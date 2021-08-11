Tractor Girl Wilson Signs Pro Deal
Wednesday, 11th Aug 2021 14:57
Midfielder Blue Wilson has become the eighth Ipswich Town Women’s player to sign a professional contract with the club.
The 19-year-old, who has signed a one-year deal with an option for a further season, joined the club from Manchester City in July 2019 and quickly established herself as a regular in the first team.
Born in Norfolk, Wilson suffered a stress fracture in her fibula prior to the start of 2020/21 whilst on international duty with England's U19s but returned in the latter stages of the curtailed campaign. In total, Wilson has made 19 appearances for Town, scoring once.
“It's kind of crazy to have a contract for football," she told iFollow Ipswich. “It's something I've always loved, playing and training, and it's great to get it over the line and turn that hard work over the years, and sacrifices from people around me but also myself, into something like a contract.
“It was unexpected to a certain extent but I'm really proud and pleased. It's taken a lot of work to get here and I'm ready to continue that into this coming season.”
The Tractor Girls face Hounslow in their first ever Women's National League Southern Premier Division fixture at Handworth Villa FC on Sunday (KO 2pm).
Photo: ITFC
