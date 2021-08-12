Keeper White Moves Out on Loan

Thursday, 12th Aug 2021 11:12 Young Town keeper Bert White has joined Pitching In Southern Football League Premier Division South club Gosport Borough on loan. The 19-year-old, who is yet to feature for the Town first team, joined the Blues last summer after a trial having left AFC Wimbledon at the end of the previous season. The Blues took up an option to keep him for a further year earlier this summer. Prior to joining the Dons at 14 White had been with AFC Bournemouth.

Photo: TWTD



JewellintheTown added 11:19 - Aug 12

Good luck, lad!

When you pass Portsmouth, can you pass on our love to Danny Cowley from us all? 4

Chrisd added 11:21 - Aug 12

All the best young man. He'll get some invaluable experience in men's football and playing in games that have something on them, a good move to aid his development. 1

boroughblue added 11:23 - Aug 12

My local team, will have to go and watch a bit more this year then! 0

SouperJim added 11:39 - Aug 12

Pitching In Southern Football League Premier Division South has to be the most ridiculous, long winded name for a division ever. 1

markchips added 11:40 - Aug 12

Another body moved out taking us up to 32 so far. Looking forward to some up to date figures from the club and some more news on outgoings. 0

