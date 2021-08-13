Cook: We Would Still Expect Players to Come Through the Door

Friday, 13th Aug 2021 10:04 Town boss Paul Cook says the squad is still not “finished off” with some areas still needing strengthening, despite the Blues having already made 14 senior signings this summer. It’s been an unusually quiet few days at Portman Road with no new additions since the signing of free agent Kyle Edwards and Hayden Coulson on loan from Middlesbrough on Monday. Asked whether he is still planning to bring more players in, Cook said: “I think, as you know, our pursuit of putting the squad together has been non-stop from the end of last season. “And in periods when you go three, four, five, six days without signing anybody, it doesn’t mean you’re not trying. “I think [CEO] Mark Ashton will have earned a well-deserved rest if that’s possible for Mark after the window closes because he’s been so active, literally every single day. “Within that, sometimes things go your way sometimes and things don’t go your way sometimes. “For us, we just keep going, we try and be as professional as we can be. We’re trying to make decisions every day and we would still expect players to come through the door, 100 per cent. “We’ve got areas of the pitch where we need to be stronger, and that’s an ongoing process.”

Coulson became the club’s third loanee of the summer, Macauley Bonne having rejoined his hometown club from QPR and Louie Barry from Aston Villa. Might there be more joining them? “Again, I can’t be drawn into everything,” Cook said. “The squad is not finished off. We’ve seen three lads leave in [Andre] Dozzell, [Liam] Gibbs and Flynn Downes”. “People don’t really want to publicise it when you sell players, they just want to speak about when you buy them, that’s just football. “Within that we’ve bought players, we’ve brought frees in, we’ve put a whole new squad together and that process is still ongoing. That process will carry on now post the transfer window shutting. “Big clubs are always looking actively to improve and Ipswich Town now is, and always has been, a big club. “Off the pitch we must try and progress alongside what happens on the pitch and that’s in recruitment and progression and not just trying to sign players for every window trying to gain success. “That’s a little bit of a way towards the madhouse. What we’re trying to do is put building blocks in place which will last a long time at our club.” Cook says there’s no pressure from loan clubs to start their players: “No, I think as a parent club for any player today, I think the reason 90 per cent of the time you probably loan your players out is for them to gain first-team experience by playing. “The reality for when young lads, if we talk about Louie Barry for example, go out on loan for the first time, I can name quite a few first-time loans which haven’t really worked out for players, who have gone on to be very, very top international footballers. “The reality is for young lads for Louie, and I’m just using Louis as an example, gaining that experience, getting the opportunities to play and hopefully cementing your place in the first team is a fantastic plan. “Along the way, you’ve got to be good enough, and I’m only using Louie Barry as an example of that, I’m not speaking about Louie Barry as a player. “For us again, when we loan players out, we want them to go out and play, we want them to gain experience, but they’ve got to be good enough to play in the team. “They’re the challenges for any loan player going out, especially the younger ones. For us, [CEO] Mark Ashton, myself, [chief operating officer] Luke [Werhun], we’re just continually trying to put a squad together where we can say ‘right, that’s us now, let the wind get behind our sails and let’s start going forward’.” The side which faced Newport on Tuesday included a number of young players, Armando Dobra, Bailey Clements, Cameron Humphreys and Corrie Ndaba among them. Might some of them now be allowed out on loan? “Again, you’re asking me a million different questions about squads and stuff,” Cook said. “We just want to focus on Burton Albion at the minute. “One of the things that happens, issues get spoken about too much. We’ve got one focus at the minute, and that’s Burton Albion tomorrow. “I watched Jimmy’s team on Wednesday night and they’re a very good side, very disciplined, well organised and they’ve got a lot of good players. “So rather than speaking about squads and loans and players and individuals, let’s just concentrate on Burton Albion for the time being.”

