Town Closing in On Carroll

Monday, 16th Aug 2021 10:51 TWTD understands Town are closing in on the signing of free agent former QPR midfielder Tom Carroll. Carroll, 29, left Loftus Road at the end of last season having turned down a new contract and had been training with Derby County in pre-season. We understand the Blues’ move is well-developed and could be confirmed as soon as today with the player set to be at the club to complete the formalities relating to the deal. Rumours that the former England U19 and U21 international was on Town's radar were circulating last month. Manager Paul Cook watched the Rams' friendly at home to Real Betis in July in which Carroll played the first 56 minutes. Born in Watford, Carroll came through the ranks at Tottenham and had spells on loan at Leyton Orient, Derby, QPR and Swansea while a White Hart Lane player before joining the Swans permanently for £4.5 million in January 2017. A loan spell at Aston Villa followed before he moved to Loftus Road on a permanent basis in the summer of 2020. Having added Cameron Burgess at centre-half at the weekend, central midfield looked the area of the squad most in need of cover and Carroll will compete with Rekeem Harper and Lee Evans for one of the two starting berths.

Photo: Action Images



OwainG1992 added 10:56 - Aug 16

Just posted similar on the forum but my word this is a statement as far as I'm concerned.

A terrific midfielder. 7

Europablue added 10:57 - Aug 16

If he's happy to come and be back up or a sub, then this signing makes sense, but it doesn't make a lot of sense from the perspective of a Championship player to drop down a league and be cover. It's really tough to get good depth in the squad without upsetting the players who aren't starting. 0

RSblue added 10:58 - Aug 16

An experienced option to add extra strength and depth to central midfield. On a free.. Nothing negative about this whatsoever.



The squad has been assembled. Player for player we have the best team in the league. Now it just needs to gel and click. We knew this would take at least 7-8 games anyway. Onwards and upwards ! 9

Cloddyseedbed added 10:58 - Aug 16

I remember the last Tommy Carrol to play for Town!

12

johnwarksshorts added 10:58 - Aug 16

It keeps getting better and better. Hope they get this one done. COYB! 4

KernewekBlue added 11:00 - Aug 16

Perhaps another CB as cover would be a good move too?



We are building a very attack-minded squad of decent players which should make for some exciting games ahead but it would be nice to have a solid defensive base to work from.



One more CB would put a lot of peoples minds at rest.



COYB 3

blues1 added 11:01 - Aug 16

Eiropablue. He wont be owning in as cover as you put it will he? Hell cone in to compete for a position in the team. Which is what we need. 10

Nazemariner added 11:02 - Aug 16

Crikey!



On paper this lad is way to good for League 1. Would be a fantastic signing, and straight in team no question.

8

itk92 added 11:03 - Aug 16

His Mrs is from Kesgrave. Makes sense 3

Suffolkboy added 11:20 - Aug 16

Seem to be assembling a useful group of players with quality and ability ; now the task is to ensure they all settle together ,share the same determination and competitive instincts and produce good teamwork .

Looks a job for the coaches and manager to co- ordinate and encourage ,but much to be hopeful and expectant about .,

COYB 3

Unhinged_dynamo added 11:24 - Aug 16

I'm very happy with this if it happens, the central midfield area will be sorted, wingers are sorted, strikers are sorted, imo wing backs are sorted as janoi is decent back up across all positions at the back. CB I would love one more but I might be being greedy as this would be 16th signing! When's the last time we signed 6 decent players let alone 16 3

Jugsy added 11:29 - Aug 16

Just when I think the tap has run dry, we pull two more great signings out of the bag. And another freebie, no less. Great work by Ashton and the club, again!

6

dirtydingusmagee added 11:29 - Aug 16

another very good signing if it comes off . I am in no doubt about the quality squad we have signed up. REALLY, should do well ,after a few games there cant be any excuses, its over to you PC, you dont want to be the weakest link. This should now be the strongest squad we have had in years, just need to perform. COYB 1

PortmanTerrorist added 11:32 - Aug 16

Delighted with this of course. Sadly I do not think we have enough to get promoted as our weaknesses are in the key areas of up top and at the back. Not convinced about either of our Keepers, jury out on CBs and we are short of an out-and-out no.9 to fire us to promotion. However, I trust that the Management have a similar view and have more recruits still to come.....and hopefully players gel soon, before the season has gone. -7

Cookycrew added 11:32 - Aug 16

Just One more signing please (just in case James Norwood is out for a long while)......A Big physically strong 6ft 3+ target Striker to get on the end of our numerous Crosses/Freekicks/Corners. Then we are finished in the Transfer market. 1

IpswichT62OldBoy added 11:34 - Aug 16

I assume Cook is making his requirements known, if the squad looks good that is his achievement as much as Ashton, good on both of them. 0

chanteledatractorgal added 11:38 - Aug 16

Cookycrew we don’t need anymore strikers. We have Piggott, bonne and Chaplin. -1

Bluechip75 added 11:40 - Aug 16

The rest of league 1 and some in the championship must be looking down on ITFC with envy.

You cannot fault Ashton/cook and co on how they conduct business,excellent work!

Full steam ahead in the coming weeks and we'll be climbing the league.



3

Europablue added 11:42 - Aug 16

blues1 If they aren't up for the fight, like the guy that chose Portsmouth for a guaranteed start. I'm heartened by the idea of having players coming in to compete. All I was really saying is that there is going to be some noses bent out of shape if they dropped down a division or were signed on the expectation of playing and get pushed out of the first team. Hopefully as we are selecting players based on attitudes there will be a friendly rivalry between players and that will propel us up the league. 0

BtreeBlueBlood added 11:55 - Aug 16

It’s time to start doing what the new signings were brought here to do!

Win football games!

Let’s have some fun! 1

blues1 added 12:00 - Aug 16

Portman terrorist. So ur not convinced by a keeper who kept 26 clean sheets last season. Or a striker who scored 20 goals in a struggling Wimbledon team. Who do we need to sign to convince you. De gea and messi? Just give the team the time to geland it will all be fine. At both ends of the pitch 2

Billysherlockblue added 12:13 - Aug 16

Would be a great signing. Burgess for me will make the biggest impact. Cant wain for tomorrow. Carroll will push the 2 lads in midfield to work harder and could eventually become a starter. The squad now looks more balanced with everyone competing. Now paul cook needs to get his players on the front foot. But its the players not cook that need to up the ante. Super blues forever 💙 0

