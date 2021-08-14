Dobra, Barry and Donacien Start at Burton

Saturday, 14th Aug 2021 14:16 Armando Dobra, Louie Barry and Janoi Donacien all start for the Blues against Burton at the Pirelli Stadium this afternoon as manager Paul Cook makes three changes from the team which began last Saturday’s League One opener against Morecambe. Toto Nsiala misses out having suffered a hamstring injury against the Shrimps, while Wes Burns is absent having also picked up a knock with the same likely to be the case for Conor Chaplin. Barry is set to play in the number 10 role with Dobra on the right and Scott Fraser on the left. Donacien replaces Nsiala alongside Luke Woolfenden at the centre of the defence. New signing Kyle Edwards is among the subs but this week’s other addition Hayden Coulson is not included in the 18. Bailey Clements, Idris El Mizouni and Corrie Ndaba are also on the bench having started the Carabao Cup tie against Newport in the week. For Burton, who won 1-0 at Shrewsbury last weekend, Terry Taylor replaces injured one-time Town target Deji Osilaja and Joe Powell comes into the team for Jacob Maddox. Burton: Garratt, Brayford (c), Powell, Akins, Smith, Patrick, O'Connor, Shaughnessy, Taylor, Leak, Hamer. Subs: Balcombe, Borthwick-Jackson, Bostwick, Blake-Tracy, Amadi-Holloway, Williams, Mancienne. Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Donacien, Woolfenden, Penney, Harper, Evans (c), Fraser, Barry, Dobra, Pigott. Subs: Holy, Ndaba, Clements, El Mizouni, Edwards, Bonne, Jackson. Referee: Sam Purkiss (London).

Photo: Matchday Images



RyanF182 added 14:21 - Aug 14

Finally Dobra can prove himself more 0

BlueGoonie added 14:22 - Aug 14

Shame that Burns & Chaplin miss out, but great that we have alternative options across the front 4 with suitable replacements coming in. No such luxury at the back or in CM, where the squad is still thin. Hopefully the next few signings will address that. COYB's 0

cat added 14:23 - Aug 14

A win today to settle the nerves and give P.C a much needed win. Back four looks a bit lightweight other than that we look strong 0

