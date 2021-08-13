Blues Linked With Accrington Midfielder Butcher

Friday, 13th Aug 2021 15:41 Town are reported to be showing interest in Accrington Stanley centre midfielder Matt Butcher. According to the Portsmouth News, Pompey are keen on Butcher (pictured left) but with a fee payable this summer are prepared to wait a year until he is out of contract before making their move. They report Town are also showing interest in the 24-year-old, who is a Portsmouth supporter having been born in the town. Butcher, who can also operate at centre-half, came through the ranks at AFC Bournemouth, where he made one League Cup sub appearance. While with the Cherries the 6ft 2in tall midfielder spent time on loan at Gosport Borough, Poole Town, Woking, Yeovil Town and St Johnstone before moving to Stanley on a permanent basis in the summer of 2020 for an undisclosed fee, signing a two-year deal. Butcher has started both Accrington’s games this season, scoring in last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Wycombe, having made 45 starts and four sub appearances last season, netting twice.

Photo: Action Images



Len_Brennan added 15:45 - Aug 13

Ticks the boxes of centre half & versatile for playing centre midfield too, which is exactly what we need. Also, having an Ipswich shirt with Butcher on the back would be a treat for those of us in the 'older supporter' category. 2

Mediocre_Quick added 15:51 - Aug 13

Don't know much about him, but if he has some versatility, always worth the risk 1

WhoisJimmyJuan added 15:54 - Aug 13

The surname is enough for me. 4

Europablue added 15:55 - Aug 13

Definitely want Butcher! 0

Linkboy13 added 15:57 - Aug 13

We need a specialist centre half with leadership qualities it's the most important position on the pitch. Players with versatility worry me as being Jack of all trades master of none he might be a good midfield and a good stand in at centre half but he's not the long term answer. 1

StirlingArcher added 15:58 - Aug 13

Get the chequebook out 0

barrystedmunds added 15:59 - Aug 13

Are we doing this just to wind up Pompey?? 1

mojo added 16:13 - Aug 13

Well Morrell was born in Ipswich and moved to Portsmouth and Butcher was born in Portsmouth so moves to Ipswich? 0

dyersdream added 16:19 - Aug 13

Oh look Portsmouth linked again!! 0

Edmundo added 16:28 - Aug 13

One more signing... could be the final piece of the jigsaw. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 16:34 - Aug 13

3 advantages to signing this chap



1. Name

2. Poss swap with Jackson

3. Potential for winding Pompey up more.



No idea if he's any good. Never heard of him 0

