Landlord Thanks Town Fans

Monday, 16th Aug 2021 11:11 Town-supporting landlord Richard Muir has thanked Blues fans for supporting his pub ahead of Saturday’s game at Burton. Muir, pictured below with his wife and son, runs the Weighbridge Inn in Burton which was packed with Town supporters at the weekend. “We were really busy on Saturday it was great, apart from the result and the £30 in bets it cost me with the customers,” he told TWTD. “I just wanted to thank the Ipswich fans for their support.”

Photos: Contributed



Wallingford_Boy added 11:25 - Aug 16

Was a great little pub and good to meet a few Town fans from TWTD too! 3

Jugsy added 11:26 - Aug 16

Love hearing stories of Town fans in various corners of the country. Even better that fans can support his business for the day, looks like a nice boozer (did anyone on here go?). 2

dirtydingusmagee added 11:32 - Aug 16

GOOD LUCK to them , nice effort. 2

DanTheMan added 12:03 - Aug 16

I went Jugsy, even in that photo. Lovely pub, beer was good too. 0

