Academy Duo Join AFC Sudbury on Loan

Friday, 13th Aug 2021 13:31

Academy duo Lewis Ridd and Tyrese Osbourne have joined Pitching In Isthmian North Division side AFC Sudbury on loan.

Keeper Ridd (pictured) and striker Osbourne could make their debuts tomorrow when the Yellows host Aveley in their season opener. The pair are both in their second years at the academy.

Elsewhere, the U18s were beaten 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday in their opening Professional Development League Two South fixture this morning with Leojo Davidson scoring the goal for the Owls.

Meanwhile, academy schoolboy Rio Oundie Morgan, 15, was with Northern Ireland’s U17s for a get together this week, scoring in the first of two games against local opposition





Photo: TWTD