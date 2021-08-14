Blues Set to Sign Accrington Defender
Saturday, 14th Aug 2021 14:38
Town are reportedly close to signing Accrington Stanley central defender Cameron Burgess.
According to BBC Lancashire Sport, Aberdeen-born Burgess, who has been left out of the Stanley team for this afternoon’s match against Cambridge United, is set to join the Blues.
The 25-year-old, who can also play at left-back, was a youth player with Celtic, ECU Joonhalup and Fulham before breaking into the Cottagers side in 2014/15.
While a Fulham player, 6ft 4in tall Burgess spent time on loan at Ross County, Cheltenham. Oldham and Bury before joining Scunthorpe in 2017.
A spell on loan at Salford followed before he moved on to Accrington in August 2020.
Having won caps at U18 and U19 levels with Scotland, he switched his allegiance to Australia and has played for their U20s and U23s, hos family having emigrated to Perth, Western Australia when he was 11 during hos father Stuart's playing career.
Photo: Action Images
