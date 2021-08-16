Town Complete Carroll Signing

Monday, 16th Aug 2021 15:18 Town have completed the signing of free agent former QPR, Swansea and Tottenham midfielder Tom Carroll on a one-year deal. TWTD revealed that the Blues were closing in on the signing of the 29-year-old this morning. Carroll, who is the club’s 16th senior signing of the summer, left Loftus Road having turned down a new contract. He spent much of pre-season training with Derby County. “It’s great to finally get it all done. I spoke to the manager a few days back and he was keen to get me in. It’s nice to feel wanted,” Carroll told the club site. “I want to play some football and get this club back where it belongs. I’m travelling up to Cheltenham on the bus with the boys. Hopefully I can be involved tomorrow and see how it goes.” Town boss Paul Cook added: “Tom is a very creative and intelligent player. He can see a pass and we’re delighted to have acquired him. “We’ve had great support from the owners and [CEO] Mark Ashton and now we want to integrate these new lads into the group and win games in front of our supporters.” Rumours that the former England U19 and U21 international was on Town's radar were circulating last month, manager Cook having watched the Rams' friendly at home to Real Betis in which Carroll played the first 56 minutes. Born in Watford, Carroll came through the ranks at Tottenham and had spells on loan at Leyton Orient, Derby, QPR and Swansea while a White Hart Lane player before joining the Swans permanently for £4.5 million in January 2017. A loan spell at Aston Villa followed before he moved to Loftus Road on a permanent basis in the summer of 2020. Carroll will compete with Rekeem Harper and Lee Evans for one of the two central midfield starting berths.

Photo: ITFC



Blue_badge added 15:22 - Aug 16

Welcome to ITFC, a great signing who'll give real competition to Harper and Evans. I am looking forward to Cook getting all these players to gel and make their mark on this division - that'll happen, whether it's tomorrow or a few games down the line. 8

bluelodgeblue added 15:22 - Aug 16

Looks a great signing if he can stay fit? 2

TrueBlue66 added 15:24 - Aug 16

Could be a great signing at this level! 2

Fat_Boy_Tim added 15:25 - Aug 16

Get in, sign of proper intent! COYB 2

Bazza8564 added 15:31 - Aug 16

Brilliant, welcome Tom ! 2

scants_itfc_88 added 15:32 - Aug 16

Very excited about this one, healthy competition for places as Evans and Harper cant play every game and this is definitely better quality than we have. The squad has come together maybe needing one more CB - just need them to gel as quickly as possible and truly believe we will fly high 4

Gforce added 15:35 - Aug 16

Welcome aboard Tom.

A tremendous signing for the club.Will he be the last piece of the jigsaw, or are there still more to come? 2

BlueRuin69 added 15:37 - Aug 16

And so it goes on 16th quality signing. Great Stuff! Coyb 1

planetblue_2011 added 15:43 - Aug 16

Welcome Tom you should be a good asset to the midfield, look forward watching you play.

Surely this is the last signing now?! 17 players to all work up great partnerships all over the field. Interesting which Cooks best 11 will actually be!! 2

Nobbysnuts added 15:43 - Aug 16

Injury prone....read up on him. Probably why he only got a year contract. -5

spanishblue added 15:44 - Aug 16

Well he’s more or less got what he wanted, At least we’re trying to play attacking football,2 Big centre backs plus Coulson and Carroll roll on 3-4 games time 2

Billysherlockblue added 15:44 - Aug 16

Massive... welcome Tom. Give it ure all. Super blues forever 💙 1

dyersdream added 15:45 - Aug 16

Great signing 1

cornishnick added 15:46 - Aug 16

Good stuff. Just need a new manager now and business is about done. -9

Europablue added 15:52 - Aug 16

Nobbysnuts Then it sounds like it was the right contract to give him. I'm surprised it isn't a year with an option 1

Pettabelieveit added 16:06 - Aug 16

Potentially a very good signing! Two positive results this week would really get things moving. 2

Towny_in_Taipei added 16:20 - Aug 16

Could be a very good addition indeed....COYB

On another note...somebody once said if you don't have nothing good to say then don't comment, I wish some would take that advice on here! 1

ldnj added 16:22 - Aug 16

Presumably there will be more as he hasn't replaced right back yet. Are we getting replacements for replacements now ?! 0

ArnieM added 16:24 - Aug 16

What a great signing - Welcome 👍…. We have flair, speed , height, experience , and TALENT all over the park and in depth . Let’s get this squad bedding in by Christmas and watch us bloody fly ….

COYBs 0

Linkboy13 added 16:26 - Aug 16

Yes your right Nobbys nuts dont know why you got two negative marks for stating the facts. I think they will be more signings on the way as it looks like Cook would like to have two quality players for each position. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 16:34 - Aug 16

good, ,welcome to Town . coyb 1

bigolconnor added 16:36 - Aug 16

If we were getting replacements for replacements we’d have signed 23 players by now. Another quality signing. 1

bigolconnor added 16:37 - Aug 16

Scratch that we’d have signed 46 players 0

