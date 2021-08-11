Released Blues Youngster Brown Joins Welling
Wednesday, 11th Aug 2021 19:06
Released Blues youngster Kai Brown has joined Vanarama National League South Welling United for the 2021/22 season
Brown, 20, left Town in April without making a first-team appearance having joined the club from Grays Athletic in the summer of 2018.
The forward played against the Blues in pre-season in the opening friendly at Dartford while on trial at Princes Park.
Brown’s father Wayne, now a high-ranking officer in the fire service in the West Midlands, played for Welling in the 1990s.
