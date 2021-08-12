Morrell: Difficult Decision

Thursday, 12th Aug 2021 19:57 Midfielder Joe Morrell has admitted that had a difficult decision to make when the Blues came in for him over the weekend with his switch from Luton to Portsmouth, which was ultimately confirmed on Monday, well progressed at that stage. “I’m 24 years old and not somebody at the end of his career,” the Ipswich-born Wales international told the Portsmouth News. “I’ve got a lot to give and this move was about what’s best for me as a footballer and not necessarily my bank account or other factors. “I did have to make a phone call on Sunday to him [Pompey manager Danny Cowley] to say I am probably going to another club after agreeing a deal here, which was never the intention. “There was another football club which had given me a good offer on Saturday night, something at that time which I was thinking seriously about, and his reaction made me even more motivated to come to Pompey. “He obviously sounded gutted, but he wasn’t annoyed or frustrated. He handled that brilliantly and, in the end, that played a big part in me coming here. “You weigh everything up and try to block out the noise and go with your heart. From a financial perspective, this was not the best move for me, but this is a move for my development as a footballer. “Is a bit more money going to make a difference when you feel a part of something, when you feel at home at a massive football club in front of fantastic fans? “It was a difficult decision. I don’t want to disrespect any other football club because the club I was in talks with is a fantastic club too – and a big club. “But there’s a bit of guilt that it ended up being a little more difficult than it was going to be on Friday and Saturday.” Regarding linking up with Cowley, who had been his manager during a loan spell at Lincoln, he added: “You weigh up a lot of options when you sign for a football club and definitely the manager is a massive part. “I have spoken to him so much over the summer. He has been pestering me, put it that way! “He’s always someone I have kept in regular contact with. I played for him at Lincoln, not for a long period of time, but have had a good relationship with him since. “It’s his drive and his determination to succeed. I also feel we share the same values as people, regardless of football, and that is a massive factor in me coming here.”

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



TheJam added 19:59 - Aug 12

Didn't want the "tabby" Tag 0

BryanPlug added 20:04 - Aug 12

He probably logged into TWTD and saw what a bunch of flouncers the fans are. No wonder he changed his mind. -1

Bert added 20:06 - Aug 12

Good to hear that a footballer is not just interested in money. The lad deserves credit for thinking things through and acting with respect to both Pompey and Ipswich. 9

Suffolkboy added 20:07 - Aug 12

This all rings of truth,integrity and mature consideration ! Obviously intelligent and thoughtful, intent on leading a principled life ,he’s made and implemented the right choice for him .

Very good luck— make it pay off ,enjoy your football ,repay your instincts !

COYB 5

Keaneish added 20:07 - Aug 12

What about his ridiculous voice though, was that a factor too? 0

ArnieM added 20:08 - Aug 12

Tbh I respect him immensely now. Unlike so many young footballers who chase the ££ signs , this young msn hasn’t. He has shown discretion, loyalty and was prepared to honour his original decision to join another club. I don’t blame Town for trying to get him sndcwgat that could Town do but offer more money ! So all credit to you son for having the moral fibre to stand by your initial decision. It’s a refreshing change in the money driven game we are in now. Good luck to you in your career at Pompey ( but not against us!) 7

dirtydingusmagee added 20:44 - Aug 12

fair due's to him . 1

Churchman added 21:08 - Aug 12

A considered response from him. I wish him well.



Cowley though: a different story. His constant moaning about us is pretty pathetic. He needs to have a word with himself 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments