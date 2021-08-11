Clements: Everything But the Goal

Wednesday, 11th Aug 2021 10:51 Left-back Bailey Clements felt the only thing that was missing from Town’s display as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Newport County in the Carabao Cup was a goal. The Blues hit 25 shots, six of those on target as they dominated the game having fallen behind to Timmy Abraham’s fourth minute goal for the League Two Exiles. The 20-year-old, making his second senior appearance for Town two years after the first, felt there were pluses to be taken from the night despite the defeat. “Disappointing night but very positive as well at the same time,” he reflected. “A lot of us young lads got minutes in the first team. Everything but a goal to go with the performance. “From their goal to the end we dominated the game and deserved to win. I can’t remember a shot they’ve had apart from the goal.” Despite the loss, he says it was good experience for youngsters such as himself, Armando Dobra, Corrie Ndaba, Idris El Mizouni and 17-year-old Cameron Humphreys, who was making his senior debut. “It’s amazing,” he said. “You always learn, especially under the manager, he’s been really positive with all us young lads, has given us confidence to improve and believe in ourselves that we can kick on. “Since I’ve been a scholar I’ve been playing with Corrie, so we know each other’s games. Dobs, Idris, all my age, Cam’s come through this year and done really well. “I’ve been playing with a lot of these boys for a long time now so it’s easier to understand each other’s game.” Quizzed on why the goal didn’t come, he said: “Possibly a little bit of a lack of quality towards the end maybe, but sometime just unfortunate maybe. I feel we deserved to score, definitely had enough chances to score but it just didn’t come unfortunately. “We moved the ball really well, we were patient in our play, we got a little bit sloppy towards the end but I feel we did well overall on the night.” Towards the end of the game both teams looked tired and Clements, who joined the academy aged seven, says that in some cases was probably a result of an interrupted pre-season with the Blues’ U23s having missed a number of friendlies as they were self-isolating. “It’s early in the season and a lot of us possibly haven’t played as many minutes as we would have liked to due to different circumstances,” he said. “To get minutes under the belt is important for everyone.” Clements, who has had spells on loan at Hemel Hempstead and Dagenham & Redbridge in the last two seasons, signed a new one-year deal, which includes an option for a further season, in June and know’s it’s an important campaign for him. “Definitely, it’s a big year for me,” he continued. “I’m not too sure is planned for me yet, but hopefully we’ll find out soon and it’ll be a good year.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Pencilpete added 11:04 - Aug 11

Just reading social media and listening to the radio i can't believe the amount of negativity already



Anyone who was at this game will know that Newport couldn't have had any complaints if we have won 4-1 - we hit the woodwork twice, the keeper made 2 or 3 blinding saves, we had a goal disallowed (rightly or wrongly ?) for offside we had one hacked off the line - it was just one of those nights



2 things - firstly we created more, looked more dangerous and had more attempts than the shambles last season managed probably in the entire season and secondly this was not our first team by any stretch ...10 changes from the weekend



can we all please just calm down and put things into perspective - yes we should have won and yes it's disapointing that we didn't but i'd happily take a performance like that every week because playing like that we will win a hell of a lot more games than we lose.



i'd take that over all the limp, pathetic 1-0 defeats we used to have under Lambert where we barely mustered an attempt and our centre backs and keeper passed it between themselves at a walking pace for 10 minutes at a time !!! 8

essextractorboy93 added 11:11 - Aug 11

Pencilpete - Completely agree with you, thought we played really well last night, especially considering how young a side we had out. Clements, Dobra and Humphreys were outstanding. Really positive signs for them.



Everyone needs to chill out! If we are in a bad position come October/November then Id understand peoples concerns but we were brilliant last night, really enjoyable game. Thought we played well on Saturday too but made some costly individual errors at the back.



Stay with it, we are in for a really good season!



COYB! 5

IpswichToon added 11:30 - Aug 11

The best team lost last night, without a doubt. I have complete faith that it won't take long before this team just clicks into place and we'll be banging goals in left right and centre. We are already so much more creative than last season(s), and that was something we were drastically lacking.



I for one actually saw the game as a positive, and it actually gives me faith that a top 2 spot is ours for the taking. 0

