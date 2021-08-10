Downes Completes Swans Move

Tuesday, 10th Aug 2021 10:08

Midfielder Flynn Downes has completed his move to Swansea City, signing a four-year deal.

The 22-year-old is understood to have moved for a fee in excess of £1 million with some reports putting the figure as high as £1.5 million potentially rising to £2 million.

Downes, had been training with Town’s U23s since the start of pre-season having made it known he wants to move on.

The Welshmen appointed former MK Dons boss Russell Martin as their new manager last week with Matt Gill as his assistant and it seems likely the ex-Town first-team coach has played a role in the decision to recruit Downes from the Blues.

As reported last week, AFC Bournemouth recently ended their significantly advanced interest in the former England U19 and U20 international, while Town turned down an offer from Peterborough earlier in the summer.

Downes will wear the #⃣4⃣ shirt 🦢 pic.twitter.com/AsQry6HNza — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 10, 2021

Last summer, Town rebuffed bids of £1.2 million and £1.6 million from Crystal Palace for Downes, who was effectively contracted to the Blues for two more years with his deal up next summer but with the club having an option for a further season.

Having joined the academy aged just seven, Brentwood-born Downes make precisely 100 appearances for the Blues - 75 starts and 25 sub appearances - scoring three goals.

The fee takes Town's incoming fees to around the £3 million mark this summer with Andre Dozzell having moved to QPR for £1 million, Norwich having paid £600,000 in compensation for Liam Gibbs and Lincoln having paid what we understand was £220,000 for Teddy Bishop.





Photo: Matchday Images

BurleysGloryDays added 10:11 - Aug 10

Good luck mate, and keep supporting Town from afar! 2

have_a_word_with_him added 10:12 - Aug 10

Well done Mr Ashton. Every chance Downes goes on to be worth more in the future, but he had to go and this looks a very decent price for us at this point in proceedings. 8

Murphys_Law added 10:16 - Aug 10

Good luck fella, hope you develop and have a successful career! Unless it’s against us! 2

CookAshtonJohnson added 10:17 - Aug 10

All the best, Flynn. Needed the move for the best of his career, looking forward to seeing him against us in the Championship! 1

OwainG1992 added 10:22 - Aug 10

First off best of luck Flynn I really hope he pushed on possibly more so than any of the other who have left.

Not gonna lie it hurts seeing him go.

Hopefully we will see him move forwards as a player now. 1

Nobbysnuts added 10:24 - Aug 10

He treated town with contempt..... 0

Barty added 10:26 - Aug 10

All the best Flynn 0

Upthetown1970 added 10:35 - Aug 10

Good luck Flynn. 0

bobble added 10:39 - Aug 10

good riddance to another tosser who refused to work his best for town when we were still in with a chance last year -1

90z added 10:43 - Aug 10

Thats a great fee if correct ! Ashton has done wonders! 0

Chrisd added 10:47 - Aug 10

Probably the best price we could've hoped for in the current circumstances. FD really needs that change of environment to get his career back on track. A good deal for both parties. 1

PositivelyPortman added 10:50 - Aug 10

Petulant child gone at last. At least Dozzell and Bishop left with a little dignity.

15 years he was at Town, and then he downed tools when he was tapped up by Palace.

“I’m not playing for you anymore, cos I wanna leave so there”

Ta ta 1

CrockerITFC added 10:58 - Aug 10

Bye then! 0

Dissboyitfc added 11:00 - Aug 10

How much have we spent on transfers, anyone know? 0

runningout added 11:02 - Aug 10

We do have our own numpties 0