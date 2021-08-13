Blues Linked With Accrington Midfielder Butcher
Friday, 13th Aug 2021 15:41
Town are reported to be showing interest in Accrington Stanley centre midfielder Matt Butcher.
According to the Portsmouth News, Pompey are keen on Butcher (pictured left) but with a fee payable this summer are prepared to wait a year until he is out of contract before making their move.
They report Town are also showing interest in the 24-year-old, who is a Portsmouth supporter having been born in the town.
Butcher, who can also operate at centre-half, came through the ranks at AFC Bournemouth, where he made one League Cup sub appearance.
While with the Cherries the 6ft 2in tall midfielder spent time on loan at Gosport Borough, Poole Town, Woking, Yeovil Town and St Johnstone before moving to Stanley on a permanent basis in the summer of 2020 for an undisclosed fee, signing a two-year deal.
Butcher has started both Accrington’s games this season, scoring in last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Wycombe, having made 45 starts and four sub appearances last season, netting twice.
Photo: Action Images
