Accrington Boss Confirms Burgess Fee Agreed

Saturday, 14th Aug 2021 18:45 Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman has confirmed that his club has agreed a fee with the Blues for central defender Cameron Burgess. News that Burgess, 25, who was left out of the Stanley side which beat Cambridge United 2-1 today, is on the way to the Blues broke at lunchtime. “Cameron is a great lad and we appreciate what he has done for us,” Coleman told the Lancashire Telegraph. “I didn’t want him to go but the chairman, Andy Holt, has done the deal for the right reasons and Cameron can earn a lot more money at Ipswich so you can’t deny him that.”



Photo: Action Images



jas0999 added 18:56 - Aug 14

Great news. We need to improve defensively. 2

bedsitfc added 19:05 - Aug 14

Great news as our defence is one of our weak positions the other is manager 1

