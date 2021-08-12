Burton-Based Town-Supporting Landlord Wants His Pub Turned Blue and White

Thursday, 12th Aug 2021 15:41 Town-supporting landlord Richard Muir is inviting his fellow Blues to visit his micropub the Weighbridge Inn in Burton head of Saturday’s first away game against the Brewers at the Pirelli Stadium. “I own the Muirhouse brewery in Ilkeston and a couple of years ago took on a micropub in Burton,” Richard told TWTD. The Weighbridge Inn was packed with Blues fans for their last visit to Burton on the opening day of 2019/20 and since then the premises have expanded. “We have added another little building to our business so we can do more food and also licensed this so we have two bars for the game,” he added. “We really want the pub to be full of blue and white for Saturday’s match. We will be open at 9am.” The pub, which is a minute's walk from the railway station, is a five-minute taxi ride or a 20-minute walk away from the Pirelli Stadium. More details on the Weighbridge Inn can be found on their Facebook page.

Photo: Contributed



TractorBoy added 15:46 - Aug 12

I went there a few years back - great pub. Good luck to them and hope all the away fans enjoy the pub crawl down to the stadium. 3

Stourbridgeblue added 15:47 - Aug 12

I'll be there! 2

Razor added 16:06 - Aug 12

Well worth a visit----all the family are blues and dress accordingly and the beer aint bad!! 2

Mjdery89 added 16:10 - Aug 12

As a fellow Blue supporter (grew up in Needham Market) now living in Derby, I am very dissapointed that I can't go to this match as I am not about, second season in a row! Would have been good to see this pub as I quite like Muirhouse beers too. 1

floridablue added 16:26 - Aug 12

Hope it's packed with Town fans on Saturday, and would enjoy reading a follow up story /picture from the landlord as to how the day went! I see Burton are home to Sunderland during the week and wonder if they'll let it be known they're ITFC fans! 0

Wallingford_Boy added 16:27 - Aug 12

We will be there from 10am! 0

