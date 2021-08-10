Tractor Girl Barratt Signs Pro Deal
Tuesday, 10th Aug 2021 12:45
Forward Zoe Barratt has become the seventh member of the Ipswich Town Women’s squad to sign a professional deal this summer.
The 18-year-old has penned a one-year contract with an option for a further season.
Barratt joined Town’s WSL Academy in the summer of 2019 from the MK Dons and quickly broke into the first team set-up at the start of the 2019/20 season.
Having been in and around the team for that campaign, Cambridge-born Barratt secured a regular spot in the short-lived 2020/21 season. Overall, she has now made 11 appearances for the Blues, scoring four times.
Barratt broke into the England U19s squad as a result of her form for Town and came on as a second-half sub in last month’s 4-1 victory over the Czech Republic.
“I'm really delighted to have signed my first pro deal here at Ipswich and I can't wait to get the season underway," Barratt told iFollow Ipswich.
“I think breaking into the first-team has really helped me and I'll keep working hard as a player and keep pushing on.”
The Tractor Girls face Hounslow in their first ever Women's National League Southern Premier Division fixture at Handworth Villa FC on Sunday (KO 2pm).
Photo: ITFC
