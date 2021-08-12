Fans Admitted to U23s Opener Against Sky Blues

Thursday, 12th Aug 2021 20:29 Town have announced that fans can attend the opening U23s fixture against Coventry City at Portman Road on Monday afternoon (KO 1pm). Supporters were unable to watch U18s and U23s games last season but the Cobbold Stand will be open as the side coached by Kieron Dyer and Bryan Klug face the Sky Blues. Last season, the U23s finished second in Professional Development League Two South. Turnstiles will open at 12.30pm with season ticket holders admitted free, along with Junior Blues and Silver card members, with prices otherwise £3 for adults and £1 for concessions (seniors 65-plus, U23s and U19s). There are no advanced tickets with entry by cash on the gate.



As with first-team games, anyone aged 11 or older will be required either to provide proof of a NHS negative lateral flow test no longer than 48 hours prior to the event or proof of full vaccination with the second dose administered at least 14 days before the relevant match). Lateral flow test sticks will not be accepted as proof. The Club will accept vaccine cards or a photo of the card as proof of double vaccination and fans may be asked to provide photographic ID such as passport or driving license. A bank card will be accepted as proof of ID if no photo ID is available. Children under the age of 13 years will not need ID but their accompanying parent or guardian will have to validate their details. The club is not streaming the match online.

Photo: Matchday Images



