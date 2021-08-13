Tractor Girls Announce Squad Numbers

Friday, 13th Aug 2021 12:27

Ipswich Town Women have announced their squad numbers ahead of their first ever FAWNL Southern Premier Division fixture away against Hounslow at Hanworth Villa on Sunday (KO 2pm).

New goalkeeper Sarah Quantrill has been handed the number one shirt, with fellow new signings Olivia Smith and Bonnie Horwood set to wear 12 and 16.

Abbie Lafayette has switched from 19 to eight following the retirement of club legend and former skipper Amanda Crump.

Squad Numbers

1. Sarah Quantrill

2. Maria Boswell

3. Eva Hubbard

4. Blue Wilson

5. Lindsey Cooper

6. Lucy Egan

7. Natasha Thomas

8. Abbie Lafayette

9. Maddie Biggs

10. Eloise King

11. Anna Grey

12. Olivia Smith

13. Nina Meollo

14. Zoe Barratt

15. Lucy O'Brien

16. Bonnie Horwood

17. Sophie Peskett

18. Kyra Robertson

21. Sarah Brasero-Carriera

22. Issy Bryant

23. Summer Hughes

24. Paige Peake

25. Abbie Jackson

26. Leonie Jackson

27. Sara Smith-Walter





Photo: ITFC

Jewell_in_the_Town added 13:48 - Aug 13

What's happened to Georgia Allen? 0