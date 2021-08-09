Morrell Signs For Portsmouth
Monday, 9th Aug 2021 23:14
Portsmouth have confirmed the signing of Blues target Joe Morrell from Luton Town.
The 24-year-old had been in discussions with Pompey at the end of last week and was close to agreeing the move, but the Blues tried to hijack the deal over the weekend, news which emerged earlier this afternoon.
However, the Wales international has now joined the Hampshire side, where he is reunited with Danny Cowley, his boss during a loan spell at Lincoln City.
Morrell is likely to be a first-choice at Fratton Park, while he would almost certainly have found himself behind Lee Evans and Rekeem Harper at Portman Road.
The Ipswich-born schemer has signed a three-year deal with Pompey with the club having an option for a further year, the clubs having agreed an undisclosed fee.
Portsmouth director Eric Eisner tweeted his thanks to the Hatters for honouring the deal which the two clubs presumably agreed at the end of last week prior to Town making their interest known.
Town will now have to look elsewhere to add to their central midfield options where itâ€™s understood theyâ€™re looking for more two players.
Among those who we understand has been under consideration in recent weeks is Derbyâ€™s Scotland international Graeme Shinnie.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Donâ€™t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. Weâ€™ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier â€“ clubs which wouldnâ€™t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]