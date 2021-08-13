Hogg Manning's Assistant at MK

Friday, 13th Aug 2021 11:19 Former Blues U23s coach Chris Hogg has been named Liam Manning’s assistant at the MK Dons, leaving his role at Newcastle United. The 36-year-old was previously a young player and academy coach at Town alongside Manning. Hogg left Playford Road to coach the Magpies’ U23s in January 2020 having worked at the academy since hanging up his boots after leaving Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2013. Speaking to iFollow MK Dons, Hogg said: “I am delighted to join such a fantastic football club and to work with Liam as well. “Me and Liam were in the same youth team at Ipswich – although that was some time ago now! We share the same vision and belief in how we want to do things, on and off the pitch, and he is somebody I am excited to work with. “We’re looking forward to the challenge here. I spent a lot of time watching MK Dons last season as an outsider – this is a young and exciting squad, full of players with real potential. “The togetherness and spirit within the group is clearly already and that is something me and Liam will look to continue developing.” Manning added: “I am very excited and pleased that Chris has accepted the opportunity to join me at MK Dons. "Me and Chris go back a long way and we sat down and spoke about our coaching journeys when he finished his playing career and our values aligned perfectly, both in terms of football and on a human level. I am confident we build a strong team that can help to take MK Dons forwards.” Hogg worked his way up the age groups at Playford Road before assisting Alan Lee with the U18s and for his last few seasons at the club Gerard Nash with the U23s, helping them to top Professional Development League Two South in 2018/19. The Middlesbrough-born former central defender assisted Bryan Klug during his spells as caretaker-boss in 2018 and briefly worked with the first team during Paul Hurst's time in charge. Hogg initially joined Town as a young player when George Burley signed him from York City’s youth system in 2001 for compensation of £150,000, having won England caps at U15 and U16 levels. Hogg, who is married to his former boss Burley’s daughter, Lisa, went on to play for the Young Lions’ U18s and U19s during his time at Town, although he never made a senior appearance for the Blues. Ex-Town skipper and coach Tony Mowbray took him to Hibernian in 2005 and Hogg spent six years with the Edinburgh club, including a spell as captain.

Photo: TWTD



bluewarrior added 11:59 - Aug 13

You get the impression that Hogg is at the beginning of a promising coaching career. 1

