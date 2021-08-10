Ten Changes as Blues Host Newport in Carabao Cup

Tuesday, 10th Aug 2021 19:06 Centre-half Luke Woolfenden is the only survivor from the XI which started the 2-2 with Morecambe on Saturday as the Blues host League Two Newport County in the Carabao Cup. Tomas Holy is in goal with Janoi Donacien, a sub against the Shrimps, skippering at right-back with Woolfenden and Corrie Ndaba the centre-halves. Bailey Clements is handed his second senior start, his first having come in the same competition two years ago, at left-back. In central midfield, neither Lee Evans nor Rekeem Harper are involved and Idris El Mizouni starts alongside Cameron Humphreys, with the 17-year-old handed his senior debut. Armando Dobra and Louie Barry, also making his debut, look set to be in the wide roles with Sone Aluko, another debutant, behind Saturday’s last-gasp goal hero Macauley Bonne, who is making his full debut for his hometown club. Kayden Jackson and youngsters Matt Ward, Fraser Alexander and Albie Armin are among the subs. Newport boss Michael Flynn has named an entirely changed XI from the one which beat Oldham 1-0 away in their opening fixture at the weekend. Ex-Blues midfielder Ed Upson is among the subs. If the game is level after 90 minutes it will go straight to a penalty shoot-out with the draw for the second round, which again is regionalised, is set to take place on Wednesday evening live on Sky Sports following the Leyton-Orient-QPR tie. The draw is also live on Twitter via @Carabao_Cup. Town: Holy, Donacien (c), Woolfenden, Ndaba, Clements, El Mizouni, Humphreys, Dobra, Barry, Aluko, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Armin, Alexander, Fraser, Ward, Jackson, Norwood. Newport: Townsend, Clarke (c), Lewis, Hall, Abraham, Azaz, Ellison, Missilou, Greenidge, Woodiwiss, Livermore. Subs: Ovendale, Upson, Telford, Collins, Hillier, Lewis, Karadogan. Referee: Neil Hair (Cambridgeshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



iaintaylorx added 19:15 - Aug 10

I like this squad. Giving some good, promising youngsters a fair crack! Would have liked to see Kyle Edwards involved but COYB! 0

Dab added 19:17 - Aug 10

Just about sums up this competition where even Newport have changed their entire 11..

#ReserveCup

2

afcfee added 19:21 - Aug 10

That means wolfy getting dropped Saturday 4

runningout added 19:23 - Aug 10

Edwards signed too late 0

fransthyssen added 19:27 - Aug 10

These early games of this cup gives us a chance to see who can gell together and whose on form!

0

bluewarrior added 19:30 - Aug 10

I think Woolfy’s been given the chance to redeem himself or he is out for Saturday. I’m pleased Donacien is being given some responsibility- I thought he was a decent sub on Saturday - aggressive and always on the front foot without losing his head. His lack of height is a disadvantage but a capable deputy. 2

DaGremloid added 19:40 - Aug 10

Absolute fkn joke. Why not use this game to give the so-called first time more time to pay together? I despair. 2

DaGremloid added 19:41 - Aug 10

*team* 0

cat added 19:45 - Aug 10

Not often I sign in to mark up a single post but bluewarrior is spot on regarding Donacien. Hes a tidy player with good energy and ain’t easy to get past either. Personally a big fan and like watching him play, more so at full back. 1

cat added 19:55 - Aug 10

BTW - amusing to see Wolfe giving it the ‘’Simply Lovleh’ hand sign in main picture, lol. Shows he has a sense of humour! 0

Fatboy added 19:57 - Aug 10

Donacien was my MoM on Saturday and I've not been a big fan of his in the past. 0

Scuzzer added 19:57 - Aug 10

Oh dear. Goodbye to another cup run. 0

