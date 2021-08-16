Agbaje in Irish U18s Squad

Monday, 16th Aug 2021 17:39

Academy scholar Edwin Agbaje has been named in the Republic of Ireland U18s squad for two friendlies in Hungary this week.

The Irish youngsters face the Hungarians in the first game tomorrow and the second on Thursday, both at the BVSC Stadion in Budapest.

Agbaje, 17, who plays at right-back or on the wing, joined the Blues from Shamrock Rovers in September 2020 and was a key man in the U18s team which reached the FA Youth Cup semi-final last season. He has previously won caps at U15 and U16 levels.

Republic of Ireland U18s: Josh Clarke (Bournemouth), Owen Mason (Mansfield Town), Conor Walsh (Sligo Rovers), Tommy Fogarty (Birmingham City), Sean Grehan (Bohemians), Cathal Heffernan (Cork City), Alex Murphy (Galway United), Darragh Reilly (Sligo Rovers), David Toure (Shelbourne), Billy Brooks (Lincoln City), Cian Coleman (Leeds United), Justin Ferizaj (Shamrock Rovers), Cian Kelly-Caprani (Derby County), Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Cork City), Edwin Agbaje (Ipswich Town), Jad Hakiki (Shelbourne), Rio McEvoy (Bolton Wanderers), Ed McJannet (Luton Town), Dara McGuinness (Shamrock Rovers), Luke Pearce (Southampton).





Photo: Matchday Images