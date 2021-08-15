Town Complete Burgess Signing

Sunday, 15th Aug 2021 15:46 Town have completed the signing of Accrington Stanley centre-half Cameron Burgess. Burgess, 25, who is the Blues’ 15th addition of the summer, has penned a three-year deal with an option for a further season for a fee understood to be £750,000. “I am so pleased to be here,” Burgess told iFollow Ipswich. “This is a really good step up for me so I’m just looking forward to working hard and getting started. “This is a talented squad and I am excited to work with the group. I will work hard, roll my sleeves up and get stuck in. “I saw there were more than 20,000 fans at Portman Road for the first game of the season, so I cannot wait to experience that myself.” Quizzed on what he will bring to the side, he added: “Hopefully a bit of leadership, communication and organising. “It’s a talented group of lads, there’s no denying that, so hopefully I can help drive the standards; work hard, roll our sleeves up and try and put in some good performances. “I'm delighted. It's such an honour to be at such a massive club. Yesterday [Friday], I was preparing for a different game and now I’m stood here so it’s a bit of surprise but I’m buzzing to be here. “It ended up happening quicker than what I thought it would which is a good thing. “I don’t think anyone could turn it down in my position and many other positions as well. It’s a bit of a dream come true to progress, be at such a massive club and hopefully be part of some good things.” Burgess says Town's home ground already had a special place in his career: “I have a bit of affinity with the place already, I made my professional debut at Portman Road. I think it was when we got relegated to the Championship with Fulham “It was a [Saturday] night on Sky [on the opening day of 2014/15 which the Blues won 2-1]. I played as a defensive midfielder that night which was a bit of a strange one for me. It was an unbelievable experience and I can’t wait to experience it more.” Town boss Paul Cook added: “Cameron brings great balance and experience to the team. “He’s another player at a really good age and it makes competition in the backline really strong. “Again I want to thank the owners and Mark Ashton [CEO] for helping us get this sorted.” Aberdeen-born Burgess, who can also play at left-back, was a youth player with Celtic, ECU Joondalup in Perth Australia and Fulham before breaking into the Cottagers side for that August 2014 game against Town. While a Fulham player, 6ft 4in tall Burgess spent time on loan at Ross County, Cheltenham. Oldham and Bury before joining Scunthorpe in 2017. A spell on loan at Salford followed before he moved on to Accrington in August 2020. Having won caps at U18 and U19 levels with Scotland, he switched his international allegiance to Australia and has played for their U20s and U23s, his family having emigrated to Perth, Western Australia when he was 11 during his father Stuart's playing career.

martin587 added 15:52 - Aug 15

Brilliant straight in for Tuesday night then.Nothing more to be said. 3

iaintaylorx added 15:52 - Aug 15

Don’t know much about it, but reading he won the most aerial duels in the league last year is a very attractive thing. Him and Edmundson could be a great partnership. Just depends what it means for Woolfy… 1

SohoBlue added 15:56 - Aug 15

Welcome aboard, Cameron!

A few commanding performances, thumping headers, and you’ll be worth your height in gold!

COYB! 3

Vancouver_Blue added 15:57 - Aug 15

Hopefully will do better than the other players we previously bought from Accrington -2

barrystedmunds added 16:06 - Aug 15

“It’s a massive club”!!! If I had a pound for every time someone spouted that line! It was once, but that was a very long, long, long, long time ago! Massive clubs don’t get pumped by the likes of Burton Albion. But hey ho, onwards and upwards! -2

bigbluetractor added 16:12 - Aug 15

Welcome, Cameron. League One team of the year last season, most aerial duels won and plus most tackles + interceptions won too.



Could be a commanding CB, hopefully him and Edmundson will be formidable and begin to forge a similar partnership to Harper + Evans in the middle. Onwards to Tuesday night, and hopefully upwards too!



P.s. number 26 - still nobody given the number 2 shirt... 2

blueboy1981 added 16:13 - Aug 15

To all the fools who are criticising the quality (or unknown names) of some of our signings - who do you expect a Third Division Club to be able to sign ??

We are signing players who want to be here, and work hard to improve there careers. Last season, and previously we had players that ‘thought’ they were better than they were, and many couldn’t care less or be asked to earn their wages.

Those that have left, exception of a few, will now realise they are now faced with producing the goods - in games, and training sessions as demanded of them.

Get real you critics, results thus far have not been good - but this is a serious entire Club rebuild in progress.

Quit the criticism, back the Club, every single one of the incoming players - and we’ll all benefit.

Not doing so - will completely ruin the Club - that you supposedly LOVE.

In addition to that - GET REAL to the situation.

All it takes is Common Sense.... not too much to ask hey ?

WELCOME to out Club Cameron Burgess - we all move forward as one .



3

runaround added 16:15 - Aug 15

A much needed defender! Welcome to Portman Road Cameron 2

SpiritOfJohn added 16:20 - Aug 15

Good signing. Pity we didn't get him in the door before the start of the season, but credit to Ashton for bringing in reinforcements where they are most needed. 0

buzbyblue added 16:21 - Aug 15

hopefully takes over from Woofy tuesday night as he's already gifted the opposition 4 goals this season....... 0

