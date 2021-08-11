Cowley: Blues Target Morrell Turned Down a Significantly Better Offer
Wednesday, 11th Aug 2021 18:56
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley admitted he thought his club was going to miss out on signing midfielder Joe Morrell from Luton after the Blues made what he says was a “significantly better offer” to the Wales international having tabled a bigger bid to the Hatters.
Despite that the 24-year-old Ipswich-born schemer opted to join Pompey on a three-year deal late on Monday evening. It’s understood Morrell was concerned that he may be down the pecking order at Town whereas he is set to be a first-choice at Fratton Park.
“It was a roller coaster ride,” Cowley told the Portsmouth News. “I think it was after the first loop the loop when I was feeling a bit sick.
“It was on, it was off, it was on, it was off, it was on. I don’t actually know how we signed him, if I’m honest.
“I don’t know how he decided to come here because he had a significantly better offer from another club, but Joe loves football. He just felt his heart, that’s what he said.
“I have spoken to Joe probably more than anybody this summer. I think we’ve known from the day we got this job that he’d be really good for us and fits the way we want to play and our ideas.
“Financially, we didn’t think it was possible. It then became possible. We thought we’d got it done - then another club came in and just blew us away, took it away from us.
“And somehow it came back to us. We didn’t think it would – but it did. We had moved on, we didn’t anticipate that it could be done.
“However, sometimes it’s not always about money, not everybody in this world is governed by money. Some people are governed by ambition and wanting to be the best they can be.”
Meanwhile, according to BBC South reporter Andrew Moon, Cowley revealed that Portsmouth winger Michael Jacobs jokingly reintroduced himself to his Pompey team-mates when he returned to training following the collapse of his move to the Blues.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]