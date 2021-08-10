Joining Town Keane's Biggest Regret



Former Town boss Roy Keane, who turns 50 today, says joining the Blues is his biggest regret. The former Republic of Ireland international spent an unhappy 20 months in charge at Portman Road between April 2009 and January 2011. Keane answered 50 questions from his Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville for his Overlap YouTube show to celebrate his birthday. Quizzed on his biggest regret, he responded: “Probably going to Ipswich.”

Photo: TWTD



Wooly74 added 14:37 - Aug 10

Taking him as manager was our biggest ever mistake, the muppet! 11

Unhinged_dynamo added 14:37 - Aug 10

Our biggest regret is hiring you, you absolute fraud of a manager 8

jewellsjewells added 14:38 - Aug 10

Yours and ours Roy 11

Europablue added 14:41 - Aug 10

I think everyone has already said what I wanted to say about the dark lord. I don't know why anyone would ever think that he would make a good manager. He is incredibly combative and he had ridiculously high standards that worked for him, but cannot be applied to most players especially at the lower level. 5

Bluemike31 added 14:41 - Aug 10

This idiot put us back years, not to mention insulting us fans, joke of a manager. 8

TractorFrog added 14:45 - Aug 10

It was also the biggest regret of all the Ipswich fans ;) 8

Pettabelieveit added 14:45 - Aug 10

His managerial record speaks for itself, no need to rise to his nonsense. 4

d77sgw added 14:46 - Aug 10

Just imagine if Magic (or even Mick) had been given the money to spend that he was...instead of wasting it on Lee Martin and Tamas Priskin...and flogging Rhodes for a pittance. 7

Talbs77 added 14:46 - Aug 10

2 words sum your managerial skill...Jordan Rhodes.



Like him as a pundit with that huge chip on his shoulder, as a manager in his words “shocking”.



The man can have a argument in a dark room! 4

Murphys_Law added 14:47 - Aug 10

That makes two of us 3

hyperbrit added 14:49 - Aug 10

and don't forget Oz behind the curtain telling him who he could sell and who he had to keep for a "pump and dump" later. 1

PutneyBlue added 14:51 - Aug 10

Let's face it: the only really good manager we had in the Marcus Evans years was Mick McCarthy 6

Eddie1985 added 14:51 - Aug 10

d77sgw to be fair magilton was given a fair bit of cash and wasted it as well.. Over 2 million on Morris, about half a million on "the Macedonian gerrad" velice shumilakovski 2

SpiritOfJohn added 14:51 - Aug 10

Has he forgotten that he threw his toys out of the pram and got sent home before his country's most successful World Cup finals? 6

multiplescoregasms added 14:53 - Aug 10

Oh dear, that's really ruined my day hearing this. I am surprised he could understand the question with Nevilles tongue firmly placed up his 4rse. 1

dyersdream added 14:54 - Aug 10

Should never have hired you and kept magilton 4

ntoms97 added 14:55 - Aug 10

Not a fan of MM and certainly wanted him out at the time, but PutneyBlue is spot on, he was the only good manager in the Evans' era.



I wouldn't worry yourself too much Roy, our biggest regret is you as well! 3

OsborneOneNil added 14:58 - Aug 10

Con man 1

Northstandveteran added 14:59 - Aug 10

It wasn't purposely going out to smash Alf Inge Haaland's leg to pieces?



Nice bloke....... 1

Nthsuffolkblue added 15:00 - Aug 10

As others have said, the feeling is mutual, Keane. 1

FrankMarshall added 15:04 - Aug 10

Just pleased you are not in charge right now.



Set us back years, if not a full decade. Our true decline started under The Dark Lord. 0

itsonlyme added 15:05 - Aug 10

That was our biggest mistake a# well numpty! 0

blu_dru added 15:06 - Aug 10

I wouldn't take this as a dig against us, obviously things didn't go well for him here and he simply answered the question truthfully. Has really found his place as a pundit now and i find him very entertaining as one. 1

hoppy added 15:06 - Aug 10

Quizzed on his biggest regret, he responded: “Probably being crap at Ipswich.”



There you are Roy, I've corrected that for you. 2

bigtimecharlie added 15:08 - Aug 10

Happy B'day Roy,

Best wishes,

Jon Walters 0

