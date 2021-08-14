Burton Albion 2-1 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Saturday, 14th Aug 2021 16:59 Lucas Akins netted an 86th-minute penalty to see Burton Albion to a 2-1 victory over the Blues, for whom Scott Fraser had missed an earlier spot-kick, at the Pirelli Stadium. Joe Powell gave Burton the lead on 19 but a Tom O’Connor own goal three minutes later levelled for the Blues. Town were better after the break but Fraser missed from the spot in the 57th minute and sub Kyle Edwards hit the bar, before Akins made no mistake for the Brewers. Louie Barry, Armando Dobra and Janoi Donacien all started for the Blues as manager Paul Cook made three changes from the team which began last Saturday’s League One opener against Morecambe, which ended 2-2. Toto Nsiala missed out having suffered a hamstring injury against the Shrimps, while Wes Burns iwas absent having also picked up a knock with the same likely to be the case for Conor Chaplin. Barry played in the number 10 role with Dobra on the right and Fraser on the left. Donacien replaced Nsiala alongside Luke Woolfenden at the centre of the defence. New signing Edwards was among the subs but this week’s other addition Hayden Coulson was not included in the 18. Bailey Clements, Idris El Mizouni and Corrie Ndaba were also on the bench having started the Carabao Cup tie against Newport in the week. For Burton, Terry Taylor replaced injured one-time Town target Deji Oshilaja and Joe Powell came into the team for Jacob Maddox. Prior to kick-off both teams and staff took a knee to applause from the two sets of supporters. The game started at a frantic pace with Burton seeking to get the ball forward quickly. However, Town began to find some space to pass the ball and created their first opportunity in the ninth minute. A cross was looped to Penney beyond the left post from where the former Sheffield Wednesday man hooked back across towards Joe Pigott who challenged with Burton keeper Ben Garratt and it was forced out of play. In the 12th minute, Barry was sent away down the left as Town broke quickly but was flagged offside as he took it into the area. On the quarter-hour, Taylor was shown the game’s first yellow card for a challenge on Dobra as the Albanian U21 international counter-attacked following a Brewers corner, referee Sam Purkiss having played the advantage when the tackle had been made. Two minutes later, Powell struck two shots from the edge of the box which were blocked by Blues defenders with the home side having had the better of it overall. And in the 19th minute they went in front. Following a quickly-taken free-kick on halfway on the left, Lucas Akins broke down the flank and cut inside for Powell, who was given time and space to shoot low past the advancing Vaclav Hladky.

The lead lasted only three minutes. Dobra was fouled on the left, skipper Lee Evans whipped in a ball to towards the near post and O’Connor headed past his own keeper under pressure from Pigott, subsequently claiming he’d been fouled by the Blues striker. Burton were next to threaten, Taylor heading wide from an O’Connor cross from the left in the 28th minute. The Brewers made their first change in the 40th minute with Taylor replaced by former Wolves man Michael Mancienne. Taylor had been booked early on for the foul on Dobra had had been spoken to by the referee shortly beforehand after the second of two fouls on Evans. That was the last action of the half and Town could count themselves fortunate to be level at the break having scored a goal without managing a shot on target in the half. The Blues had never really managed to get in control of a game played at a frenetic pace with the direct Brewers presenting the greater threat throughout and preventing Town from playing much fluent football. The home side’s goal when it came was deserved, while Pigott’s pressure on O’Connor from Evans’s free-kick led to Town’s equaliser. The game is likely to become more open the longer it progresses which should suit the Blues. Town were first to threaten after the break in the 49th minute. Fraser sent Kane Vincent-Young away down the right then picked up the ball after the former Colchester man had been challenged. Fraser took the ball on on the right of the area but crossed into keeper Garratt’s arms. On 52 a long thrown from the right was allowed to bounce in the area before Vincent-Young was able to head clear. But Town were beginning to get on top and in the 56th minute Fraser threaded in Rekeem Harper on the right of the box and his cross was diverted over by a defender. And following the flag-kick, the Blues won a penalty. The ball had been played back across from the right and Barry took it past O’Connor, who sent him tumbling. Referee Purkiss pointed straight to the spot and booked the defender. Ex-Brewer Fraser took the kick and after a pause and a stutter in his run-up hit his shot low to Garratt’s right and the keeper saved. Dobra tried to make something of it from a tight angle but the ball was bundled behind. The game was increasingly open and on 64 Matt Penney sent over a dangerous cross from the left which Ryan Leak somehow put over his bar when it looked more likely he would put past his own keeper. A minute later, Town swapped Dobra, who again had presented the Blues’ main attacking threat, for Macauley Bonne and Barry, who did well to win the penalty but was otherwise quiet, for debutant Edwards. The new signing quickly made an impression, taking the ball in a stride from the left before smashing a 25-yard strike which slammed off the underside of the bar but bounced away from goal. Conor O’Shaughnessy head over for the home side in the 72nd minute, then Harper slipped over as he shot from the edge of the box at the other end. On 79 Town boss Paul Cook was booked for a clash with Tom Hamer as the Burton man tried to get the ball to take a throw. Cook and his Burton counterpart exchanged smiles and a hug before referee Purkiss issued the card. Two minutes later, Harper headed over from a tight angle on the left from a Fraser free-kick from the opposite flank. The Blues were finishing the game on top. On 84 Edwards played a clever ball through for Fraser but the Scot’s first touch let him down. A minute later, Burton were awarded a penalty. The Brewers had broken down the left and then across the area to Powell, who was tripped by Penney as he chased back into the box. Akins succeeded where Fraser had failed finding the net to Hladky’s left as the keeper dived to the right. Leak headed well wide from a corner on 89, then at the other end an Edwards strike deflected wide as the fourth official’s board indicated four additional minutes. Moments later, Harper curled a shot into Garratt’s arms after more good work from Edwards. Mancienne was booked for a foul on Evans, having been lucky to avoid a card for an earlier studs-high challenge on Harper. Following the free-kick, Edwards crossed from the right and Woolfenden saw a header blocked. Town were still pushing as the whistle confirmed their first ever defeat at the Pirelli Stadium. Having been second best in the first half, the Blues were better in the second half but without seriously threatening until Fraser’s missed penalty. Edwards, who was very lively in his time on the field, was unfortunate with his strike off his bar before more of the defending which has characterised the first week of the season led to Akins’s penalty and Burton’s winner. The Blues visit Cheltenham, who lost 3-1 at home to Wycombe today, on Tuesday still looking for their first victory of the season. Burton: Garratt, Brayford (c), Powell, Akins, Smith (Bostwick 88), Patrick, O'Connor, Shaughnessy, Taylor (Mancienne 40), Leak, Hamer. Unused: Balcombe, Borthwick-Jackson, Blake-Tracy, Amadi-Holloway, Williams. Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Donacien, Woolfenden, Penney, Harper, Evans (c), Fraser, Barry (Edwards 65), Dobra (Bonne 65), Pigott. Unused: Holy, Ndaba, Clements, El Mizouni, Jackson. Referee: Sam Purkiss (London). Att 3,766 (Town: 1,400).

thechangingman added 17:01 - Aug 14

It's going to take a while, isn't it? 6

JimJamITFC added 17:01 - Aug 14

This was an unbelievably unlucky game to lose, dominating against teams like Newport and Burton without winning won’t last I promise! 6

jonju11 added 17:01 - Aug 14

It will take a lot of blending!!!!! 0

boroughblue added 17:02 - Aug 14

For once, can we please not have a meltdown. Yes we lost, and of course I’m not happy about it, but let’s just remember how our last two seasons in this league started and then finished. We’re 2 games into the season, grab a tissue, sulk for an hour or so and move on. It’s a long old season!



Oh. And No Cook out bs please, there’s no need for it 11

GrimReaper66 added 17:03 - Aug 14

I will undoubtedly get lots of down votes for this as I am living in the past. After years of convincing my son to follow Ipswich, I sent him this message....

'I am so sorry that I have inflicted this awful team on you. I remember being 14 and dancing around my bedroom after we beat St. Etienne 4-1 away. This was a team that had never lost at home in Europe, yet we annihilated them . Move forward 40 years and we have lost away at Burton Albion. I don't even know where Burton is!!!!!' -1

Kickingblock added 17:03 - Aug 14

Nevermind.

Better results ahead.

15th. Is that a new low? 1

TimmyH added 17:03 - Aug 14

A tale of 2 penalties...played better in the 2nd half and Harper and Edwards when he came on looked good. Disappointing to lose as we probably didn't deserve too but didn't do enough to deserve a win either. PC really needs a win to keep the distractors quiet. 4

BlueRuin69 added 17:03 - Aug 14

Every game we give away an early goal through lack of concentration, injuries piling up as usual. Disappointing start against two lowly teams.....poor stuff. If defence dodgy why sign a dozen attackers. Massive game tuesday now, pressure already on. 1

oldshuck added 17:04 - Aug 14

Let me know when things really start changing.... i.e. we stop losing to teams we've never lost to before 2

confederateblue added 17:04 - Aug 14

Strong performance from the boys, unlucky at the end.

Pity a small section of our away ‘support’ are calling for Cook to go after only two games. 3

martin587 added 17:04 - Aug 14

Lost for words.One shot on target gifted an own goal then miss a penalty.Yes we have 44 games to go but this is not the way to start a season. Need to do far better. 4

bluesman added 17:06 - Aug 14

Just need some centre backs and we’ll be fine 3

BlueRuin69 added 17:07 - Aug 14

The decision to sign defenders late in the window is a poor one. 1

martin587 added 17:07 - Aug 14

Long drive home and plenty to think about but we must do better.Yes it will take time for the understanding but what worries me today was only one shot on target. 4

Nobbysnuts added 17:09 - Aug 14

Absolute garbage...I'm not buying this time to gel rubbish..and that's cooks only get out of jail card and God he's kicking the ar#e out of it. You gel in training..that's what training is for. I challenge anyone on this and mark me down if you want I just don't care but cooks record since he's been here is appalling. 3

Ebantiass added 17:09 - Aug 14

Not what any of us wanted but the signs of some good football in large periods particularly the second half. Missing the penalty was a bummer but things will change for the better. Keep the faith and please no nonsence or over reaction. Bluearmy 5

cornishnick added 17:10 - Aug 14

Not calling for Cook out after 2 games. He’s had about 20 but results have been consistently poor. 3

arablue added 17:10 - Aug 14

Disappointing loss. However, good signs in the second half from our forward line, especially from Edwards and Dobra. The Dobra, Fraser, Piggot, Edwards combination could be a potent one in this division. Defence needs to be sorted. If not, we need to be able to score 3 goals to win for every match we play. 4

algarvefan added 17:10 - Aug 14

Let's not take anything away from Burton, they chased, challenged and closed us down the whole match, at least now I feel we have a bit of fight in us and don't collapse. We still look like a team of new boys, no flow, disjointed at times and still too much backward traffic. Edwards looks quality, we still have players to come in and we are still a work in progress. I too wish the progress was quicker but I still believe we will challenge for promotion this season. It's frustrating though, we should never have lost that game, but well done Burton and I think Akins was superb for them, the kind of ball winner we need. 4

Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 17:11 - Aug 14

We have our moments, and I do believe the wins will come. But a few players look rather shaky.



My favourite part of the game was listening to the Burton announcers whinge, mostly about Evans. To be fair, this is one match we the ref was helping us out. We just couldn't take advantage of it. 0

DavefromWatford added 17:12 - Aug 14

17 Fouls & 3 yellow cards. Dirty Burton but 3 points.:-(. why did Fraser take the pen surely piggot the striker should have taken it. Our luck will change you can be sure of that. 0

1960TrueBlue added 17:13 - Aug 14

A well saved penalty and we hit the woodwork - no need to panic yet: it’s a long season. Let’s get behind the whole new set-up and let them gel. -1

19781981twtd added 17:13 - Aug 14

Forget all the we need time to get these are players hand picked by mr cook 1 shot on target Not good enough when you have wet lettuce defence got to win tuesday find a leader and strong central defender or this could be another year of promise that fails pretty trippy tap football will not get you promoted from league 1 need some grit and fire still waiting hope it is not much longer or mr cook could be another statistic. 0

I promise to give it ten games.

I promise to give it ten games.

I promise to give it ten games.

I promise to give it ten games. 0

Gilesy added 17:16 - Aug 14

When are we allowed to judge Cook? 0

