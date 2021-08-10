Tractor Girl Barratt Signs Pro Deal

Tuesday, 10th Aug 2021 12:45 Forward Zoe Barratt has become the seventh member of the Ipswich Town Women’s squad to sign a professional deal this summer. The 18-year-old has penned a one-year contract with an option for a further season. Barratt joined Town’s WSL Academy in the summer of 2019 from the MK Dons and quickly broke into the first team set-up at the start of the 2019/20 season. Having been in and around the team for that campaign, Cambridge-born Barratt secured a regular spot in the short-lived 2020/21 season. Overall, she has now made 11 appearances for the Blues, scoring four times. Barratt broke into the England U19s squad as a result of her form for Town and came on as a second-half sub in last month’s 4-1 victory over the Czech Republic. “I'm really delighted to have signed my first pro deal here at Ipswich and I can't wait to get the season underway," Barratt told iFollow Ipswich. “I think breaking into the first-team has really helped me and I'll keep working hard as a player and keep pushing on.” The Tractor Girls face Hounslow in their first ever Women's National League Southern Premier Division fixture at Handworth Villa FC on Sunday (KO 2pm).

Photo: ITFC



stainless added 13:04 - Aug 10

Loving this, we are really showing that we want to succeed in both the Mens & Womens game. Who's going to be first to their respective Premier league? 1

