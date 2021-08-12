Quantcast
Keeper White Moves Out on Loan
Thursday, 12th Aug 2021 11:12

Young Town keeper Bert White has joined Pitching In Southern Football League Premier Division South club Gosport Borough on loan.

The 19-year-old, who is yet to feature for the Town first team, joined the Blues last summer after a trial having left AFC Wimbledon at the end of the previous season.

The Blues took up an option to keep him for a further year earlier this summer.

Prior to joining the Dons at 14 White had been with AFC Bournemouth.


JewellintheTown added 11:19 - Aug 12
Good luck, lad!
When you pass Portsmouth, can you pass on our love to Danny Cowley from us all?
Chrisd added 11:21 - Aug 12
All the best young man. He'll get some invaluable experience in men's football and playing in games that have something on them, a good move to aid his development.
boroughblue added 11:23 - Aug 12
My local team, will have to go and watch a bit more this year then!
SouperJim added 11:39 - Aug 12
Pitching In Southern Football League Premier Division South has to be the most ridiculous, long winded name for a division ever.
markchips added 11:40 - Aug 12
Another body moved out taking us up to 32 so far. Looking forward to some up to date figures from the club and some more news on outgoings.
