Cowley: Jacobs Has Been “Mucked Around, Messed Around” By Town

Tuesday, 10th Aug 2021 10:03 Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley says winger Michael Jacobs has been “mucked around, messed around” by Town following the collapse of the 29-year-old's move to Portman Road. Cowley says the former Derby man wasn’t aware of Town’s last-gasp volte-face on the switch until he told him. As revealed on Friday, Jacobs was at the club to undergo a medical and complete the formalities on what had been a protracted move from Fratton Park. The deal was done bar the final rubber-stamp with a rigorous having been medical passed. However, Town had become aware that another preferred target, former West Brom winger Kyle Edwards, was available with his trial at AFC Bournemouth having come to an end and instead they opted to sign the 23-year-old, who was on a free transfer and has the potential to be sold on for a more significant fee later on down the line. “We got into a good place on Thursday, which allowed us to accept the bid for Michael,” Cowley told the Portsmouth News. “They agreed personal terms and they did a medical. Michael passed that medical, so I am told. For whatever reason the deal didn’t happen. “I found out yesterday afternoon. I told Michael, he didn’t know. I was ringing Ipswich all day Sunday, trying to find out, for everyone’s benefit. “What happened – and this does happen in football – is that Ipswich agreed the deal and then another player became available and they decided to go with the other player. “Michael appreciated my honesty. He needed clarity himself and once I found out I told him. “He is one of my players, I care a lot for him. You think ‘How would I want to be treated in that position?’. “I always try to walk in their shoes and would want to know and, even if it’s not my place to tell him, I think I have a responsibility to tell him. “He’s a really good kid and he has been mucked around, messed around. Football never ceases to amaze you, doesn’t it.’ Cowley says there will be no repercussions for Jacobs, who he says could play in this evening’s Carabao Cup tie at Millwall. He says that as an experienced player the wideman will understand the situation: “Mentally he’ll be fine. He’s 29 years of age, he has lived football long enough to know we are just pawns in the game. “When he felt he was leaving there was an air of disappointment that it was kind of unfinished business, he hadn't achieved what he wanted to here. “None of us are in control, so what can we control? We can control how we behave and how we conduct ourselves. We can control and react to circumstances and situations. “I will find the best way of playing with the best players we have at our disposal – including Michael.” Meanwhile, more details have emerged regarding Blues target Joe Morrell’s move to Pompey, which was confirmed last night. According to the Portsmouth News, the deal on offer at Town was weighted around appearances and further add-ons, while, as seemed likely, the Wales international had concerns regarding where he would be in the Town pecking order given the squad which is being assembled at Portman Road, whereas he is set to be among the top earners and a first-choice at Fratton Park.

Photo: Matchday Images



Edmundo added 10:07 - Aug 10

Whilst none of us have all the facts, this smacks of playground nonsense and rather immature mind games by Cowley. Better to keep quiet and let his team do the talking. Can't wait for our game against them. 3

Grimsbyblue added 10:10 - Aug 10

I understand and agree that we have got a better player for our club now. However if true, this is not how i would expect our club to treat players. If we got a better option we should be man enough to tell him ourselves (if we didn't). 8

OwainG1992 added 10:10 - Aug 10

One thing I like about Cook and to be fair many of our previous managers, They don't constantly find the need to talk about other managers, players and clubs.

Cowley surely needs to stop running his mouth about us because if we end up pipping them to promotion he will look quite the fool. 4

have_a_word_with_him added 10:10 - Aug 10

He just sounds annoyed that he hasn't been able to sell him and this is sour grapes. 2

BlueNomad added 10:10 - Aug 10

So if Cowley’s first choice became available (on a free) in a future, similar situation, he would say “0h no, no, no, I can’t do that!” 3

SaigonTractor added 10:11 - Aug 10

He's gonna score against us isn't he? 4

braveblue added 10:15 - Aug 10

Business is business. We now have a professional team. Crowley should learn from them. We got a much better player. Also glad we did not get Morrell if he was worried about the pecking order. Sounds like a pain. 1

grinch added 10:19 - Aug 10

It was Cowley who informed the press not ITFC, MA completes business privately so I think that Cowley is just trying to cause trouble if he really wanted the player he could have used the money from the Morrel move to keep him. For Town bo brainer we have saved fee for a younger player even if his wages may be more. 4

d77sgw added 10:20 - Aug 10

I suspect that if Portsmouth did this to one of our players then we would be slagging them off right royally. 5

itfcserbia added 10:24 - Aug 10

Man this guy just loves going out to the press doesn't he? 7

90z added 10:25 - Aug 10

This guy just needs to shut up all he talks about us more than he does Portsmouth 3

WhoisJimmyJuan added 10:26 - Aug 10

Yes, the fair, salient point from the posts so far is what would Cowley do in our situation if a younger, cheaper, better player became available. Also let's hear our side of the story, if its really necessary. Doesn't exactly sound like Jacobs was desperate to join us, more Cowley desperate to sell him. 1

Karlosfandangal added 10:29 - Aug 10

Disappointed if this is true, however Portsmouth sound very envious of us because we have investment now.

Get the feeling that Cowley needs to sell Jacobs to fund other deals and he knows Jacobs will be a bit player this season because of injury.

Edwards for me on paper look the better player and he is free where as Jacobs would cost money which can now be used along with the Downes fee to fund more players and keep in the wage limit 0

FrankMarshall added 10:29 - Aug 10

Why does Cowley go on and on about Ipswich? 0

markchips added 10:29 - Aug 10

Not at all comfor

Table with this although I can understand the rationale behind the decision .It is fine having a team in their mid twenties but we now lack some experience Aluko will help but he is not a defender 0

buzbyblue added 10:35 - Aug 10

Seems Ipswich are living rent free in Cowleys head 😭😭😭 0

BurleysGloryDays added 10:39 - Aug 10

You'll be safe with Saint Danny, Michael...



(See you on a free at the end of the season Michael, best of luck recovering fitness)





0

Dmodeboy added 10:42 - Aug 10

Really wish this guy would keep his trap shut. He really does hold a grudge doesn't he? Stirring up I'll feeling at every opportunity. Maybe because he didn't get the job here?



Pipe down mate. It's getting tedious now. 0

bobble added 10:45 - Aug 10

yawn......... 0

Blue_75 added 10:46 - Aug 10

🔔🔚 0

Europablue added 10:48 - Aug 10

It is understandable from the business side that we decided to get the other fella in instead, but on a personal level I think we should be able to empathize with how the Porstmouth player was messed around. He probably has a family that he would be moving around. I would hope that we at least clearly communicated the situation to the player, but maybe this was done directly to the club and Cowley decided to publicize it... 0

BaddowBlue1 added 10:50 - Aug 10

Portsmouth were commenting that they needed the cash and player off their wage bill in order to bring in someone else. Well they have brought Morrell in without Jacobs going out of the club so plenty of smoke and mirrors being played here! Disappointed for Jacobs but we honestly dont hear how many deals get scuppered at this late stage in football, most of the time it isnt made public. Morrell to Portsmouth makes perfect sense as the lad needs a regular shift and I couldnt see him getting it with us. 0

CaptainAhab added 10:50 - Aug 10

Gotta say I feel a bit sorry for Jacobs. If this is true, it's pretty shoddy treatment.

That said, it sounds like we've done the right thing footballwise, Edwards looks like a proper handful and potentially a much better signing for us than Jacobs. 0

itk92 added 10:51 - Aug 10

Let’s all take our blue tinted glasses off for a second, and agree, this is a poor situation for the lad and Pompey. I’m glad we’ve signed edwards of course but not the way things should be for the poor fella 0

Europablue added 10:52 - Aug 10

It is telling that Morrell chose Portsmouth over us. It says a lot about the ambitions of both clubs and the player himself. I don't want a player who is expecting to be in the side based on seniority or the transfer fee, then again if I was a player I'd want to be playing regularly. Competition for places is good for the team, but not necessarily the player. Also, when you are younger you can afford to bide your time, but when you are 29 you really should be playing regularly. 0

