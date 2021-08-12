Morrell: Difficult Decision
Thursday, 12th Aug 2021 19:57
Midfielder Joe Morrell has admitted that had a difficult decision to make when the Blues came in for him over the weekend with his switch from Luton to Portsmouth, which was ultimately confirmed on Monday, well progressed at that stage.
“I’m 24 years old and not somebody at the end of his career,” the Ipswich-born Wales international told the Portsmouth News.
“I’ve got a lot to give and this move was about what’s best for me as a footballer and not necessarily my bank account or other factors.
“I did have to make a phone call on Sunday to him [Pompey manager Danny Cowley] to say I am probably going to another club after agreeing a deal here, which was never the intention.
“There was another football club which had given me a good offer on Saturday night, something at that time which I was thinking seriously about, and his reaction made me even more motivated to come to Pompey.
“He obviously sounded gutted, but he wasn’t annoyed or frustrated. He handled that brilliantly and, in the end, that played a big part in me coming here.
“You weigh everything up and try to block out the noise and go with your heart. From a financial perspective, this was not the best move for me, but this is a move for my development as a footballer.
“Is a bit more money going to make a difference when you feel a part of something, when you feel at home at a massive football club in front of fantastic fans?
“It was a difficult decision. I don’t want to disrespect any other football club because the club I was in talks with is a fantastic club too – and a big club.
“But there’s a bit of guilt that it ended up being a little more difficult than it was going to be on Friday and Saturday.”
Regarding linking up with Cowley, who had been his manager during a loan spell at Lincoln, he added: “You weigh up a lot of options when you sign for a football club and definitely the manager is a massive part.
“I have spoken to him so much over the summer. He has been pestering me, put it that way!
“He’s always someone I have kept in regular contact with. I played for him at Lincoln, not for a long period of time, but have had a good relationship with him since.
“It’s his drive and his determination to succeed. I also feel we share the same values as people, regardless of football, and that is a massive factor in me coming here.”
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Marathon Blues by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]