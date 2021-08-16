Edwards Targeting Promotion and Sheeran Collaboration

Monday, 16th Aug 2021 15:28 Full-time footballer – and part-time rap artist – Kyle Edwards is dreaming of teaming up with Ed Sheeran to record a celebratory track with the global superstar. The recent recruit released one to mark former club West Brom’s promotion to the Premier League last year and wants nothing more than to make it a double in partnership with Town’s renowned sponsor. Under his artist name of Edwardo he was responsible for Promotion Ting and the video has already attracted almost 150,000 views on YouTube. He laughed: “That was a part-time, one-off kind of thing. My family is quite musically orientated and it’s just something I like to do away from football. “It was just to celebrate us going up really. I have done a lot of writing on my phone and it just felt like the right time for me to do it.” So what does he have planned if he can help Town to win promotion to the Championship at the end of the current campaign? He added: “The pressure will be on to do another one – I know it. I have seen a lot of fans saying that already. It would be good. Ed Sheeran’s here, he’s a good musician, so hopefully I can talk to him and he can join as well. That wouldn’t be too bad!”

Edwards may have dropped down to League One with Ipswich but he remains ambitious about one day returning to the top flight, having made one start and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Baggies last season. “I obviously didn’t play that much but it was good experience when I did and an amazing feeling, like a dream. Everybody wants to play in the Premier League – it’s the best league in the world – and for me that’s the goal, to get back there one day.” He spent time with Championship clubs Reading and Bournemouth, who were relegated alongside West Brom last term, before joining Town on a free transfer last week and making his debut from the bench in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Burton. He said: “I’d known Ipswich were interested in me from a while back to be honest. A few people told me and Reks [Rekeem Harper] was telling me as well. “I was at Reading for the start of pre-season but they couldn’t sign me because of the transfer embargo. That meant I couldn’t go there so I went to Bournemouth and the situation there was that they had a lot of players in my position. “It would have been hard for me to play so the gaffer [Scott Parker] and I had a chat. He said I had done well but explained the situation that they were well off for left-sided players. Ipswich had shown me a lot of love from the start so I just thought ‘Let’s go there and make it happen’. “It has been a made few weeks in a way. It was a Sunday when I had the conversation with the Reading manager and he said I wasn’t going to be signing there. “Within a couple of hours I was jumping into my car and driving all the way down to Bournemouth. I trained with the players, hardly knew anyone’s name and then I found myself playing against Chelsea, the best team in the world. It was quite a mad experience but a fun one at the same time. “For the last six weeks I’ve been in hotels and living out of a bag. It has been a different experience for me because I’ve always been settled at home but when you’re out of contract you have to take the chances when they come. At times, when you get told ‘no’ it’s not nice, and you start to wonder what is going to happen. “But I had a lot of faith in the people around me, like my agent, and I was always confident something would work out for me. I’m happy to be with Ipswich and I just want to settle down and earn my place in the team. “It’s good to have Rekeem here with me. He has been my brother for a long time and in our time together at West Brom we were really good friends both off and on the pitch. “He’s a couple of years younger than me but we were at the academy and came up to the first team together, all the way to the Premier League. “It was good to see a familiar face when I signed and we’ll help each other to settle in. People will see how good a player he is. He can do it all and I’m expecting him to get some goals as well.” Edwards hopes he did enough at the weekend to earn a place in the starting line-up at Cheltenham tomorrow, adding: “My fitness feels good and I feel ready to play 90 minutes. “I feel the performances have been good and if we can get the win and the three points at Cheltenham it will help to build confidence. “We’re a new team, still learning and gelling, so it was bound to take time. But when we get that first win everyone will be happy and it will get the ball rolling.”

Photo: Pagepix



Bazza8564 added 15:35 - Aug 16

Suspect this could be hilarious, a rap & Guitar cover of "hes only a poor little budgie" would be my bet :) 0

blu_dru added 16:42 - Aug 16

No doubt if he has a bad game the moaners will be telling him to stick to football and not rapping... 0

Linkboy13 added 16:48 - Aug 16

I wondered why he joined us it was to promote his musical career. Being serious i think this guy could be massive in this league and might turn out to be our best signing. Reminds me alot of Dalien Atkinson. 0

