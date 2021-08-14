Blues Set to Sign Accrington Defender

Saturday, 14th Aug 2021 14:38 Town are reportedly close to signing Accrington Stanley central defender Cameron Burgess. According to BBC Lancashire Sport, Aberdeen-born Burgess, who has been left out of the Stanley team for this afternoon’s match against Cambridge United, is set to join the Blues. The 25-year-old, who can also play at left-back, was a youth player with Celtic, ECU Joonhalup and Fulham before breaking into the Cottagers side in 2014/15. While a Fulham player, 6ft 4in tall Burgess spent time on loan at Ross County, Cheltenham. Oldham and Bury before joining Scunthorpe in 2017. A spell on loan at Salford followed before he moved on to Accrington in August 2020. Having won caps at U18 and U19 levels with Scotland, he switched his allegiance to Australia and has played for their U20s and U23s, hos family having emigrated to Perth, Western Australia when he was 11 during hos father Stuart's playing career. Understand that Accrington defender Cameron Burgess is set to join Ipswich. Its a massive blow for Stanley, he’s been excellent for them. #asfc #ipswich #itfc @BBCLancsSport — Andy Bayes (@AndyBayes) August 14, 2021

Photo: Action Images



19781981twtd added 14:40 - Aug 14

Sounds good sooner the better 1

johnwarksshorts added 14:49 - Aug 14

It's what we badly need to complete the jigsaw. At the moment all the pieces are spread over the table but soon they'll all be slotted into place. COYB. 1

1RWR added 14:51 - Aug 14

Don’t care what people say about Ashton, can’t fault his recruitment this season……see the player……swoop…….. get the player & move on!

Love it love it love it! 5

Suffolkboy added 14:52 - Aug 14

At least he’s tall ,and obviously has quite a few professional experiences — let’s hope they’ve fully equppied him to become a central defender of the stature we really need ! Hope above all he has a cool head on him !

COYB 2

MerseyBlue added 15:16 - Aug 14

Nice, big fella at the back inbound. Are we still being linked with Butcher from them as well? 1

