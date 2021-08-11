Downes: Style of Play Appealed Massively
Wednesday, 11th Aug 2021 10:06
Departed Blues midfielder Flynn Downes says manager Russell Martin’s preferred style of play and former Town first-team coach Matt Gill being a member of his staff at Swansea were reasons behind his move to the Liberty Stadium, which was confirmed yesterday.
The 22-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Swans, the clubs having agreed a fee reported to be an initial £1.5 million rising to a potential £2 million.
“It’s a massive club and I cannot wait to get going,” Downes told the Championship side’s official website.
“I spoke to the gaffer and I just liked the way he came across, the players they have got and it all just added up for me.
“The style of play massively appeals to me, I played against the gaffer’s side [MK Dons] with Ipswich last year and I think we only touched the ball about four times during the entire game.
“So, when this came up, and I knew he was going to be here it was a dream move. The way he wants to play football appeals to me massively.
“I also know Gilly [now Swansea’s technical development coach] from my time at Ipswich, I loved working with him at Ipswich. He is a top man, and that was also a part of my decision because he is a familiar face, but it was also down to speaking to the gaffer.”
Downes has fond memories of the Liberty Stadium having come on as a sub in Town’s 2018 3-2 victory there, Paul Hurst’s only win in charge of the Blues.
“It left an impression on me, big time. It’s one of those stadiums where the fans are quite close to the pitch, it’s lovely,” Downes added.
“You can really hear the fans and I remember that clearly. I cannot wait to step out there with all the fans in, it will be a special day I am sure because fans haven’t really been able to attend and that’s been such a weird thing for players.
“It was weird for us at Ipswich, and I am really looking forward to getting out there with the Swansea fans cheering the team on.”
Photo: Matchday Images
