Released Blues Youngster Brown Joins Welling

Wednesday, 11th Aug 2021 19:06 Released Blues youngster Kai Brown has joined Vanarama National League South Welling United for the 2021/22 season Brown, 20, left Town in April without making a first-team appearance having joined the club from Grays Athletic in the summer of 2018. The forward played against the Blues in pre-season in the opening friendly at Dartford while on trial at Princes Park. Brown’s father Wayne, now a high-ranking officer in the fire service in the West Midlands, played for Welling in the 1990s.

Photo: TWTD



algarvefan added 19:12 - Aug 11

Good luck son, did well on occasions for the U23's, hope it works out for him 0

SonofSonner added 20:06 - Aug 11

My wife comes from Welling so when we're visiting friends there and there's a Wings home game on, we go see it. After the Town they're my second team so hopefully Kai can be part of a promotion into the National League Premier. Best of luck to him. 0

