Clements: Everything But the Goal
Wednesday, 11th Aug 2021 10:51
Left-back Bailey Clements felt the only thing that was missing from Town’s display as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Newport County in the Carabao Cup was a goal.
The Blues hit 25 shots, six of those on target as they dominated the game having fallen behind to Timmy Abraham’s fourth minute goal for the League Two Exiles.
The 20-year-old, making his second senior appearance for Town two years after the first, felt there were pluses to be taken from the night despite the defeat.
“Disappointing night but very positive as well at the same time,” he reflected. “A lot of us young lads got minutes in the first team. Everything but a goal to go with the performance.
“From their goal to the end we dominated the game and deserved to win. I can’t remember a shot they’ve had apart from the goal.”
Despite the loss, he says it was good experience for youngsters such as himself, Armando Dobra, Corrie Ndaba, Idris El Mizouni and 17-year-old Cameron Humphreys, who was making his senior debut.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “You always learn, especially under the manager, he’s been really positive with all us young lads, has given us confidence to improve and believe in ourselves that we can kick on.
“Since I’ve been a scholar I’ve been playing with Corrie, so we know each other’s games. Dobs, Idris, all my age, Cam’s come through this year and done really well.
“I’ve been playing with a lot of these boys for a long time now so it’s easier to understand each other’s game.”
Quizzed on why the goal didn’t come, he said: “Possibly a little bit of a lack of quality towards the end maybe, but sometime just unfortunate maybe. I feel we deserved to score, definitely had enough chances to score but it just didn’t come unfortunately.
“We moved the ball really well, we were patient in our play, we got a little bit sloppy towards the end but I feel we did well overall on the night.”
Towards the end of the game both teams looked tired and Clements, who joined the academy aged seven, says that in some cases was probably a result of an interrupted pre-season with the Blues’ U23s having missed a number of friendlies as they were self-isolating.
“It’s early in the season and a lot of us possibly haven’t played as many minutes as we would have liked to due to different circumstances,” he said. “To get minutes under the belt is important for everyone.”
Clements, who has had spells on loan at Hemel Hempstead and Dagenham & Redbridge in the last two seasons, signed a new one-year deal, which includes an option for a further season, in June and know’s it’s an important campaign for him.
“Definitely, it’s a big year for me,” he continued. “I’m not too sure is planned for me yet, but hopefully we’ll find out soon and it’ll be a good year.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]