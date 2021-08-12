Downes: Thanks For the Help and the Memories
Thursday, 12th Aug 2021 20:16
Departing Town midfielder Flynn Downes has thanked everyone at Portman Road for his 15 years at the club, admitting that the last year has been tough and adding that “you only ever see half the story”.
Downes completed his move to Swansea on Tuesday, signing a four-year contract with the Welsh club.
Writing on Instagram, the 22-year-old said: “Just wanted to say a massive thank you to Ipswich Town for the last 15 years. It’s been my home and a second family since the age of seven.
“To all the staff over the years and the players at this club, thank you for the help and all the memories.
“To all the fans, who have always been right behind me every step of the way, it’s something I’ll never forget and I can’t stress enough how much it has meant to me.
“I wish I could have helped this football club get back to where it belongs but as everyone knows, It’s been a tough year for me here mainly off the pitch but… as a wise man once said.. ‘you only ever see half the story…’
“Thank you for everything and I wish you all the best in the future 💙🚜”
Photo: Matchday Images
