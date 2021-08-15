Tractor Girls Open Campaign at Hounslow

Sunday, 15th Aug 2021 09:26 Ipswich Town Women play their first ever game in the Women's National League Southern Premier Division fixture against Hounslow at Hanworth Villa’s Rectory Meadow this afternoon (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls successfully applied to be elevated into the third tier of women’s football in June after leading FAWNL Division One South East when it was curtailed in both the previous two seasons. Manager Joe Sheehan says his squad are giving him a selection headache ahead of the game. “Massive one, we’ve got a good depth to our squad, we’ve got a lot of players that are looking really good and have been in good form and have been playing well,” he said. “Lots of decisions to be made. Whatever team we will put out will be a good team we think and those that are going to come on are going to have a massive impact as well.” Sheehan says Town, who will be facing Hounslow for the first time, are just pleased to be getting back to competitive action with their last league fixture having been in October 2020. “We’re just really excited to get back at it,” he said. “Regardless of who we’re playing, it’s good to be back, good to compete and the same as last year, no matter who we’re playing, we will prepare exactly the same way, regardless of previous encounters or previous history.” New skipper Blue Wilson, who was appointed earlier this week and is also one of nine players to have signed a pro deal this summer, added: “I just can’t wait to play football, it’s been so long, I can’t wait to get going. “We’ve been sharp this week, training’s been really good, difficult but we’ve been really sharp and we look good going into Sunday. The hard work’s been done and now it’s time to just showcase what we have.”

Photo: ITFC



