Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Tractor Girls Announce Squad Numbers
Friday, 13th Aug 2021 12:27

Ipswich Town Women have announced their squad numbers ahead of their first ever FAWNL Southern Premier Division fixture away against Hounslow at Hanworth Villa on Sunday (KO 2pm).

New goalkeeper Sarah Quantrill has been handed the number one shirt, with fellow new signings Olivia Smith and Bonnie Horwood set to wear 12 and 16.

Abbie Lafayette has switched from 19 to eight following the retirement of club legend and former skipper Amanda Crump.

Squad Numbers

1. Sarah Quantrill
2. Maria Boswell
3. Eva Hubbard
4. Blue Wilson
5. Lindsey Cooper
6. Lucy Egan
7. Natasha Thomas
8. Abbie Lafayette
9. Maddie Biggs
10. Eloise King
11. Anna Grey
12. Olivia Smith
13. Nina Meollo
14. Zoe Barratt
15. Lucy O'Brien
16. Bonnie Horwood
17. Sophie Peskett
18. Kyra Robertson
21. Sarah Brasero-Carriera
22. Issy Bryant
23. Summer Hughes
24. Paige Peake
25. Abbie Jackson
26. Leonie Jackson
27. Sara Smith-Walter


Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Jewell_in_the_Town added 13:48 - Aug 13
What's happened to Georgia Allen?
0

ScottCandage added 13:52 - Aug 13
She retired.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 279 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021