March of the Robins: Notes for Cheltenham Town

Monday, 16th Aug 2021 15:00 Ahead of Town’s first midweek league game of the season at Cheltenham, TomTheWriter assesses the mood in the opposition camp. In the first Tuesday night game of the League One season, Ipswich Town travel across the country to face League Two champions Cheltenham Town at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium. The man in charge is Michael Duff, widely regarded as one of the brightest young managers in the EFL. He guided Cheltenham to the League Two play-offs during the Covid-affected 2019/20 season, but they were unable to overcome Northampton Town in the semi-final. However, they bounced back from disappointment and the Robins ended last season at the top of the League Two tree, finishing the campaign with 24 wins, 10 draws and 12 defeats, two points ahead of closest rivals Cambridge United on 82 points. Conceding only 39 goals, Cheltenham Town had the best defence in the league last season and will be looking for that to continue this season. Charlie Raglan, Ben Tozer and William Boyle formed a solid yet surprising goal threat going forward. Chris Hussey’s wand of a left foot keeps improving at the grand age of 32. Goals were hard to come by last season, with strikers Andy Williams and Alfie May netting eight and 12 times respectively. Michael Duff “Michael Duff is the best manager in League One. He will be worth 10-15 points extra to any team.” Cheltenham Town boss Duff is seen as one of the most talented young managers in football with his success and style putting him on the wish list of the clubs higher up the ladder. Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff and Alfie May “I don't think he will leave unless he gets the right offer”, “Sounds like Michael is getting a bit hacked off now with the lack of success in getting the players he wants through the door”, “Good to see he is focussing on signing the right player and not just signing two random strikers because fans are getting tetchy.” “When Duff took over he was adamant he was going to play 4-4-2, even though the best players we had were far more suited to a 3-5-2/5-3-2, until we didn't win in his first 10 matches and then he switched to 3-5-2/5-3-2 and we haven't looked back since.” Duff’s three-at-the-back style gets the most out of talented centre-halves Tozer, Raglan and Boyle. “Duff will know what the minimum needed in League One is in terms of fitness (distance covered in a match at what speed, number of sprints, etc) and play (passes needed, chances created, tackles made).” Lifting the Trophy “Congratulations to all at CTFC who achieved such a magnificent result. In the end thoroughly deserved, so sad no crowd to enjoy such a momentous occasion”, “Currently I am just ecstatic we are promoted and tomorrow still feels like a celebratory game rather than anything riding on it”, “What a season, great achievement!”, “Brilliant! Well done players, manager, staff, chairman and the board. Great day to be a Robins fan!” Cheltenham Town celebrate winning League Two Cheltenham’s promotion was confirmed with two games to spare, but they went one step further and picked up the coveted League Two trophy on the final day of the season after a 4-1 victory over Harrogate Town. “We don't have the budget to compete with the big boys in League Two, let alone League One so it's about finding the best player with the best attitude that wants to improve or play for a stable club that will give them a chance”, “The only area that we are light on is the attacking third but we have signed a few players in the last 10 days - it's just about getting them up to speed”, “Usually I can't wait for the new season and of the back of a title you would expect some momentum and feel good factor but feel the club has already lost that after the off field changes.” The Squad Duff’s work in the transfer window has been limited compared to other three promoted sides, opting to keep a large number of the side that picked up the League Two trophy last season. “I expect the following to be released Max Harris, Dan Bowery, Alex Addai, Chris Clements, Tav Campbell and Tom Chamberlain.” Dan Bowry and Tahvon Campbell left in the summer and joined King’s Lynn and Woking on free transfers. Tom Chamberlain, Chris Clements and Alex Addai were also part of the released list, but haven’t found a new club yet, however “Chris Clements has been training with us after his injury.” Compared to the squad that ended the 2020/21 season, Cheltenham have kept most of their existing squad. Nine of the starting XI for the final-day Harrogate Town victory are still with the side, with four of the substitutes also with the club. In terms of strength, the Robins have a very obvious one. “We have an excellent defensive record”, “Defence seems to be our strongest part of the squad, if [Boyle] stays Duff can concentrate on strengthening up front and in midfield, the two areas we are desperately short of to compete at League One level.” However, there have been suggestions from the fanbase that sometimes the defence can be their downfall. “I don't think it's much of an exaggeration to say that a lot of the [goals conceded] have come from our own errors as we try to pass out from the back”, “We are at our most vulnerable defensively when we have the ball.” Cheltenham Town 1-3 Wycombe Wanderers “We had chances to get at least a draw but didn’t finish as well as Wycombe”, “They’re a decent side but the third goal was a gift, I like our passing game and it’s done us well but trying to pass the ball three yards in the box when being pressed by the opposition is suicide”, “[The] midfield was completely dominated in the last quarter as they got too deep and Wycombe hoovered up every clearance.” “There are times when, as a defender, you need to just put your foot through the ball and clear the area”, “Still, it’s early days yet and we’re going to be playing better teams so shouldn’t be too critical, let’s learn from this and hopefully make Ipswich pay for it on Tuesday”, “They were camped outside our box after [Alfie May] went off and kept up that momentum with a sharper restart after the long stoppage.” Duff named a Cheltenham side which featured 11 players that had either played for Cheltenham last season or from the season before. Two new signings featured with Callum Wright and Owen Evans starting from the off, both players having been on loan with the Robins in the 2020/21 and 2019/20 seasons respectively. Bristol Rovers 0-2 Cheltenham Town Cheltenham’s Carabao Cup victory over League Two Bristol Rovers “sounded like an evening full of positives: a good collective team performance, promising debuts from [Taylor] Perry and [Kyle] Vassell, [Grant] Horton fitting in seamlessly, and [Alfie] May on the scoresheet”, “We were tactically excellent and extremely disciplined in defence and in attack.” Cheltenham scored twice on the night, with last season’s top goalscorer May netting the first. “Good result - nice to see Alfie on score sheet”, “How good was the first goal? Good passing out from the back, a great ball from Wright, a fantastic first touch and finish from May.” Making his debut off the bench, Vassell netted the winning goal late on in the game. “Vassell's finish was pretty cool as well.” Cheltenham’s second game of the league season saw them hand debuts to Callum Wright and Taylor Perry, with both joining on a season-long loan. Vassell came off the bench for his first game in Cheltenham colours, after his release from Rotherham United.

Goalkeepers “Anyone know if [Scott] Flinders has coaching badges yet?”, I’m guessing Flinders will be player-coach and back up for Owen [Evans]”, “Sounds like just one-year deals [for Sean Long and Flinders], which may have been the reason for the delay as they looked to see if they could find any better offers - pure speculation. Glad they're signed up though.” Cheltenham Town's Owen Evans saves a penalty from Northampton Senior goalkeeper Flinders transitioned to a second-choice goalkeeper after the arrival of Josh Griffiths last summer and looks to be behind Owen Evans this season. The first summer signing of the season for Duff was ex-loanee Evans and “having Owen Evans with his excellent distribution is a massive asset in this regard”, “He seemed very assured when we had him before. Five clean sheets in 13 games was very impressive and I'm not sure he could be blamed for the collapse against Northampton in the play-offs”, “Average keeper. Not excited by it in all honesty.” Defenders “Raglan's head is a magnet for… solid objects”, “I think Charlie Raglan has now officially overtaken Kevin Moran for the most use of head bandages in a single season”, “Raglan is better at this point in time and we would rather have him in the defence when he is fit.” Charlie Raglan Raglan was a key component of Duff’s 3-5-2 formation, filling the role of the right centre-back in the defence. His partnership with Boyle and Tozer was the catalyst for Cheltenham’s success last season. “Long is not a centre-back. I would play him at right wing-back.” Versatile defender Long was out of contract in the summer, but was offered a new one-year deal by Duff. “Long's lack of games shone through I thought, played the first and third goals on [for Man City in last season’s fourth round FA Cup tie in which the Premier League champions netted three times in the last nine minutes having been a goal behind].” “[Grant] Horton looked entirely comfortable at this level - he is accomplished on the ball and is excellent in one on one situations.” Youth product Horton was the breakthrough talent last season, with Boyle and Raglan having small injuries across the season. “He hasn't looked out of place one bit the four or five times I've seen him play in the first team, including pre-season games last summer”, “[A new contract is] very much a fair reward given his progress. Would like to see him on loan at a decent Conference club next season to continue his progress rather than just sitting in our reserves.” Full-Back “[Lewis] Freestone was tactically intelligent [against Bristol Rovers] and covered a huge distance”, “His pressing of their [full-back] was a battle he won over and over again”, “Good defending by Freestone to stand up to the wide player and block the cross without conceding the corner.” Another versatile option, Freestone covered three positions last season. He offered a supporting role to Chris Hussey at left midfield, whilst also filling in at left centre-back when needed. He only featured in his natural position, left-back, on a handful of occasions when the formation had to be changed. “Freestone has come on no end.” Another of the breakthrough talents last season, Freestone’s progress has seen him develop into a very handy squad player. “Pleasing to see Lewis Freestone marking his mark on the team. Gets better all the time”, “Freestone can cover centre-back and left wing-back and is a prospect still, so he stays.” Centre-Backs “The Tozer long throw has dominated the league's conversation all year and has directly led to 22 chances”, “[We need] a strengthening in the centre-half line and an ultra-quick back to cover for Tozer’s lack of pace”, “Tozer's only problem is complacency. Sometimes it seems so easy and the opposition so unthreatening that he falls asleep and passes it straight to the opposition.” The ‘centre-back Rory Delap’, club captain Tozer’s long throws were a constant threat last season for Cheltenham, directly leading to seven goals. Like Tom Hamer’s on Saturday at Burton, Town may have to deal with more aerial assault against Cheltenham Town. “Sounds ridiculous but if I was Sheffield United or somebody awful in the Premier League I’d consider Tozer purely for his long throw.” Tozer’s long throws dominated League Two last season, but it can be counter-intuitive with all three centre-backs in the box. “But if it cost you 2-3 goals conceded a game it is not worth it”, “He has marshalled the defence to clean sheets and big wins with Raglan and Boyle both out at the same time.” “Boyle won't be with us for much longer on the basis of that [Crewe] performance”, “Positionally excellent, strong in the air and on the ball”, “Assured, confident, good on the ball. Now I say let's keep him until we sell him to Man City.” One of the strongest centre-backs in League Two last season, Boyle scored seven goals last season as he turned himself into the best left-sided centre-back in the league. With that hanging over his head, it was unsurprising to see him linked with a move. “He has all the attributes that managers in the Championship and League One look for in terms of ball playing left-sided centre-backs”, “Boyle looks like a different player”, “Forget all the goals he’s scored this season, his defensive improvement has been immense and I now hope he stays, he has a massive role to play in our defence as we step up to League One.” Boyle was linked with Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United in the summer, but with the season well under way, it looks as if Duff will be keeping his goalscoring centre-half. Midfielders “The midfield is mainly young but improving all the time with Liam Sercombe providing plenty of League experience.” Signed in the summer of 2020, Sercombe cemented his place in the middle of the park for Cheltenham, scoring seven goals from midfield. “I would like to see a bit more from Sercombe”, “I do not want to stir things up, but I think [Josh Sheehan] is a much better player than Liam Sercombe.” Cheltenham Town’s Liam Sercombe scores against Harrogate “[Ellis] Chapman's body shape was suboptimal with the goal conceded and that meant he was unable to scan properly”, “Chapman is here as a development player, he did well when called upon and will continue to improve with our coaching team and more minutes on the pitch”, “The lad is only 21 he's done well in his first real season of professional football.” A player splitting a fanbase more than marmite, Chapman won over his critics if the final half of the season, providing an all-action performance across multiple games at the tender age of 21. “Watch out for [Callum Wright] hitting anything around the edge of the area if he gets a chance.” Leicester City’s Wright joined Cheltenham on loan last season, scoring four goals in his six-month spell with the club. “Callum can only improve - we know him, he knows us, and he is a fine footballer who fits into our system well.” After his instant impact, Duff swooped this summer to bring him back for another season. “He's been instrumental in our big wins and I think he has been a little under-utilised.” “Matt Blair looked a class above the rest of the team”, “Pleased to have Blair for another two years, should be able to make the step up fine and we know he can do the business”, “Blair should be offered a new contract, and hopefully will agree to an extension”, “I'd still like to see Blair playing further forward, probably behind the strikers in the old [Ryan] Broom role.” Playing on the right of the five-man midfield, Blair is tasked with getting up and down the pitch, mirroring Chris Hussey. With age not on his side, Blair will be hoping for a successful season in his first spell in the third tier. “From what I can remember [Elliot Bonds] was very good at winning the ball but his passing needed to improve”, “I am not too concerned yet by Bonds. He was very good for us before his injury and I think he will be an important player this season”, Another returning player, Bonds spent last season with the Robins on loan from Hull City. However, a serious cruciate injury limited him to only five games and will be looking for a better spell this time around after a permanent move to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium. “[Taylor] Perry looks like a useful addition - he has excellent control and pace.” Another loanee, Taylor Perry, joined the club on loan from Wolves. “He looks a strong lad, obviously a good player”, “Sounds a very promising player”, “it sounds like it's been worth the wait for both Perry and Wright.” Winger “[Chris] Hussey [was] the leading assister in the division”, “Hussey skins his man, great crossing position, straight over the bar”, “This scouting report on full-back creativity in League Two shows Hussey as being far and away the most threatening full-back in the league.” Flying wing-back Hussey picked up five assists for Cheltenham last season, using his wand of a left foot to good use as he offered some much-needed width in the 3-5-2. “Hussey is obviously a class act and I would imagine still capable at League One, but is he getting more fragile injury-wise as he gets older”, “Hussey looks a yard off the pace to me”, “Hussey and Blair have been almost every present in a position which requires them to run double-digit kilometres every game.” However, there are sections of the fanbase that are hoping for Duff to bring in a younger option on the left-hand side with the club currently using two 32-year-olds as their main threat out wide. Centre Midfielder “Conor Thomas is ever improving - he was the big weak link a couple of seasons ago but is now a virtually undroppable cog who does the positional and simple things very well”, “He's very underrated, absolutely. When we first signed him, I had him pegged as an Aldi Marlon Pack, but he's so much more than that. He actually puts himself about quite a bit and doesn't shirk tackles”, “A much better team with him in.” Described as the weak link early in his Cheltenham career, Thomas stepped up his progression last season. He picked up five goals from the midfield last season, only bettered by Sercombe in the middle of the park. “Conor is trying to destroy my nerves. If he can stop losing or giving the ball away in our own half I will be more relaxed.” There are times when he can be a bit slow on the ball, but looks to be someone who thrives on confidence. “Good midfielder for this level and a solid run of form away from being one of the better midfielders”, “Noticeably we seem to struggle a lot more when he has been out of the team.” Attack “I like [Andy] Williams’s hold up play and his aerial threat.” Williams was a key player for Cheltenham in the first half of last season, but the arrival of Sam Smith on loan saw him fall down the order. “Hopefully this [goal against Crewe] will give Williams the confidence that might have eluded him in the second half of last season”, “Williams triggered a new one-year deal due to us being promoted, so he is here for another season.” “Hopefully, Kyle Vassell will carry on where he left off after scoring on his debut the other night”, “Vassell was exactly as expected - a more-nimble Reuben Reid(!). He is difficult to contain and he clearly favours a near post run”, “He is reasonably tall and strong and he likes to have a shot. He's not the most prolific but hopefully that is something [Duff] can unlock.” Summer signing Vassell looks to be a steal for Cheltenham Town having impressed on loan with Fleetwood Town last season. He has already found the back of the net, and should be a good partner for May. “[Callum] Ebanks to go out [on loan] next”, “[We] probably need two strikers, unless Williams, Lloyd or Ebanks make the step up nicely”, “Works hard and will chase balls down but haven’t seen anything that makes me think he’s going to ever be a top player at this level.” Eighteen-year-old striker Ebanks is expected to depart on loan this season, finding himself behind four strikers in the pecking order. “I think [George] Lloyd’s strength and pace will be even more important in League One than League Two”, “Lloyd is not League One standard based off last season so these [attacking] signings could make or break the season”, “I'd eat my hat (if I had one) if Lloyd scored 15 goals. If he was not from our youth set-up I doubt he'd still be here.” The expectations seem to be high for Lloyd this season with multiple fans believing he can be the player to lead them to safety this season. Striker “I can't dispute that Alfie [May] is our best striker. The question is, is our best striker good enough to lead the line in League One? Personally, I think we need better”, “Am I the only one who wouldn't be too disappointed to see Alfie go?”, “Whilst he can create a goal from nothing, he's missed some absolute sitters.” Alfie May Star striker May has his followers and his critics, but his goals last season contributed heavily to their promotion. He found the net on 12 occasions, finishing the season as the Robins’ top goalscorer. “Is it just me or is Alfie looking slightly more athletic? He was obviously super fit already but he just seems… more so”, “Wycombe got on top after May went off”, “I know he missed chances but his pace and pressing put them under pressure”, “He misses more than he scores, but adds a great deal to the team.” If Cheltenham can get goals out of Vassell, then the weight of the club will not be on May’s shoulders. He has already been described as an important member of the frontline, but sometimes misses more than he scores. Cheltenham fans’ on ITFC “Ipswich look like they've been the big movers adding a lot of quality for big fees”, “Ipswich have done some excellent transfer business on the face of it and have a very good manager for this level, however, such a high player turnover is going to be a challenge to gel and hit the ground running so we may play them at the right time.” “I assume Ipswich’s new owners are backing a promotion push so are discarding mid-table dead wood”, “Looking forward to Bolton, Charlton and Ipswich, all traditional big clubs and new grounds”, “Paul Cook is a fantastic manager at this level and he's completely rebuilt the squad.” Expectation “Personally, I think we will be lower mid-table at the end of this season, with the hope of higher if things go our way, not many injuries, etc”, “I think we can spring a few surprises - we basically have the same squad that played Man City, but with a few of the benchwarmers released and replaced with what should be, and what looks, better”, “Hopefully our stability, excellent coaching and experience will be enough to keep us above the dotted line. When I think of teams who typically go down from League One, there is usually a great deal of turmoil involved - either on the field or off the field.” “We beat a couple of League One sides last season, including Peterborough who got promoted, pretty much outplayed Crewe but missed good chances again last weekend. I know it won't be like that every week but we will be competitive in more games than we're not”, “I think third favourites [for relegation] sounds about right. There are a cluster of eight or so teams who are the likely relegation candidates of which we are one.” Websites There is only one forum for a die-hard Cheltenham Town fan, and that is the Robins Nest forum. A detailed account of all things Cheltenham Town.

