subs ! 0

chepstowblue added 00:28 - Aug 10

Ripped us apart at Sincil Bank a few seasons back and is obviously a talented lad.I think he'll get more first team opportunities at Pompey than at Portman Rd this season. Quite relieved this deal hasn't gone through as we're already spoilt for choice in the attacking midfield department and I'm as confused as hell. Did I mention we need a centre half or two ?!! 0

