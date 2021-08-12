Burton-Based Town-Supporting Landlord Wants His Pub Turned Blue and White
Thursday, 12th Aug 2021 15:41
Town-supporting landlord Richard Muir is inviting his fellow Blues to visit his micropub the Weighbridge Inn in Burton head of Saturday’s first away game against the Brewers at the Pirelli Stadium.
“I own the Muirhouse brewery in Ilkeston and a couple of years ago took on a micropub in Burton,” Richard told TWTD.
The Weighbridge Inn was packed with Blues fans for their last visit to Burton on the opening day of 2019/20 and since then the premises have expanded.
“We have added another little building to our business so we can do more food and also licensed this so we have two bars for the game,” he added.
“We really want the pub to be full of blue and white for Saturday’s match. We will be open at 9am.”
The pub, which is a minute's walk from the railway station, is a five-minute taxi ride or a 20-minute walk away from the Pirelli Stadium.
More details on the Weighbridge Inn can be found on their Facebook page.
Photo: Contributed
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Marathon Blues by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]