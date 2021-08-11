Downes: Style of Play Appealed Massively

Wednesday, 11th Aug 2021 10:06 Departed Blues midfielder Flynn Downes says manager Russell Martin’s preferred style of play and former Town first-team coach Matt Gill being a member of his staff at Swansea were reasons behind his move to the Liberty Stadium, which was confirmed yesterday. The 22-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Swans, the clubs having agreed a fee reported to be an initial £1.5 million rising to a potential £2 million. “It’s a massive club and I cannot wait to get going,” Downes told the Championship side’s official website. “I spoke to the gaffer and I just liked the way he came across, the players they have got and it all just added up for me. “The style of play massively appeals to me, I played against the gaffer’s side [MK Dons] with Ipswich last year and I think we only touched the ball about four times during the entire game. “So, when this came up, and I knew he was going to be here it was a dream move. The way he wants to play football appeals to me massively. “I also know Gilly [now Swansea’s technical development coach] from my time at Ipswich, I loved working with him at Ipswich. He is a top man, and that was also a part of my decision because he is a familiar face, but it was also down to speaking to the gaffer.” Downes has fond memories of the Liberty Stadium having come on as a sub in Town’s 2018 3-2 victory there, Paul Hurst’s only win in charge of the Blues. “It left an impression on me, big time. It’s one of those stadiums where the fans are quite close to the pitch, it’s lovely,” Downes added. “You can really hear the fans and I remember that clearly. I cannot wait to step out there with all the fans in, it will be a special day I am sure because fans haven’t really been able to attend and that’s been such a weird thing for players. “It was weird for us at Ipswich, and I am really looking forward to getting out there with the Swansea fans cheering the team on.”

Photo: Matchday Images



buzbyblue added 10:20 - Aug 11

Yeah yeah heard it all before 2

Cadiar added 10:21 - Aug 11

Are footballers given a sheet of paper with a script to read for their first interviews on joining a new club? Always the same-club is massive, style of play appeals, the gaffer was a big influence, etc. Not just having a go at Downes but it does seem none of them have an original thought in their heads although Donne was a bit more outgoing on joining us. If the fee for Downes is correct we must be in the black on the transfer business.

2

Tufty added 10:24 - Aug 11

Cash the cheque and move on

Am as interested in this as much as he was interested in playing for Ipswich 8

hogster1970 added 10:28 - Aug 11

i think you are right cadier, but i supose if downes had said well got a bumper signing on cheque plus a massive weekly wage rise wouldnt sound that good lol, 0

cat added 10:29 - Aug 11

1.5 rising to 2 millions, I’d been happy with half of that fee. Good luck Downes, hope you progress your career and not waste any more seasons. 0

Saxonblue74 added 10:41 - Aug 11

What's the style then? Get yourself booked as often as possible? 1

johnwarksshorts added 10:42 - Aug 11

Good luck. Pity it didn't work out for you here. 1

Wallingford_Boy added 10:46 - Aug 11

Only touched the ball 4 times at MK? Still won 1-0! 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 10:54 - Aug 11

I hope someone plays 20 mil for him.in the summer....if we have a sell on clause 0

BlueySwede added 11:28 - Aug 11

Sensing a bit of hostility from some towards Downes. Don´t get it. He had his head turned, then last season some injury problems on top of that. Sometimes it´s just the right time for players to move on, we got a decent fee in the end. Downes can be a top player if he digs in and is open to learning, he is still a bit raw. Best of luck, Flynn! 0

grumpyoldman added 11:32 - Aug 11

Surely if our players had tried harder they would have got hold of the ball more than four times. He was part of the inept team who didn’t bother to try a enough. Move on. 0

