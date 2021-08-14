Dobra, Barry and Donacien Start at Burton
Saturday, 14th Aug 2021 14:16
Armando Dobra, Louie Barry and Janoi Donacien all start for the Blues against Burton at the Pirelli Stadium this afternoon as manager Paul Cook makes three changes from the team which began last Saturday’s League One opener against Morecambe.
Toto Nsiala misses out having suffered a hamstring injury against the Shrimps, while Wes Burns is absent having also picked up a knock with the same likely to be the case for Conor Chaplin.
Barry is set to play in the number 10 role with Dobra on the right and Scott Fraser on the left. Donacien replaces Nsiala alongside Luke Woolfenden at the centre of the defence.
New signing Kyle Edwards is among the subs but this week’s other addition Hayden Coulson is not included in the 18. Bailey Clements, Idris El Mizouni and Corrie Ndaba are also on the bench having started the Carabao Cup tie against Newport in the week.
For Burton, who won 1-0 at Shrewsbury last weekend, Terry Taylor replaces injured one-time Town target Deji Osilaja and Joe Powell comes into the team for Jacob Maddox.
Burton: Garratt, Brayford (c), Powell, Akins, Smith, Patrick, O'Connor, Shaughnessy, Taylor, Leak, Hamer. Subs: Balcombe, Borthwick-Jackson, Bostwick, Blake-Tracy, Amadi-Holloway, Williams, Mancienne.
Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Donacien, Woolfenden, Penney, Harper, Evans (c), Fraser, Barry, Dobra, Pigott. Subs: Holy, Ndaba, Clements, El Mizouni, Edwards, Bonne, Jackson. Referee: Sam Purkiss (London).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Marathon Blues by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]