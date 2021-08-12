Keeper White Moves Out on Loan
Thursday, 12th Aug 2021 11:12
Young Town keeper Bert White has joined Pitching In Southern Football League Premier Division South club Gosport Borough on loan.
The 19-year-old, who is yet to feature for the Town first team, joined the Blues last summer after a trial having left AFC Wimbledon at the end of the previous season.
The Blues took up an option to keep him for a further year earlier this summer.
Prior to joining the Dons at 14 White had been with AFC Bournemouth.
Photo: TWTD
