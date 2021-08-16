Town Complete Carroll Signing
Monday, 16th Aug 2021 15:18
Town have completed the signing of free agent former QPR, Swansea and Tottenham midfielder Tom Carroll on a one-year deal. TWTD revealed that the Blues were closing in on the signing of the 29-year-old this morning.
Carroll, who is the club’s 16th senior signing of the summer, left Loftus Road having turned down a new contract. He spent much of pre-season training with Derby County.
“It’s great to finally get it all done. I spoke to the manager a few days back and he was keen to get me in. It’s nice to feel wanted,” Carroll told the club site.
“I want to play some football and get this club back where it belongs. I’m travelling up to Cheltenham on the bus with the boys. Hopefully I can be involved tomorrow and see how it goes.”
Town boss Paul Cook added: “Tom is a very creative and intelligent player. He can see a pass and we’re delighted to have acquired him.
“We’ve had great support from the owners and [CEO] Mark Ashton and now we want to integrate these new lads into the group and win games in front of our supporters.”
Rumours that the former England U19 and U21 international was on Town's radar were circulating last month, manager Cook having watched the Rams' friendly at home to Real Betis in which Carroll played the first 56 minutes.
Born in Watford, Carroll came through the ranks at Tottenham and had spells on loan at Leyton Orient, Derby, QPR and Swansea while a White Hart Lane player before joining the Swans permanently for £4.5 million in January 2017.
A loan spell at Aston Villa followed before he moved to Loftus Road on a permanent basis in the summer of 2020.
Carroll will compete with Rekeem Harper and Lee Evans for one of the two central midfield starting berths.
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Marathon Blues by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]