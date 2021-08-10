Ten Changes as Blues Host Newport in Carabao Cup
Tuesday, 10th Aug 2021 19:06
Centre-half Luke Woolfenden is the only survivor from the XI which started the 2-2 with Morecambe on Saturday as the Blues host League Two Newport County in the Carabao Cup.
Tomas Holy is in goal with Janoi Donacien, a sub against the Shrimps, skippering at right-back with Woolfenden and Corrie Ndaba the centre-halves.
Bailey Clements is handed his second senior start, his first having come in the same competition two years ago, at left-back.
In central midfield, neither Lee Evans nor Rekeem Harper are involved and Idris El Mizouni starts alongside Cameron Humphreys, with the 17-year-old handed his senior debut.
Armando Dobra and Louie Barry, also making his debut, look set to be in the wide roles with Sone Aluko, another debutant, behind Saturday’s last-gasp goal hero Macauley Bonne, who is making his full debut for his hometown club.
Kayden Jackson and youngsters Matt Ward, Fraser Alexander and Albie Armin are among the subs.
Newport boss Michael Flynn has named an entirely changed XI from the one which beat Oldham 1-0 away in their opening fixture at the weekend. Ex-Blues midfielder Ed Upson is among the subs.
If the game is level after 90 minutes it will go straight to a penalty shoot-out with the draw for the second round, which again is regionalised, is set to take place on Wednesday evening live on Sky Sports following the Leyton-Orient-QPR tie. The draw is also live on Twitter via @Carabao_Cup.
Town: Holy, Donacien (c), Woolfenden, Ndaba, Clements, El Mizouni, Humphreys, Dobra, Barry, Aluko, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Armin, Alexander, Fraser, Ward, Jackson, Norwood.
Newport: Townsend, Clarke (c), Lewis, Hall, Abraham, Azaz, Ellison, Missilou, Greenidge, Woodiwiss, Livermore. Subs: Ovendale, Upson, Telford, Collins, Hillier, Lewis, Karadogan. Referee: Neil Hair (Cambridgeshire).
