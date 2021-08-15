Cook: Burgess Will Start at Cheltenham

Sunday, 15th Aug 2021 20:57 Town boss Paul Cook has confirmed that new centre-half Cameron Burgess will start for the Blues at Cheltenham on Tuesday night. The 25-year-old’s signing from Accrington for a fee understood to be £750,000 was confirmed earlier today after he signed a three-year deal with the club having an option for a further year. Manager Cook says he’s delighted to have added the former Australian U23 international to his squad. “We're really pleased to have Cameron with us,” he told the club site. “He offers strength and physicality in both boxes and that is something we have been missing slightly. “Cameron has good experience in the game but is also at a good age. He can bring a balance to the defence and back line with his left foot and style. “He's raring to go and comes straight into the fold. He will start on Tuesday night.”

Photo: ITFC



ian_marshall added 21:02 - Aug 15

With donacian or the wolf? 0

markchips added 21:11 - Aug 15

If Edmundsen not ready go with Donacien. Woolf needs a kick up the backside and KVY also poor so maybe Donacien in as right back once Edmundsen fit. 4

BlueandTruesince82 added 21:16 - Aug 15

Agree, with a laid back personality you feel Woolf needs competition... he's a guaranteed starter up to now... needs to be kept on his toes.



2

Town_Boy added 21:35 - Aug 15

Good no messing straight in! In the team of the season last year 👍 1

