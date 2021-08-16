U23s Host Sky Blues in Season Opener
Monday, 16th Aug 2021 11:12
Town’s U23s get their season under way this afternoon when they take on Coventry City at Portman Road (KO 1pm).
Supporters were unable to watch U18s and U23s games last season but the Cobbold Stand will be open as the side coached this season by Kieron Dyer and his new assistant Bryan Klug face the Sky Blues.
Last season, the U23s finished second in Professional Development League Two South.
Turnstiles will open at 12.30pm with season ticket holders admitted free, along with Junior Blues and Silver card members, with prices otherwise £3 for adults and £1 for concessions (seniors 65-plus, U23s and U19s). There are no advanced tickets with entry by cash on the gate.
The Club will accept vaccine cards or a photo of the card as proof of double vaccination and fans may be asked to provide photographic ID such as passport or driving license. A bank card will be accepted as proof of ID if no photo ID is available.
Children under the age of 13 years will not need ID but their accompanying parent or guardian will have to validate their details. The club is not streaming the match online.
